Top 10 CBD Oil UK Products Reviewed 2022

The UK market for CBD oil products is larger than ever in 2022, and with all those CBD oil UK options out there it can be difficult to find the right one for you. No worries – we’ve reviewed a host of CBD UK products and created this list of the best CBD products on the market. Whether you’re a CBD newbie or a longtime hemp CBD oil enthusiast, we believe the products on this list will suit your needs superbly.

We understand that discerning consumers are looking for specific things when it comes to CBD products, and we’re here to help by spotlighting only the best CBD oil drops, CBD tablets, capsules, sweets, and more. The CBD products we’ve chosen are all high-quality, potent, safe, and made by companies with trustworthy reputations. All of the CBD products featured are also made with natural ingredients.

Top 10 CBD Oil Products in the UK for 2022

Now that you’ve had a peek at our “UK Best” lineup, let’s take a look at the CBD oil products we’ve picked out. We’ve included a wide variety of CBD oil items to ensure we’ve covered not only the specific needs of individual consumers, but also offered choices in how one prefers to ingest their CBD (or cannabidiol). We’ve also been sure to include high-quality full spectrum oil, broad spectrum oil, and CBD isolate items in this list.

CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture from CBDfx combines CBD and CBG, two cannabinoids with powerful wellness benefits, in a potent 2:1 ratio. CBG (cannabigerol), often referred to as the “Mother of All Cannabinoids,” brings anti-inflammatory benefits and, when combined with cannabidiol, helps to provide the Entourage Effect (more on that below!).

CBDfx rounds out their recipe for this high-quality CBD oil tincture with curcumin, coenzyme Q10, and a proprietary blend of 18 terpenes. This makes for a well-balanced CBD hemp oil product, perfect for a daily wellness and focus boost.

CBDfx Oil Wellness Tincture is available in 30mL and 60mL sizes, and in four strength concentrations ranging from 500mg to 4,000mg CBD. This organic CBD oil is also vegan, gluten-free, solvent-free, and backed by independent laboratory results.

CBDfx CBD + CBG Morning Capsules are a great way to start your day. Like the Wellness Oil Tincture, the CBD oil in these vegan capsules is supplemented with CBG, only this time at a 6:1 ratio. But that’s not all. These CBD oil capsules also boost your morning routine with 150mg of special time-release caffeine. Unlike caffeine from beverages such as tea, this stuff doesn’t hit you all at once. As a result, these capsules give you lasting energy with no crash later.

CBDfx Morning Capsules are formulated to enhance energy and focus, and they include even more components to support those aims. These organic capsules feature a proprietary mixture of terpenes, plus L-tyrosine, to help you begin your day bright and sharp without any jitteriness.

As with all CBDfx products, these Morning Capsules are made with CBD oil extracted via a clean CO2 process. CO2 extraction leaves no solvents or undesirable chemicals behind, yielding a pure, high-quality oil that still includes the vital cannabinoids, terpenes, and other organic compounds from the plant matter. These capsules are available in a 60-count bottle, with 30mg CBD, 5mg CBG, and 500mg L-tyrosine per capsule.

CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep are just one component of the company’s diverse CBD gummies UK collection. This CBD gummies UK line continues the brand’s tradition of high quality, purity and potency with carefully selected, all-natural ingredients. If the Morning Capsules in spot No. 2 are a part of how you start your day, the CBD Gummies for Sleep are a complimentary way to wind it down.

These gummies also include magnesium to help promote restful sleep. While the mechanism by which magnesium works to assist in falling asleep is not yet completely understood, research shows that low levels of magnesium in the body correlate with insomnia and poor-quality sleep. CBDfx Sleep Gummies also incorporate well-known herbal sleep aids chamomile, lemon balm, and passion flower for a deeply relaxing experience.

CBDfx Sleep Gummies are available in a 60-count bottle, with 50mg cannabidiol per gummy. They are organic, vegan, non-GMO, and cruelty-free — and are a safe, effective, all-natural way to help you get the rest you need.

If you want your CBD oil to take effect immediately, there’s not much more rapid a choice than vaping. And this Blue Raspberry CBD Vape Juice from CBDfx may be the tastiest option out there for those who vape their CBD oil. Puffs from this vape juice are as much a treat as any gummy or edible, yet they have no calories and won’t leave you with a blue tongue.

This CBD oil vape is made with 99-per-cent pure CBD isolate, meaning that there are no other terpenes or cannabinoids present, and absolutely no THC. This makes it an excellent choice for those who want to experience the effects of cannabidiol on its own, and also great for anyone who needs to be certain their CBD oil product is free of even trace amounts of THC.

CBDfx Blue Raspberry Vape Juice is available in 30mL bottles with 500mg and 1,000mg CBD strength, and 60mL bottles with 2,000mg CBD strength. This vegan CBD vape oil is completely solvent free, and made with high quality, food-grade ingredients.

