The Most Stylish Slide Sandals to Wear This Summer

Summer is finally here, which means it’s time to stow away those wintery shoes and celebrate the start of sandal season. There are so many open-toed silhouettes to choose from, whether you’re looking for a platform sandal, fisherman style or heeled evening shoe, but you can’t beat the elegant simplicity of the classic slide sandal.

Summer is all about relaxed style, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a shoe that epitomizes that easy-breezy aesthetic more than a slide sandal, because who wants to deal with laces, buckles or complicated straps during these lazy days? Slide sandals embody the effortless nature of minimalist summer dressing, plus it takes mere seconds to simply slip in and out of these open-toe shoes.

While slide sandals have been a summer footwear staple for decades, it’s not surprising they’ve become even more popular in the past few years, as we’ve all embraced the joys of no-fuss, easygoing attire. There are plenty of chic slide sandals out there, whether you’re looking for a textured leather look, a cushy flatform or a cozy, double strap silhouette. Below, see the best slide sandals to shop now.

