Paid Advertisement by Wellabs

This content was paid for and created by an advertiser. Neither the advertising department or the Observer news organization were involved in the creation of this content.

Aging happens. It happens to all of us regardless of who we are and how well we take care of our mind and bodies. There’s absolutely nothing you can do to completely avoid the natural, sometimes difficult, sometimes wonderful process of aging. You’re going to get more aches in your back, more greys in your hair, and, of course, some pesky but well-earned lines showing up on your face. No, all of this can’t be stopped, but there are ways to help the aging process slow down a bit. It’s important to embrace the best parts of aging – getting wiser, less self-conscious, having a more robust love for life, cultivating a family and home.

The Best Retinol & Collagen Cream for Aging

Bloommy Anti-Aging Collagen and Retinol Cream helps to keep the fine lines and wrinkles at bay so that you can age gracefully, like a fine, delicious wine. It can be difficult to trust products that claim to be anti-aging, mostly because there are just so many of them these days. But looking and high and low, it’s hard to find a reason to not trust this specific product. Bloommy Collagen and Retinol Cream gets an average of a 5-star rating out of over 2,000 reviews and has been praised in several publications from InStyle to health.com. One reviewer wrote, “It’s better than any expectations I had. Skin instantly feels fuller, softer and tighter (younger). It’s “a must have” for me now!”. And that’s just one example of the many, many raving reviews that praise the cream’s light texture, its moisturizing capabilities, and its effect on fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, the cream is only $22 which means it’s low risk and high reward. This is a retinol cream that won’t let you down.

The Bloommy Collagen and Retinol Cream is a hyaluronic moisturizer to be used up to twice a day and can be easily integrated into your current skincare routine without worrying about any negative overlapping effects. As we age,our bodies start producing less and less levels of collagen, which means more wrinkles and makes using a collagen face cream all the more a necessary addition to your routine. Retinol, a type of retinoid made from Vitamin A, and collagen, an important structural protein, work together to help relax fine lines and rebuild the skin’s elasticity and buoyancy. The hyaluronic acid does all the heavy lifting in terms of keeping your skin moisturized and retaining that moisture throughout the day (without leaving any oily residue). The cream also includes coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, and aloe vera – all are gentle on the skin and provide a softening element. All of these ingredients are free of gluten and parabens, dermatologist validated, non-GMO, vegan, and cruelty free. This is a clean and natural product that you can feel good about using on even the most sensitive parts of your skin.

Organic Ingredients Backed by Science

Since it launched in 2019, Bloommy has been determined to formulate the best science-based beauty products without the use of artificial chemicals and compounds. They’re completely focused on the power of nature, using healthy organic ingredients without compromising performance. Their anti-aging products, especially their Collagen and Retinol Cream, are a testament to this ideology. So many anti-aging creams and moisturizers make big promises and produce little results. Bloommy’s Collagen and Retinol Cream is the best collagen cream on the market, as proven by the thousands of satisfied customers voicing their steadfast support.

A solid anti-aging skincare routine would consist of: a gentle cleanser, any serums tailored to your specific needs, and a small pump of the Bloommy Collagen and Retinol Cream applied lightly to the face and neck. It’s also important to follow this up with a strong SPF sunscreen – retinol is a powerful ingredient and can increase your photosensitivity, so lather up! A routine like this, done consistently morning and night, will help soften those fine lines and reduce those frustrating wrinkles, all while keeping the skin soft and moisturized overall. Allow yourself to embrace the best parts of aging without compromising the health of your skin.