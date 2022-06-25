  10 Best CBD Oils of 2022: Top CBD Brands Reviewed

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Finding the best full-spectrum, isolate, or broad-spectrum CBD oil is a huge undertaking, which likely will lead to some potentially costly disappointments. Especially in an industry so underregulated with companies using similar marketing tactics.

However, with our years of experience, we’ve researched for you and vetted the best CBD oil to buy in 2022, whether you want to buy the best full-spectrum CBD oil, best CBD oil for pain, or the best all-around CBD oil.

With the industry constantly changing, so do our rankings. Below is our updated list of the 10 best CBD oils to buy in 2022 after reviewing hundreds of CBD products.

Best CBD Oil Ranked

You’ll find some excellent CBD tincture products from all our chosen vendors.

Whether you hope to use CBD for pain, relaxation, anxiety, or anything else, you’ll easily find the best broad-spectrum, isolate, and full-spectrum hemp extracts.

Our Top CBD Oil Rankings:

1. Colorado Botanicals – Highest-Rated, Overall Best & Editor’s Choice

2. NuLeaf Naturals – Best Selection of CBD Products

3. CBDistillery – Best Affordable CBD Oil

4. Bluebird Botanicals – Quality CBD Oil

5. cbdMD – Highest CBD Concentration

Bonus CBD Reviews and Rankings:

6. Charlotte’s Web

7. Medterra

8. Spruce CBD

9. FabCBD

10. Koi CBD

How We Chose the Best CBD Oils

Our list isn’t based on one or two criteria, such as what cannabinoids and terpenes are present. We focus on specific benchmarks or milestones, which allow us to point out the best CBD brands on the market objectively.

This method means you get an honest look at all your quality CBD options. Some customers want a better overall CBD product, while others zero in on a few “dealbreakers.” Let’s look at what would work best for you.

Blind Product Testing

Blind product testing is the most scientifically reliable method to evaluate CBD tinctures. We strive to be objective, but human nature poses a challenge.

When applied in marketing or market research, blind product testing doesn’t indicate which product subjects consume. In our study of over the top 40 CBD vendors, we removed identifying features, including branding, labels, and bottle designs, giving our CBD oil testers no indication – or bias – with these CBD oils.

Brand Credibility

Brand credibility can come from a lot of places. For instance, older CBD companies are more established and offer a better experience than newer startups. In turn, people may trust them more.

Independent reviews also help establish vendors. Large amounts of mostly positive feedback are a huge asset for brand credibility. If most customers like the CBD product, there’s a decent chance you will too.

Quality and Effectiveness

We enjoyed many of the products, but we also had to stomach some dismal CBD. Whether it’s low CBD per milliliter, poor quality, unusual taste, or all three, any of these are deal-breakers. In other words, we set aside bad CBD brands while we focused on the best CBD oils.

However, these are based on our experience. Individual results vary with CBD oil.

Extraction & Purification

CBD hemp oil manufacturers typically use three extraction methods. Here are the three most commonly used:

● Critical CO2 Extraction

● Alcohol (Ethanol or Isopropyl)

● Hydrocarbon (Butane)

Although each has its pros and cons, the safest and best CBD extraction is CO2, but it is costly. Alcohol, or ethanol extraction, also has its pros but not the best way to extract CBD, with Hydrocarbon coming in last. However, the last two extraction methods may leave trace amounts of solvents, unlike CO2, which can cause side effects.

Hemp Source

Whether it’s full-spectrum hemp extract, broad-spectrum oil, or isolate, the highest-quality CBD oils come from the best organic hemp plants.

CBD companies usually list their hemp source as “organically-grown,” “organic,” or “certified organic.” Although the three labels vary slightly, all imply that hemp farmers don’t use synthetic pesticides or chemical fertilizers.

Good hemp plant genetics produce better cannabinoid and terpene potencies, allowing extractors to extract more essential compounds.

Lab Report Profiles

Since CBD products are still unregulated, third-party lab reports are key. Testing confirms that CBD oil is clean of heavy metals, solvents, pesticides, and microbes. Tests also verify that broad-spectrum oils contain zero THC.

Mislabeling is also a concern. Lab tests confirm crucial information, including:

● Cannabinoids and terpenes

● Quality

● CBD per serving

● Total CBD per bottle

Best CBD Oil Reviews: Our 2022 Recommendations

The best CBD oil is tough to spot in such a competitive CBD hemp oil market. To the untrained eye, all CBD may look the same. To us, however, CBD doesn’t fall under “good” or “bad” but instead on a broad spectrum (no pun intended) of varying quality.

Keep in mind that just because a brand is high on our list doesn’t make it better. The “best” CBD brand depends on what works for you. To better understand that, let’s look at the 10 best CBD oils to buy in 2022.

1. Colorado Botanicals – Best CBD Oil & Highest Rated

Based on our objective criteria, Colorado Botanicals carries the best CBD oil in general because of the quality of their CBD oil extract, the feedback from our blind product testing, third-party lab reports, customer service, and more.

