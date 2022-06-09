The Stylish Bikinis to Shop for Summer

The search for the best bikinis has officially begun.

By
The Stylish Bikinis to Shop for Summer
The search for the perfect bikini has begun. Grace Kamin for Observer

Summer has arrived, and with many a beach getaway and pool day on the horizon, it’s time to start that search for the perfect swimsuit. After all, no summer wardrobe is complete without stylish swimwear, and that includes a fashionable bikini or two-piece swimsuit. Yes, we’re big fans of the one-piece, too (a classic maillot is always chic), but you simply can’t go wrong with a fun and playful bikini, which has the added bonus of minimal fabric on those particularly stifling summer days when your main goal is to wear as little clothing as possible.

There are countless two-piece swimsuit styles and silhouettes out there, whether you’re looking for a strapless bandeau, a dainty string bikini, an unexpected strappy number or a retro high-waisted look. Don’t be discouraged if you want a bit more coverage than a super skimpy bikini cut, because while a maillot will inevitably cover you up more than a two-piece, there are now plenty of more modest two-piece styles to choose from, too.

If you’re not sure where to start with your bikini shopping this summer, you’ve come to the right place. Below, see the stylish two-piece swimsuits to shop right now.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

  • Karl Lagerfeld.

    Karl Lagerfeld Clara-Rose Bralette Bikini Top & Bottoms

    This adorable, retro-inspired ribbed two-piece has a scoop-neck, bralette-esque top and a fuller-coverage bottom, with a high waist that hits just below the belly button.

    $58 for bottoms, $68 for top, Shop Now
  • Hunza G.

    Hunza G. Flora Embellished Bandeau Bikini

    Hunza G.’s pastel yellow bandeau features a tortoiseshell accent; it’s best for those who don’t need a ton of support on top.

    $225, Shop Now
  • Mikoh.

    Mikoh Queensland 2 Top & Papara Bottom

    For a more unexpected cut, consider Mikoh’s strappy one-shoulder number, which comes in the prettiest shade of cornflower blue.

    $104 bottoms, $124 top, Shop Now
  • Koraru.

    Koraru Rifu Triangle Top & Rifu Side Tie Bottom

    Keep it classic in a string-tie bikini; we love that this berry-colored suit has adjustable ties.

    $110 for bottoms, $110 for top, Shop Now
  • Londre.

    Londre Triangle Top & Ruched Drawstring Bottom in Black Bean Edition

    Londre’s ruched string triangle bikini is super versatile; you can style the top in a few different ways, which is always a plus.

    $69, bottoms, $99 top, Shop Now
  • Revel Rey.

    Revel Rey Tate Top and Elliot Bottom in Canary Cable Knit

    A bikini top with underwire provides a bit more support, and this whimsical yellow suit has the sweetest ruffle details.

    $90 for bottoms, $100 for top, Shop Now
  • Gigi C.

    Gigi C. Georgia Top & McKenzie Bottom in Sky Blue

    This baby blue two-piece is made of a fun scuba neoprene material, with strategically placed triangle laser cutouts.

    $110 for bottom, $110 for top, Shop Now
  • Sisters Swim.

    Sisters Swim Bowe Top Ruffle & Vice Bottom in Vintage Tiki

    We’re loving everything about this playful suit, from the ruffles, ruching and dreamy red-and-white print.

    $75 for bottoms, $80 for top, Shop Now
  • Andie Swim.

    Andie Swim The Caicos Top & Caicos Bottom in Sea Green Glossy Eco Nylon

    You can’t go wrong with a sleek triangle and classic bottoms; this glossy suit also has an adjustable top, for optimal support.

    $50 for bottoms, $60 for top, Shop Now
  • Eres.

    Eres Les Essentiels Show Bandeau Bikini Top & Les Essentiels Cavale Bikini Briefs

    When it comes to swimwear, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better-made suit than Eres. They truly last a lifetime, and their timeless bandeau is sure to be a longtime staple in your bikini wardrobe.

    $315, for bottoms, $320 for top, Shop Now
  • Something Navy.

    Something Navy Floral Balconette Bikini Top & Low Rise Bottoms

    A ditsy floral is a fun and flirty option.

    $65 for bottoms, $75 for top, Shop Now
  • Bondi Born.

    Bondi Born Micah Bikini Top & Milo Bottom in Taffy

    This classic triangle silhouette is a perfect pretty in pink look.

    $120 for bottoms, $120 for top, Shop Now
  • Draper James.

    Draper James x Lands' End Twist Front Underwire Bikini Top Swimsuit

    Prepsters won’t be able to resist this blue gingham suit; the top also has super supportive yet comfortable underwire, while the bottom offers high coverage.

    $59.95 for bottoms, $74.95 for top, Shop Now
  • Triangl.

    Triangl Mala Bikini in Bocas

    This sleek bra-inspired silhouette is definitely on the skimpier side, with high-cut legs and thin straps.

    $99, Shop Now
  • Monday Swimwear.

    Monday Swimwear Palm Springs Top & Byron Bottom in Powder Blue Shimmer

    If you’re want a triangle-adjacent style top that gives you a bit more coverage and support, try this shimmering blue suit.

    $79 for bottoms, $84 for top, Shop Now
  • Masarà.

    Masarà Coco Bikini Top Cappuccino Beige

    There’s something so chic about a sand-colored bikini, and we love that this flattering two-piece is sustainably made in Italy.

    $88 for bottoms, $94 for top, Shop Now
  • Hill House Home.

    Hill House Home Isla Swim Top and Lola Swim Bottom

    Hill House Home might be best known for their cult-favorite nap dresses, but don’t sleep on their new swimwear. This pretty floral suit has ruffled sleeves and a retro high-waisted bottom, for a perfectly sweet and feminine aesthetic.

    $55 for bottom, $70 for top, Shop Now
The Stylish Bikinis to Shop for Summer
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Fashion, shopping, summer, Summer Style, swimwear, Draper James, bathing suits