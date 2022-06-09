The Stylish Bikinis to Shop for Summer

Summer has arrived, and with many a beach getaway and pool day on the horizon, it’s time to start that search for the perfect swimsuit. After all, no summer wardrobe is complete without stylish swimwear, and that includes a fashionable bikini or two-piece swimsuit. Yes, we’re big fans of the one-piece, too (a classic maillot is always chic), but you simply can’t go wrong with a fun and playful bikini, which has the added bonus of minimal fabric on those particularly stifling summer days when your main goal is to wear as little clothing as possible.

There are countless two-piece swimsuit styles and silhouettes out there, whether you’re looking for a strapless bandeau, a dainty string bikini, an unexpected strappy number or a retro high-waisted look. Don’t be discouraged if you want a bit more coverage than a super skimpy bikini cut, because while a maillot will inevitably cover you up more than a two-piece, there are now plenty of more modest two-piece styles to choose from, too.

If you’re not sure where to start with your bikini shopping this summer, you’ve come to the right place. Below, see the stylish two-piece swimsuits to shop right now.