Brand Highlights

While other brands make the cut for being “high-quality,” Colorado Botanicals raised the bar higher. They caught our attention with their unique extraction and purification process that we haven’t seen with all the companies we’ve vetted.

Colorado Botanicals understands not only cannabis science but pharmaceutical technology science that allows them to separate compounds using low heat. In the process, they retain these much-needed beneficial compounds such as terpenes that other manufacturers fail to do.

They’re recommended by Forbes, Discover Magazine, and LA Weekly for the quality of their products. We also awarded them as the Best CBD Company of 2022.

A quick overview:

● 60-Day Free Returns

● Non-GMO, vegan, and organic CBD

● Proprietary and unique purification process

● Organically grown hemp

● Easily accessible Third-Party Lab Reports

● Natural hemp-derived terpenes

● Potency options are 10, 25, 50, and 100mg of CBD per serving

● Offers both Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum products

● Many discount options are available, including Subscribe and Save 15%

Brand Credibility

Established in 2017, Colorado Botanicals was founded after one of the founder’s family members was diagnosed with cancer. After searching and speaking with experts, he had difficulty finding a brand his family could trust and believe in.

There weren’t thousands of reviews like other CBD companies. However, the comments we found about Colorado Botanicals were nothing short of glowing, with customers praising the company’s pricing, purity, potential benefits, and customer service.

Other highlights include:

● Over 1,000 reviews on Trustpilot and their website

● The most transparent CBD company

● Extensive understanding of the importance of terpenes

● Informative website and in-depth blogs

● Comprehensive beginner’s guide

● A short quiz to help find the right CBD product

Extraction and Purification

One roadblock most CBD companies face is terpene and cannabinoid loss – even with conventional CO2 extraction. Consequently, vendors artificially add terpenes but not Colorado Botanicals.

Colorado Botanicals uses a proprietary purification process that involves separating compounds using low heat, preserving terpenes and flavonoids.

Targeting Terpenes: The Colorado Botanicals Difference

Terpenes are oily compounds found throughout the plant kingdom. They also may offer health benefits to humans when ingested or inhaled. Colorado Botanicals is one of the few brands that were able to find a third-party lab report on their terpene profile, proving their hemp extract does contain terpenes.

Here is a screenshot of a recent lab report:

Here are three noteworthy terpenes:

Despite being a terpene, beta-caryophyllene still binds with the CB2 endocannabinoid receptors. It is believed it may help curb inflammation and pain in the peripheral nervous system, based on an August 2020 study from Frontiers in Neuroscience.

Bisabolol

A less common cannabis terpene, bisabolol, could pack a serious therapeutic punch. One 2009 review in the Journal of the American Oil Chemists’ Society noticed a variety of possible applications it may help with, including:

● Anti-inflammatory

● Anti-tumor

● Antibiotic

● Analgesic

Linalool

Linalool stands out as a rare terpene, showing it may hold anti-seizure benefits – but that’s far from everything. According to prominent cannabis researcher Ethan Russo in a 2017 edition of Advances in Pharmacology, linalool may show promises in other roles, like:

● Sleep aid

● Antidepressant

● Anti-anxiety

● Analgesic

Lab Reports

Colorado Botanicals offers detailed, easy-to-read third-party lab reports on cannabinoids, terpenes, heavy metals, pesticides, solvents, and microbials. The company tests with Botanacor, the first Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) certified lab in Colorado.

Guarantee

Colorado Botanicals is about as risk-free as it gets. They offer 60-day free returns on all their products. If you’re unsatisfied, just return your opened or unopened products using the free pre-paid shipping label provided.

Pros and Cons of Colorado Botanicals

Overall, Colorado Botanicals easily wins the day, with few complaints from us.

Pros

● Highly noticeably effective and potent CBD oil

● 60-Day Free Returns

● Amazing value

● Fantastic customer service

● Offers both THC version and THC-free

● Non-GMO, Sulfate-Free, Paraben Free, Organic CBD Oil

● No artificial ingredients

● Organic MCT Oil

Cons

● Excellent value for the price, but it won’t suit every budget

● Currently, the only flavors offered are peppermint and unflavored

Click here to visit Colorado Botanicals.

2. NuLeaf Naturals – Best Selection of CBD Oils

NuLeaf Naturals didn’t quite cut it for our top spot, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t earn a close second. They are a great brand with quality CBD oils.

Brand Highlights

The brand proudly announces its status as “one of the oldest companies in the industry.” NuLeaf isn’t wrong. But despite its tenure, the company didn’t get too ambitious. Instead, they focus on a select line of pure CBD oils and other cannabinoid products.

Some notable considerations:

● Consistent potency of 30mg per serving

● Offer CBC, CBG, CBN, CBD, and delta-8 THC as well

● Uses organically grown hemp

● Thousands of customer reviews

● Full-spectrum CBD

● Loyalty discounts for subscribers

● Free 2-3 day shipping

Brand Credibility

NuLeaf Naturals made its CBD debut in 2014. With this much time in the industry, it’s surprising that they stayed small. But while NuLeaf may not rival many companies in size, its 20,000 positive customer reviews speak volumes.

