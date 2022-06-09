The Stylish Bikinis to Shop for Summer

Summer has arrived, and with many a beach getaway and pool day on the horizon, it’s time to start that search for the perfect swimsuit. After all, no summer wardrobe is complete without stylish swimwear, and that includes a fashionable bikini or two-piece swimsuit. Yes, we’re big fans of the one-piece, too (a classic maillot is always chic), but you simply can’t go wrong with a fun and playful bikini, which has the added bonus of minimal fabric on those particularly stifling summer days when your main goal is to wear as little clothing as possible.
There are countless two-piece swimsuit styles and silhouettes out there, whether you’re looking for a strapless bandeau, a dainty string bikini, an unexpected strappy number or a retro high-waisted look. Don’t be discouraged if you want a bit more coverage than a super skimpy bikini cut, because while a maillot will inevitably cover you up more than a two-piece, there are now plenty of more modest two-piece styles to choose from, too.
If you’re not sure where to start with your bikini shopping this summer, you’ve come to the right place. Below, see the stylish two-piece swimsuits to shop right now.
Karl Lagerfeld Clara-Rose Bralette Bikini Top & Bottoms
This adorable, retro-inspired ribbed two-piece has a scoop-neck, bralette-esque top and a fuller-coverage bottom, with a high waist that hits just below the belly button.
Hunza G. Flora Embellished Bandeau Bikini
Hunza G.’s pastel yellow bandeau features a tortoiseshell accent; it’s best for those who don’t need a ton of support on top.
Mikoh Queensland 2 Top & Papara Bottom
For a more unexpected cut, consider Mikoh’s strappy one-shoulder number, which comes in the prettiest shade of cornflower blue.
Koraru Rifu Triangle Top & Rifu Side Tie Bottom
Keep it classic in a string-tie bikini; we love that this berry-colored suit has adjustable ties.
Londre Triangle Top & Ruched Drawstring Bottom in Black Bean Edition
Londre’s ruched string triangle bikini is super versatile; you can style the top in a few different ways, which is always a plus.
Revel Rey Tate Top and Elliot Bottom in Canary Cable Knit
A bikini top with underwire provides a bit more support, and this whimsical yellow suit has the sweetest ruffle details.
Gigi C. Georgia Top & McKenzie Bottom in Sky Blue
This baby blue two-piece is made of a fun scuba neoprene material, with strategically placed triangle laser cutouts.
Sisters Swim Bowe Top Ruffle & Vice Bottom in Vintage Tiki
We’re loving everything about this playful suit, from the ruffles, ruching and dreamy red-and-white print.
Andie Swim The Caicos Top & Caicos Bottom in Sea Green Glossy Eco Nylon
You can’t go wrong with a sleek triangle and classic bottoms; this glossy suit also has an adjustable top, for optimal support.
Eres Les Essentiels Show Bandeau Bikini Top & Les Essentiels Cavale Bikini Briefs
When it comes to swimwear, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better-made suit than Eres. They truly last a lifetime, and their timeless bandeau is sure to be a longtime staple in your bikini wardrobe.
Something Navy Floral Balconette Bikini Top & Low Rise Bottoms
A ditsy floral is a fun and flirty option.
Bondi Born Micah Bikini Top & Milo Bottom in Taffy
This classic triangle silhouette is a perfect pretty in pink look.
Draper James x Lands' End Twist Front Underwire Bikini Top Swimsuit
Prepsters won’t be able to resist this blue gingham suit; the top also has super supportive yet comfortable underwire, while the bottom offers high coverage.
Triangl Mala Bikini in Bocas
This sleek bra-inspired silhouette is definitely on the skimpier side, with high-cut legs and thin straps.
Monday Swimwear Palm Springs Top & Byron Bottom in Powder Blue Shimmer
If you’re want a triangle-adjacent style top that gives you a bit more coverage and support, try this shimmering blue suit.
Masarà Coco Bikini Top Cappuccino Beige
There’s something so chic about a sand-colored bikini, and we love that this flattering two-piece is sustainably made in Italy.
Hill House Home Isla Swim Top and Lola Swim Bottom
Hill House Home might be best known for their cult-favorite nap dresses, but don’t sleep on their new swimwear. This pretty floral suit has ruffled sleeves and a retro high-waisted bottom, for a perfectly sweet and feminine aesthetic.