5. Blessed CBD CBD Gummies

Blessed CBD comes in with a relatively simple option, as the only active ingredient in their CBD Gummies is CBD isolate. That means there are no terpenes or other cannabinoids present, and they are absolutely free of THC. This makes them attractive to those who want to isolate the effect of CBD on its own, as well as those concerned about having THC in their system.

Now, those of you familiar with pure cannabidiol products probably know that hemp plant CBD oil doesn’t have the most enticing flavor profile. You may be wondering if these gummies are going to be something you have to choke down. Fear not, Blessed CBD infused their gummies with delicious fruit flavors. You’ll never know the hemp is there, at least not by the taste. You’ll definitely need to exercise some self-control with these gummies, because it will be tempting to consume several gummies in one sitting. Of course, we recommend against doing anything like that.

These gummies are available in a 30-count bottle. Each gummy has a precisely measured 25mg dose of CBD isolate. The CBD isolate is derived from organically grown, non-GMO, pesticide-free hemp plants, for the ultimate pure-cannabidiol product.

6. Medterra CBD Rapid Recovery Cream Roll-On

Medterra’s CBD Rapid Recovery Cream Roll-On is intended to support healthy muscles and joints. With its cooling effect, it works well when massaged into areas affected from working out or athletic activity, making it a great addition to your gym bag. The roll-on applicator puts the topical CBD oil product right where you need it to deliver fast-acting results with no mess.

Medterra is careful in the selection of inert ingredients for their products, and one example of this is how they specifically avoid adding anything that discourages the absorption of CBD oil through the skin in this topical. It is 99-per-cent naturally derived from sustainably sourced materials.

Medterra Rapid Recover Roll-On comes in a 60mL container with a convenient roll-on applicator, and contains 1,000mg cannabidiol. Medterra partners with the Baylor College of Medicine for scientific testing of their products, ensuring potency and purity while giving Medterra the opportunity to constantly update and improve their formulas.

Here’s another topical product for relieving overworked muscles and joints. CBDfx’s Muscle and Joint Cream uses a pressurized can instead of a roll-on applicator. This method of dispensation often works more effectively when more product is desired.

This topical product uses natural menthol to provide a cooling sensation when applied. It also adds white willow bark and caffeine to boost pain relief. Caffeine is frequently combined with pain-relievers in over-the-counter products sold to alleviate aches and pains, and its role in such applications goes back decades.

But the real star ingredient is the organic broad spectrum CBD. CBDfx Muscle and Joint Cream is sold in 50mL cans. You can choose between 500mg and 1,000mg concentrations for the dose that’s right for you. As always, CBDfx backs their products with independent laboratory tests.

8. Patch Adam Natural CBD Lip Balm

Anyone who’s ever had chapped lips can appreciate the value of an effective lip balm, and that’s pretty much everyone. Patch Adams addresses a need not often considered in the hemp product market with their Natural CBD Lip Balm. Made with beeswax, avocado oil, shea cocoa butter, and peach kernel, this balm protects and moisturizes lips while relieving uncomfortable dryness.

CBD’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties make it an excellent skin-care aid. Not only is it an effective ingredient for addressing the dryness of chapped lips, it also works to help heal the damage dryness causes. The antioxidant effect fights free radicals that can cause further harm, boosting skin health in a holistic and natural way.

Patch Adam Natural CBD Oil Lip Balm is available in a 4.5mL tube with 50mg of pure CBD. It is available in your choice of flavours, and is boosted with vitamin E for an even greater skin-restoring effect. Keep a tube around for whenever your lips need some help staying properly hydrated.

9. cbdMD CBD Bath Bombs

Relax and revitalize with cbdMD’s CBD Bath Bombs. These CBD-infused bathing products will help you soak away the stress of the day naturally. Just dissolve in a tub full of warm water and immerse yourself in cbdMD’s blend of essential oils and premium broad spectrum cannabidiol.

Lavender oil opens pores and helps promote relaxation, while eucalyptus oil is an ingredient commonly used in over-the-counter joint-pain remedies. Both oils show impressive antibacterial properties, helping protect your skin and keep it healthy. Frankincense oil adds powerful anti-inflammatory effects to help promote healing of damaged or irritated skin.

cbdMD Bath Bombs turn an ordinary bath into a luxurious treat, with six different colour/scent combinations. We’ve highlighted the 4-pack here, because it offers four different combinations to try. Each is made with 100mg of broad spectrum CBD, and all the colourings used are non-staining.

10. Lazarus Naturals Calming Support CBD Dog Chews

Humans aren’t the only ones who can benefit from CBD oil. Our canine friends sometimes can use a little help getting through their day as well, and when they do, Lazarus Naturals Calming Support CBD Dog Chews are a good thing to have around. These CBD oil soft chews help relieve your dog’s anxiety with L-tryptophan and L-theanine.