The company also boasts robust self-regulation, specifically:

● GMP (good manufacturing practices) compliant

● Regular inspections by the FDA and Colorado Department of Health

NuLeaf offers a comprehensive FAQ section that answers several common CBD questions. Their site is also easy to navigate, with a clean, simple aesthetic.

Extraction and Purification

NuLeaf Naturals uses a mix of subcritical and supercritical CO2 extraction to retain as many compounds as possible. They use every part of the plant (“whole-plant” extracts) to harness its full therapeutic potential, but with some THC content.

Lab Testing

Like Colorado Botanicals, NuLeaf Naturals employs Botanacor for all their third-party testing. NuLeaf’s test results are easily accessible, showing terpene and cannabinoid content. It also screens for biological contaminants, toxins, and heavy metals.

Guarantee

NuLeaf Naturals offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all unopened products. However, customers have to pay for shipping, and it can take up to two weeks for the refund to complete.

Pros and Cons

Pros

● Full-spectrum CBD oil, topicals, and capsules

● Third-party tested

● Natural terpene and cannabinoid retention

● Organic hemp

● No artificial ingredients

● Several other cannabinoid products to try

Cons

● Extremely expensive

● Low potency

● No THC-free options

● Only 10% discount for subscribers

● No returns on opened products

● No flavors offered

Click here to visit NuLeaf Naturals.

3. CBDistillery – Best Affordable CBD Oil

CBDistillery is another excellent choice, with products appealing to health-focused customers.

Brand Highlights

CBDistillery noticed the influx of subpar CBD products saturating an already confusing market. The company aims to educate the public about cannabidiol and make its extracts more affordable.

Like the other two companies on our list, CBDistillery’s product line caters to health-focused consumers.

A few key points about CBDistillery:

● Broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and isolate options

● Available in 500 mg, 1,000 mg, 2,000 mg, and 5,000 mg

● Sell oils, topicals, softgels, and isolate powders

● Flavored and unflavored options

● U.S. Hemp Authority Certified

● Subscription discount

● Excellent prices

Brand Credibility

CBDistillery was established in 2016 by “…a group of Colorado natives with people’s best interests in mind.” Today, CBDistillery serves over two million customers and boasts over 19,000 verified five-star customer reviews.

New visitors can find links to their informative e-book, along with a blog and simple quiz to determine individual product needs (similar to Colorado Botanicals).

Extraction and Purification

CBDistillery uses supercritical CO2 extraction for its broad and full-spectrum CBD. Isolates are ethanol-extracted.

Cannabinoid and terpene retention is impressive in CBDistillery’s broad and full-spectrum CBD oils.

Lab Testing

CBDistillery conducts third-party lab tests on its CBD oils through ACS Laboratory. Results are available at the click of a mouse or by scanning a QR code on the product label.

Test show a clean, pure CBD product, checked for microbes, chemicals, potency, accuracy, and residual solvents.

Guarantee

CBDistillery offers a 60-day money-back guarantee for opened or unopened products, identical to Colorado Botanicals.

Pros and Cons

Pros

● CBD products are available in full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate

● Third-party testing

● Surprisingly low-priced for what they offer

● Subscription discount is up to 25%

● Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority

● Highly potent

Cons

● No flavor options are available

● Ethanol extraction may leave trace solvents

Click here to visit CBDistillery.

4. Bluebird Botanicals – Quality CBD Oil

Next on our list is Bluebird Botanicals, another CBD vendor offering a decent variety of tinctures, gummies, topicals, pet products, and more.

Brand Highlights

Bluebird Botanicals stays focused on basic CBD health products like oils, topicals, and capsules. However, they still managed to create one of the most diverse product lines we’ve seen.

A few other things to keep in mind about BlueBird Botanicals:

● Potencies available in 5, 15, and 25 mg of CBD per ml

● Offer CBG, CBN, and CBDA extracts

● Full-spectrum and isolate CBD options

● 40% discount for subscribers

● Discount programs for veterans, low-income customers, or individuals with disabilities

● Organically-grown Colorado hemp

● Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority

● Vegan

Brand Credibility

Bluebird Botanicals is one of the CBD industry’s oldest players. In 2013, the company started with CBD and has since expanded to the ever-growing product line we see today.

There are also a few other things that helped solidify Bluebird Botanicals as one of the best CBD tincture vendors:

● Informative blog

● Simple, intuitive website

● GMP certified

● Regular inspections by the FDA and Colorado Department of Health

● Lab tests are available online

The company’s presence is relatively small considering its tenure, but the few reviews we found were positive.

If anything, Bluebird stands out as an excellent beginner’s brand, with all the information customers need to get started with CBD.

Extraction and Purification

Bluebird Botanicals uses CO2 or ethanol extraction, depending on the item. They also put their isolates through “winterization” to eliminate chlorophyll, fats, and other unwanted matter.

