The Most Stylish Slide Sandals to Wear This Summer

Summer is finally here, which means it’s time to stow away those wintery shoes and celebrate the start of sandal season. There are so many open-toed silhouettes to choose from, whether you’re looking for a platform sandal, fisherman style or heeled evening shoe, but you can’t beat the elegant simplicity of the classic slide sandal.
Summer is all about relaxed style, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a shoe that epitomizes that easy-breezy aesthetic more than a slide sandal, because who wants to deal with laces, buckles or complicated straps during these lazy days? Slide sandals embody the effortless nature of minimalist summer dressing, plus it takes mere seconds to simply slip in and out of these open-toe shoes.
While slide sandals have been a summer footwear staple for decades, it’s not surprising they’ve become even more popular in the past few years, as we’ve all embraced the joys of no-fuss, easygoing attire. There are plenty of chic slide sandals out there, whether you’re looking for a textured leather look, a cushy flatform or a cozy, double strap silhouette. Below, see the best slide sandals to shop now.
When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
Alexandre Birman Clarita Metallic Leather Flat Espadrille Sandals
These white leather espadrilles have the most darling feminine double bows.
Birkenstock Arizona Two-Strap Comfort Sandal
You can’t go wrong with a classic Birkenstock; these sandals are comfy and supportive, and the metallic gold shade is perfect for summer.
Aeyde Noa Leather Slides
For a more delicate gold slide, try these simple metallic sandals.
M. Gemi The Emma
Add a pop of pink to your ensemble with these polished suede slides.
Ancient Greek Sandals Desmos
There are plenty of open-toe options at Ancient Greek Sandals, and right now, we’re loving the earth tones of these leather slides.
Billini Zonya
These cushy black sandals are comfy and durable.
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling in Light Blue
In case you couldn’t tell, we’re very into Birkenstocks around here right about now, and these fun baby blue shearling slides are an unexpected take on the classic style.
Laiik Palla Sandal
These handmade leather sandals are so chic; you’re sure to wear them with everything from floaty linen frocks to your favorite white jeans all summer long, plus they’re super flattering on the ankle.
Manolo Blahnik Tituba Buckle Slide Sandal
Manolo Blahnik might be best known for sophisticated heels, but the designer also makes some of the best sandals out there. These brown suede double-strap slides are an instant classic.
Porte and Paire Beige Raffia Slides
Anything raffia is always a good idea during the summer, and we love that these sandals have a contoured leather footbed for extra custom comfort.
Tkees Serena
For a go-to everyday slide, try Tkees’ simple yet elegant single-strap sandals, which come in a variety of colors, though we’re partial to this pretty olive green.
Aquazzura Twist Leather Slides
These elevated leather twist slides are a great option when you want the best of style and comfort.
Vionic Kalina Slide Sandal
Make a statement with a bright shoe this summer, like these padded red slides.
Giuseppe Zanotti Crystal-Embellished Sandals
Sandals can be evening shoes, too—just look at these elegant crystal-embellished strappy slides.
Bottega Veneta Quilted Leather Slides
Bottega Veneta’s classic quilted slides are still an über popular choice.
Franco Sarto Sorrento Slide Sandal in Yellow
Bring on the sunshine in these cheerful yellow jelly sandals.
M. Gemi The Matilda Due
These sleek leather buckle sandals are a guaranteed closet staple, and they’re so versatile.