Great for helping with separation anxiety, or when thunderstorms or fireworks cause environmental stress for your pup, Calming Support Dog Chews have a peanut butter flavour that dogs love. They are made with all-natural ingredients and are completely grain-free. As with all Lazarus Naturals products, they are backed by independent lab results, which they publish on their website.

Lazarus Naturals Calming Support Dog Chews come in a 30-count pouch. Each chew contains 10mg of full spectrum CBD. Though all ingredients used are safe and natural, Calming Support Dog Chews are intended for dogs only. Sorry, peanut-butter lovers, these aren’t for you.

Full Spectrum CBD, Broad Spectrum CBD & CBD Isolate

Part of understanding what is CBD comes down to understanding the different types of CBD oil. As we’ve touched on earlier, CBD oil is commonly available in three forms: full spectrum CBD oil, broad spectrum CBD oil, and CBD isolate. But what do each of those really mean? Let’s take a moment to briefly look at the differences between the three.

Full spectrum CBD oil contains all of the organic compounds found in hemp in varying concentrations. These compounds include cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, and give cannabis its physical properties, such as scent and flavour. They also each have their own effects when ingested, and, through the Entourage Effect, promote the efficacy of each other when taken in combination — boosting your CBD oil benefits.

Broad spectrum CBD oil is essentially similar to full spectrum CBD oil with one very significant omission: THC. The goal of this type of CBD oil is to preserve as much of the Entourage Effect as possible while filtering out all detectable amounts of THC. As some CBD oil consumers need to be sure their bodies are free of THC, these products offer the benefits of CBD oil and the Entourage Effect with peace of mind.

CBD isolate is pure CBD with no other compounds from the cannabis hemp plant. Since there are no other cannabinoids, terpenes, or flavonoids present, there is no Entourage Effect. But for some CBD oil consumers, that’s exactly what they’re looking for. CBD isolate allows consumers to experience just the CBD, and can be a helpful way to narrow down the supplements you may want to add to address specific wellness goals.

CBD & the Entourage Effect

People frequently accomplish more when they work together as a team, and in the case of supplementing one’s wellness with CBD products it’s much the same story. While CBD is powerful and effective on its own, its useful properties are magnified when ingested in combination with other compounds found in cannabis hemp.

These hemp compounds include cannabinoids CBG and CBN, among more than 100 others, as well as terpenes and flavonoids. Each of these components has its own properties, as well as properties it boosts or attenuates from other compounds when ingested together. For example, CBD has calming effects that are accentuated when consumed with CBN, and vice versa.

That’s why choosing the best CBD product for you is more involved than simply deciding how many milligrams of CBD you want to consume. Depending on what your wellness needs are, you may want CBD isolate or one of the more robust spectrums. Or you may want a CBD product made with specific cannabinoid or terpene profiles. Consider the issue or issues you want to address, and choose the CBD product formulated with the components you need.

A Note on Hemp CBD Oil Farming & Extraction

The first thing to look for in any hemp product is the quality of the hemp itself — most importantly, is the hemp organically grown? Hemp absorbs any toxins that might be in the soil that surrounds it, and those toxins make their way into the CBD oils used in your products. So, always insist on CBD products made with organic hemp.

CBD doesn’t just leap out of the hemp plant, of course. People have to separate the CBD from the organic matter through a process called extraction. And while there are several ways to do this, not all of them are created equal. Cheap and low-quality CBD products often use chemical solvents to strip the hemp plants of the CBD or other compounds. These solvents aren’t exactly things most people want in their bodies, and products containing them should be avoided.

As for clean extraction methods, a couple currently lead the way. Carbon dioxide extraction employs CO2 brought to a supercritical state in which it displays properties of both a gas and a liquid. The supercritical CO2 is able to permeate through the hemp plant matter for a complete extraction. It is completely clean, yielding a full-spectrum oil extract with no adulterants.

Ethanol extraction uses ethanol as a solvent to accomplish the same thing. Now some will see the word “solvent” and be alarmed, but don’t be. Any substance capable of dissolving another substance is technically a solvent. Water is the most common solvent on Earth. Ethanol is safe as a solvent, as it is essentially the same alcohol found in any pint of beer, glass of wine, or tumbler of good whiskey.

Shopping for the Best CBD UK Products in 2022

When deciding where to buy CBD oil products, we hope you’ll consider some of the things we’ve mentioned here, such as the importance of organic hemp, clean extraction processes, and how the Entourage Effect can help enhance your wellness goals. Remember to stick with reputable companies, both as sellers and producers. And most of all, we hope you enjoy picking out your CBD oil UK products and are satisfied with your selection. Cheers!