Bluebird’s full-spectrum products contain robust terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Isolates naturally won’t show other compounds but confirm the label’s listed CBD content.

Lab Testing

Bluebird Botanicals employs Eurofins Scientific to conduct its third-party lab tests. They make the lab tests easy to read and instruct their customers on how to analyze those documents.

Results show no residual solvents, fungi, microbes, heavy metals, or synthetic chemicals.

Guarantee

Bluebird Botanicals allows returns within 30 days, but you’re only eligible under certain conditions, and additional fees may apply.

Pros and Cons

Pros

● Choice of full-spectrum or isolate

● Generous discount and assistance programs

● Third-party tested

● Excellent cannabinoid and terpene content

● Multiple quality and safety certifications

● Other cannabinoid oils are available

Cons

● No flavor options are available

● Expensive for such a low concentration

● Restrictive return policy

Click here to visit Bluebird Botanicals.

5. cbdMD – Highest CBD Concentration

cbdMD carries a large selection of CBD tinctures and other options like gummies, topicals, capsules, and bath products.

Brand Highlights

There’s a lot to say about cbdMD – and thankfully, it’s overwhelmingly positive. Their product quality and customer focus show how much this brand cares.

A few other things to keep in mind about cbdMD:

● Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil

● Available in 10, 16.5, 25, 50, 100, 166, and 250 mg of CBD per milliliter (highest on our list)

● Very well-priced (250 mg/ml retails for $209.99)

● Several flavors

● Some tinctures contain other cannabinoids, such as CBD, CBG, and CBN.

● CBD recipe section

Brand Credibility

cbdMD opened in 2013, giving it plenty of time to establish itself as a key player in the CBD market. Today, they offer an extensive line of CBD products, along with other cannabinoid extracts.

One unique thing we noticed is the target customer base. While cbdMD focuses on health-conscious individuals, they also heavily market their products to athletes, even having them as spokespeople.

A few other things to think about with cbdMD:

● Military and disability discounts

● 30% subscription discount

● Point rewards system for store credit

● Survey for beginners to find the right product

● Comprehensive FAQ section

● Website is easy to navigate

● Third-party tested

● Lab results on each product page

Independent reviews are a mixed bag, with complaints usually stating a lack of efficacy. However, others swear the products work great. This trend isn’t surprising, given that CBD affects people differently.

We stand by their quality and believe cbdMD offers excellent products.

Extraction and Purification

cbdMD relies on CO2 extraction for all of its THC-free broad-spectrum oils. Although several cannabinoids are present, terpenes were virtually non-existent.

Unfortunately, this reading means that the oil may not be as “broad-spectrum” as advertised. However, they may add plant-derived terpenes later, even though it’s not the same as naturally retaining them from hemp.

Lab Testing

All of cbdMD’s tests come from California-based SC Labs. The printout isn’t as easy to read as most other results we’ve seen, but all the information is there.

As expected, you won’t find traces of contaminants like microbes, fungi, heavy metals, solvents, or synthetic chemicals.

Guarantee

All purchases with cbdMD come with a 60-day money-back guarantee on opened and unopened products. The company provides a return label, so there’s no extra shipping cost.

Pros and Cons

Pros

● Most potent oil we’ve seen, maxing out at 250 mg/ml

● Zero THC

● Lab-tested

● Excellent beginner resources

● Dosage ranges cater to all consumers, regardless of experience

● Incredible value

● Lab results are easy to find

● Blog updated regularly

● Choose from the natural flavor, berry, orange, and natural mint flavors

● Three different discount programs (military, disability, points)

● Excellent guarantee with no extra shipping charges (like Colorado Botanicals)

Cons

● The company warns that their “THC-free” CBD oil may still contain minuscule traces of THC.

Click here to visit cbdMD.

Arriving in sixth, there’s Charlotte’s Web. Those who take CBD likely know about them, even if they’ve never tried the company’s products.

Brand Highlights

Charlotte’s Web became a household name when a young girl named Charlotte Figi stopped experiencing seizures after consuming the vendor’s CBD oil. This development led to renewed attention, research, and an FDA-approved drug. A record like that arguably makes Charlotte’s Web one of the most influential CBD brands in cannabis history.

Some other considerations include:

● Available in 7, 17, 25, 50, and 60 mg of CBD per ml

● Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options

● 15% discount for subscribers

● U.S. Hemp Authority certified

Brand Credibility

Established in 2013, Charlotte’s Web’s reputation goes beyond the highest-quality standards for its organic CBD products. Their website makes navigation easy and offers valuable resources for beginners.

● Excellent blog

● Quiz helps beginners find the right CBD products.

● All relevant information (except lab tests) available on each product page

● Lab tests are available online

Charlotte’s Web has a substantial online presence, with overwhelmingly positive reviews. They’ve also been featured in various media publications such as CNN, Forbes, and New York Times.

Extraction and Purification

Charlotte’s Web produces its full-spectrum CBD using CO2 extraction. The only exception is the company’s “Original Formula” full-spectrum product, which uses alcohol as a solvent.

