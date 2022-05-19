What to Watch on Streaming This Week: May 20-26

It looks like just about every streamer is offering up something new and different this week, from a Disney live-action reboot with a twist to a dramatic sci-fi series from Amazon. There are movies and shows from a range of genres and backgrounds, so there really is something for everyone—time to do some reading and then get watching!

What to watch on Netflix





For anyone who feels like they need the “gross hug” of the Jackass franchise, you’re in luck: the newest installment, Jackass 4.5, drops this week. Jackass Forever had everything from bull-based concussions to bees in places they don’t bee-long—and that’s just what made the original cut. This week’s entry into the series promises plenty of extra stunts; it may be all outtakes, but it’s sure to have more than a few jaw-dropping moments. Of course, it’s not for the faint of heart or the weak of stomach, though there’s plenty to have fun with. Jackass 4.5 premieres Friday, May 20th.

What to watch on Hulu





Now that we’re in the revival era of celebrity gossip, The Valet is a rather timely rom-com. Samara Weaving stars as Olivia, an actress who gets photographed during a tryst with a married man right before her newest movie comes out. As a solution, Olivia spins things so that the media knows she was dating the other man in the picture: a valet played by Eugenio Derbez. Tabloid culture is ripe for the rom-com picking here, as the PR relationship at the film’s center ends up more real than either party would’ve imagined. The Valet premieres Friday, May 20th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime





An intriguing new sci-fi drama lands on Amazon this week in the form of Night Sky. The series followed the retired York couple, played by acting legends Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, who hide a secret chamber that leads to another planet in the confines of their humble backyard. It’s a strange but sweet tale about the very human process of aging, even if its attention seems directed towards the stars. Of course, like any good mystery melodrama, there are plenty of other plots and arcs interwoven with this central couple, making for quite the new puzzle of a show. Night Sky premieres Friday, May 20th.

What to watch on HBO Max





Russia has long been providing fantastic, infuriating fodder for documentaries, from Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom to Icarus, and Navalny is no exception. This Sundance favorite follows the poisoning of Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was put into a medically induced coma and evacuated to Berlin after being poisoned with a nerve agent. It’s a tense, nearly unbelievable look at the extent an authoritarian regime will go to in order to retain power, and an equally gripping story about those who fight for freedom. Navalny will premiere on Thursday, May 26th.





While recent hit Everything Everywhere All at Once is still in theaters, fans of the freaky film may be interested in seeing one of the movies that helped inspire it. Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai greatly influenced some of Everything Everywhere’s sappier sentimental scenes, and, luckily, one of his best films emerged on streaming earlier this month. Chungking Express blends genre just as well as the movie it would later inspire; it’s a romantic crime dramedy, following the foibles of two different cops. Chungking Express is available to stream now.

What to watch on Apple TV+





A bilingual take on shows like Big Little Lies and How to Get Away with Murder, Now & Then revolves around a group of friends in Miami who are confronted with the consequences of their actions twenty years after they covered up a brutal car accident’s aftermath. It’s not so much a whodunnit as it is a “will they get caught?” kind of thriller, as a veteran detective (Rosie Perez) digs into the quintet’s secrets. Of course, a shadowy off-screen figure is threatening to let the cat out of the bag too, sending many successful lives into a tailspin. Now & Then premieres Friday, May 20th.

What to watch on Disney Plus





You may be skeptical about another Disney reimagining of a cartoon classic, but Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers takes that cynicism and turns it on its head. In this mix of animation and live-action, Andy Samberg and John Mulaney voice the two famed chipmunks whose careers have fizzled since the original Rescue Rangers series ended three decades ago. Chip’s in insurance and Dale has gotten CGI surgery to keep with the times, but the two colleagues must band together to solve a new mystery. The film is funny and fully self-aware, overflowing with comedic talent such as Will Arnett to Seth Rogen. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres Friday, May 20th.