Lab tests show some additional cannabinoids, but there’s no mention of terpenes, even among the full-spectrum CBD tinctures. This is a red flag that their extraction and purification process does not contain terpenes.

Lab Testing

Charlotte’s Web offers certificates of analysis for all its products. However, their lab reports are designed and made by them and not from an independent third-party lab where we know it’s accurate and unbiased.

Guarantee

Charlotte’s Web offers a pretty standard guarantee. Customers can return any “unused portion of the product” within 30 days.

Pros and Cons

Pros

● Full-spectrum and CBD Isolate tinctures are available

● Discount for veterans and subscribers

● Currently in good standing with several regulators

● Decent maximum potency

● Carry Mint Chocolate, Lemon Twist, Orange Blossom, and Natural Olive Oil flavors

Cons

● Have received a warning from the FDA

● Lab results challenging to find

● Tests shown are done in-house and not by a third-party lab

● No terpenes shown on lab tests

Click here to visit Charlotte’s Web.

Medterra CBD provides the largest variety of CBD tincture and other product options we’ve seen so far. Although this doesn’t make them perfect, Medterra is an excellent fit to explore different options.

Brand Highlights

There’s no shortage of choices with Medterra. Here are some things to know before you dive in:

● CBD tincture options come in 16, 25, 33, and 100 mg/ml options (depending on the tincture)

● Entertaining and informative “Do’s and Don’ts” video for beginners

● Blog containing a variety of CBD industry news and topics

● Full-spectrum, isolate, and broad-spectrum tinctures

● 15% subscription discount

● Point system and referral rewards for discounts

● Discounts for veterans and individuals with disabilities

Brand Credibility

Despite only being around since 2017, Medterra quickly made a name in the CBD oil industry. There’s some helpful information and more than enough CBD products to browse on their (excessively flashy) website.

● Entertaining and informative content for beginners

● Lab tests are available online

● Featured in several mainstream publications

● Blog is updated frequently

● Comprehensive FAQ section

● Certificate of analysis linked on each product site

Medterra enjoys a lot of positive attention. Aside from its extensive media exposure, the CBD brand has over 8,000 5-star reviews to its name.

Extraction and Purification

Their broad-spectrum and full-spectrum oils show diverse cannabinoid profiles. Terpenes are also present in small amounts for the full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD tinctures.

Lab Testing

Medterra uses the Texas-based Sante Laboratories for its third-party lab tests. They confirm CBD content and show any contaminants are within safe levels or non-existent.

Guarantee

Medterra offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on their entire order. The company says they cover shipping most of the time, but customers have to contact Medterra directly.

Pros and Cons

Pros

● Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD oils available

● Discount for veterans, people with disabilities, and subscribers

● Independently lab-tested

● Choose from Mint Chocolate and Citrus flavors

● Excellent value

● Very high-potency (up to 100 mg/ml)

Cons

● Terpene content is present but underwhelming.

Click here to visit Medterra .

Spruce CBD is another underdog, but we shouldn’t underestimate its products. The company makes some excellent – albeit few – supplements.

Brand Highlights

Spruce CBD’s cannabis has an interesting backstory. According to the company, they use a strain of industrial hemp first introduced during the War of 1812.

That being said, be prepared to pay top-dollar, with the highest potency retailing for $269.00. Although Spruce CBD follows the practices of any premium CBD vendor, they don’t stand out enough to claim their products are worth so much.

Some other points to mention:

● Available in 25 and 80 mg/ml concentrations

● Full-spectrum CBD

● 15% discount for repeat orders

● Organic

● Vegan and gluten-free

● Product guide quiz for beginners

Brand Credibility

Established in 2018, Spruce CBD is a small mom-and-pop operation, but they don’t act like one. This CBD brand offers excellent CBD oil. The main gripe we have is the company’s broken and poorly-organized website.

Spruce’s homepage is packed with too much information, while certain links lead you to the wrong webpage.

Spruce CBD’s credibility is a mixed bag:

● Not many resources for beginners

● Quiz helps customers find the right CBD products

● Detailed product descriptions

● Lab tests are available online

Spruce CBD doesn’t have a huge online presence, but customer reviews are positive. Beginners may have issues due to the lack of resources available on the site.

Extraction and Purification

Spruce CBD uses what we can assume is an ethanol-based “moonshine extraction” process. The company doesn’t favor CO2, calling the benefits “pure marketing speak”(although they offer no evidence or explanation).

Fortunately, the process still leaves behind no detectable solvent traces. However, it also shows no sign of terpenes, making them likely to be added later.

Lab Testing

Spruce CBD undergoes third-party lab testing with Kentucky-based Cannabusiness Laboratories, LLC.

Aside from no detectable solvents, Spruce CBD also boasts that none of their batches have shown traces of chemicals, microbes, heavy metals, or other contaminants.

Guarantee

Spruce CBD allows returns within 30 days on unopened products, but customers pay for shipping.

Pros and Cons

Pros

● Broad and full-spectrum CBD oil

● Discount for veterans and subscribers

● Lab-verified

● Currently in good standing with several regulators

● Decent maximum potency

Cons

● “About” and “Blog” links take you to an incorrect page

● Unreasonably expensive

● Limited choices

● Lab tests aren’t easy to find

Click here to visit Spruce.

Fab CBD is another blossoming CBD brand with excellent potential.

Brand Highlights

Fab CBD’s target market is clear. They blatantly state their goal is to make a CBD product line available to the “everyday person.” Based on what we see, they’ve really succeeded.

Their most expensive CBD of 80 mg/ml retails for only $129. Some other considerations include:

● Available in 10, 20, 40, and 80 mg/ml

● Full-spectrum oil

● Reward point system for repeat customers

● Organic

● Colorado-grown hemp

● Informative blog updated daily

● Comprehensive FAQ section

Brand Credibility

Fab CBD opened in 2017, intending to bring the highest-quality CBD at an amazing value. Since then, they’ve been featured in several mainstream media publications, including Forbes and Business Insider. They also offer excellent information and resources for beginners and CBD experts alike.

Its homepage is intuitive and makes it easy to find important links and information, such as their third-party lab tests.

Fab CBD clearly displays its expertise:

● Informative blog

● Effective learning resources

● Appeared in several publications

● Lab tests are available and accessible

Extraction and Purification

Fab CBD uses CO2 extraction for its full-spectrum CBD extracts, keeping a few other cannabinoids, like CBG.

Lab reports show excellent terpene retention, with the most recent results showing eight detected at varying levels.

Lab Testing

ProVerde Laboratories conducts Fab CBD’s tests. So far, no readings show unacceptable levels (if any) of contaminants like heavy metals, microbes, pesticides, herbicides, or fungi.

Guarantee

Fab CBD has a 30-day money-back guarantee for the entire purchase, but customers incur shipping costs.

Pros and Cons

Pros

● Full-spectrum CBD oil rich in terpenes and cannabinoids

● Reward points system for discounts

● Lab-tested

● Simple website with easy access to lab tests

● High CBD per serving

● Unparalleled value

● Five flavors to choose from: Berry, Vanilla, Mint, Citrus, and Natural

Cons

● No subscriber discount

● Oils aren’t THC-free

● Slow website

● A product guide quiz for customers would be helpful

● Don’t show older lab reports other than the most recent

Click here to visit FabCBD.

Koi CBD underwent significant changes over the years, adding new items to its already diverse line of options.

Brand Highlights

Koi CBD carries the usual products, like CBD oil, CBD gummies, and creams. However, you’ll also find items like CBD shots, inhalers, bath products, hemp flower, and delta-8 THC. Their site also mentions CBD vape juice. However, as of the writing of this review, none of those products show for sale.

Koi CBD is moderately expensive. Here are a few more things to consider before you buy:

● CBD oil comes in 8.3, 16.7, 25, 33.3, 50, and 66 mg/ml

● Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum oil

● Third-party lab tests

● Organic

● Veteran discount program

● U.S. – grown hemp plant

● Reward system with various discounts and perks

Brand Credibility

Koi CBD started in 2015, heavily cashing in on the CBD vape product demand. While their direction has since changed,

The company’s FAQ section covers a lot, but it could be a bit more in-depth. Still, that’s a minor gripe considering Koi’s other key points:

● Easy to find lab tests

● Over 10,000 positive reviews

● Strong online presence

● Entertaining blog

● Well-designed website

● Affiliated with several hemp industry associations

Extraction and Purification

Koi CBD’s extracts go through CO2 processing, creating the cleanest products possible. Although rich in other cannabinoids, the recent batch tests we examined showed no detectable terpenes.

Lab Testing

Niva Labs is responsible for Koi CBD’s third-party testing. Results show no trace solvents or contaminants.

Guarantee

Koi CBD lets customers return their products within 30 days. However, used items have to contain at least half of their original volume. Also, customers have to pay for return shipping.

Pros and Cons

Pros

● Huge product selection

● Reward points are easy and fun to earn

● Strong online presence

● Good reputation among customers

● Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options

● Reward points system for discounts

● Lab tests are extensive and easy to locate

Cons

● No subscriber discount

● No blog page

Click here to visit Koi CBD .

Best CBD Oil Rating Comparison

Average CBD Price Per Milligram (MG)

CBD for Beginners: 5 Crucial Points to Look For

Since they first emerged on the supplement scene, CBD products have been under constant fire, fighting an uphill battle even after the 2018 Farm Bill. Despite getting the federal green light, CBD vendors continue struggling with quality, accuracy, and safety.

When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) examined roughly 200 CBD products, they made some alarming discoveries. About half the products contained about 20% of the CBD advertised on the labels, while others showed significant amounts of THC.

So what can you do to avoid being the victim of a not-so-reputable brand? Here are a few ways to make sure you get the best CBD available.

Brand Reputation

When we think about cars, Ford, Toyota, GM, and BMW may come to mind. Why? Because they established themselves as reliable brands, who endeared themselves to the public.

Although fame isn’t everything, it’s usually something companies earn. So if a CBD vendor is a household name, it’s worth checking out.

But if you really want to settle any doubts, check for independent customer reviews. Sources like Reddit and Trustpilot are both excellent sources for genuine information. Reddit even has its own subreddit called r/CBD, where people can ask questions and discuss their favorite (and not-so-favorite) brands.

Professional review sites may seem to carry more expertise, but many companies pay those writers to make flattering reviews. There’s really no way to tell, so stick with regular customer comments.

Transparency

With the lack of CBD regulation, there’s no guarantee that what you see is what you get. A transparent vendor doesn’t hide information.

Obvious things, like ingredients and nutritional information, should be clearly available online and printed on the label. Without clear ingredients, you might ingest THC or contaminants like microbes, heavy metals, and chemical solvents.

Another thing you need to see is a Certificate of Analysis (COA). This is a printout proving every batch was independently analyzed (more on that soon), along with the product’s contents.

Transparency extends beyond CBD products. From hemp sourcing to sustainable practices and community outreach, there are plenty of ways a CBD product’s brand can impress you.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Reputable vendors hire third-party testers to examine their product batches. This is a critical step that nobody should skip.

Once complete, the tester provides a COA outlining the extract’s chemical composition. However, you need to make sure all of the following are listed:

● Cannabinoid content (especially THC)

● Terpene profile

● Solvent traces (if any)

● Chemicals, microbes, heavy metals, and other contaminants

Buy Full-Spectrum or Broad-Spectrum

Both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum are excellent choices. Their rich mix of terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids helps contribute to a well-rounded, enhanced effect.

The full and broad-spectrum decision is based on your needs. For instance, if you’re sensitive to THC or have to take drug tests, then broad-spectrum is the best choice.

But if THC doesn’t bother you or won’t create legal complications, then you can use full-spectrum without worrying. However, be aware that full-spectrum hemp CBD oil can (rarely) have some intoxicating effects if you’re inexperienced or sensitive to THC.

What is CBD?

CBD is a cannabinoid found in hemp. Unlike THC, CBD does not have intoxicating properties. Instead of getting you high, CBD provides a mild relaxing feeling and may offer considerable health benefits.

There are many different types of CBD products, but oral CBD tinctures are among the most popular. Commonly called “CBD oil” to keep things simple, CBD tincture delivers the benefits of CBD quickly and offers benefits that last a long time.

What Studies Say About CBD Oil Benefits

CBD has been researched extensively for its potential health benefits. We’re limited in what we can say about how CBD works in the body, but we can rely on scientific studies to get a basic idea of how CBD might improve your health.

THC mainly affects a single neuroreceptor in your brain. On the other hand, CBD exerts effects throughout your body, making many of its benefits seem unrelated.

As you’ll see, though, CBD seems to offer an all-around holistic effect that tunes your entire body and mind. Let’s explore some of the evidence science has accumulated on the four most common uses of CBD: anxiety, pain, inflammation, and sleep.

CBD and Anxiety

In 2015, a study was published in the Journal of the American Society for Experimental NeuroTherapeutics titled “Cannabidiol as a Potential Treatment for Anxiety Disorders.” By 2015, a considerable amount of research had already been conducted into the potential benefits of CBD for anxiety, providing researchers with plenty of evidence to go over in this review.

Overall, the study concluded that “existing preclinical evidence strongly supports CBD as a treatment for generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.” At the same time, the researchers admit that proper CBD dosing for anxiety is still relatively hard to determine due to a lack of clinical studies.

Follow-up research from 2020 seemingly confirms the idea that CBD might be useful for anxiety. However, more research into this cannabinoid is needed before fully determining its usefulness for anxiety and other conditions.

CBD and Pain

In 2020, a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology detailed, up-to-date research into the usefulness of CBD for chronic pain disorders. Titled “A Balanced Approach for Cannabidiol Use in Chronic Pain,” the authors of this study begin by admitting that cannabis of all kinds is already widely used for pain despite ongoing regulatory issues.

The study goes on to point out that “evidence suggests CBD… imparts analgesia in certain conditions.” Due to recent evidence that CBD might negatively impact fetal development, the authors also discuss the proper usage of CBD for pain. Effective CBD doses still haven’t been officially established, but regardless of what you’re using this cannabinoid for, CBD appears to be remarkably non-toxic.

CBD and Inflammation

In the human body, inflammation is mainly regulated by the TRP receptors, and research from as recently as 2020 confirms that CBD appears to interact with multiple TRP neuroreceptors significantly.

In a study titled “An Analysis of the Putative CBD Binding Site in the Ionotropic Cannabinoid Receptors” published in Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience, researchers investigate claims that CBD is active at the TRP receptors. Existing evidence remains too limited to make any direct claims, but the activity of CBD at the TRP receptors will certainly continue to be a key topic of research as scientists clarify CBD’s anti-inflammatory potential.

CBD and Sleep

Earlier studies into the potential usefulness of CBD for sleep were recently followed up by a landmark 2019 clinical study published in The Permanente Journal titled “Cannabidiol in Anxiety and Sleep: A Large Case Series.”

The most exhaustive research into CBD and sleep to date found that sleep improved after administering CBD daily in 48 out of 72 participants. The usefulness of CBD for sleep fluctuated over time. Still, the researchers who conducted this study were astounded to find that anxiety symptoms also decreased in nearly 80% of the subjects who used CBD for sleep.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD Oil

What are Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, and CBD Isolate?

Full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate are types of CBD extract you can derive from hemp. Among the three, broad-spectrum CBD extract is the most natural, while CBD isolate is the purest. Each type of CBD extract can be included in CBD oil tinctures, but isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum all have unique properties.

1. What is Full Spectrum?

CBD extracts are called “full-spectrum” when they contain the full spectrum of cannabinoids naturally found in hemp flower. This complete spectrum includes THC, of course: full-spectrum CBD extracts can contain up to 0.3% THC, which isn’t enough to get you high but might be enough to make you fail a drug test under rare circumstances.

2. What is Broad Spectrum?

Broad-spectrum cannabidiol is the same as full-spectrum but with the THC removed. The THC removal process can sometimes damage beneficial components in CBD oil, so purists prefer full-spectrum. If you want to make absolutely sure you don’t fail a drug test for THC, broad-spectrum tastes better and is more effective than isolate.

3. What is CBD Isolate?

CBD isolate is up to 99% pure CBD. All compounds have been removed, eliminating any possibility of enjoying the entourage effect. With the advent of broad-spectrum extract, isolate CBD has become less popular, but some tinctures still contain this ultra-purified form of CBD.

Which type of CBD is best?

Broad-spectrum oil is generally regarded as the most versatile and safest option. While full-spectrum CBD might be slightly more natural, the presence of THC can make this form of CBD extract a no-go for many hemp users.

Before broad-spectrum CBD became available, CBD isolate was a good choice since it was the only option that didn’t contain THC. Now that you can choose broad-spectrum, isolate CBD has lost a lot of its relevance.

Difference Between Hemp Oil and CBD Oil

To eliminate any potential confusion, hemp oil and CBD oil are not the same things. The term “hemp oil” is often used interchangeably with “hemp seed oil.” However, hemp seed oil comes from the seeds of the hemp plant and doesn’t contain any cannabinoids.

The term “CBD oil,” on the other hand, almost always refers to CBD-rich hemp extract that has been combined with a carrier oil to make an oral tincture. If you want the kind of hemp that people use for pain, sleep, and anxiety, look for “CBD oil.”

Here is a fantastic explainer video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHHFSnBi_Rk&t=1s

What is a Carrier Oil that is Found in CBD oils?

To be effective when taken orally, CBD must be accompanied by a carrier oil. Examples of common CBD carrier oils include MCT oil and olive oil.

Most CBD carrier oils are safe, but they vary in terms of quality. Hemp seed oil is generally recognized as being the safest and most beneficial type of CBD carrier oil.

Does CBD oil show up on a drug test?

Drug tests are not usually calibrated to detect the presence of CBD; they’re more focused on THC instead. Since it contains up to 0.3% THC, full-spectrum CBD extract could make you fail a drug test for THC if you ingest enough CBD oil.

Cannabinoids can stay in your system for up to 30 days. If you use a lot of full-spectrum CBD oil during this period, it’s possible that enough residual THC could accumulate to show up in a drug test.

If you’re concerned about drug testing, choose broad-spectrum CBD extract or CBD isolate instead. Both types of CBD do not contain any detectable concentrations of THC, eliminating the possibility of failing a drug test.

Does CBD oil get you high?

No, CBD oil will not get you high no matter how much of it you use. CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid, meaning that it doesn’t affect areas of your brain that are responsible for intoxication. It’s not a matter of how much you use: no amount of CBD oil will ever get you high.

It’s virtually impossible to consume enough full-spectrum oil to cause intoxication. Research indicates that CBD blocks or strongly impair the uptake of THC. In high-THC products, CBD would reduce the duration and intensity of intoxication. However, there’s no chance of feeling high, given the trace amounts found in full-spectrum products.

Conclusion: Best CBD Oil

In the end, what is the best CBD oil you can buy online right now? To be worth your time, a CBD tincture must offer the non-intoxicating benefits of this cannabinoid in the most effective and purest form possible. It must be highly reviewed and must contain the best, safest ingredients.

With all the factors we’ve covered in this guide in consideration, Colorado Botanicals CBD Tincture stands out as the overall best option you can try. Featuring higher concentrations of terpenes than most brands, Colorado Botanicals tinctures include either full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD to fit your specific needs.

Combined with a 60-day return policy and excellent customer service, Colorado Botanicals is the most trustworthy and the best CBD oil tincture provider to shop with in 2022 and beyond. Read through 1,000+ Colorado Botanicals to verify the quality and reliability of this CBD provider for yourself.