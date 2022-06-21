Home Set: Beauty Buys

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. From a bronzy face tint and smoothing body serum to a rosy blush and your new favorite lip liner, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Kosas Hotliner
I’m not typically big on lip liner, but just might be a convert thanks to the new Kosas Hotliner. It’s filled with hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate (no one wants a dry or chalky pout), and is so easy to use. You can opt for another lipstick or gloss to fill it in, but I prefer just smudging in the Hotliner.
-
Chantecaille Anti-Aging Face Tint
Chantecaille can do no wrong in my eyes, and their new face tint has arrived just in time for summer. It looks quite pigmented in the jar, but goes on super lightweight and leaves behind a natural, bronzed finish. You can mix it with your usual moisturizer or layer it on top; use it all over or just on the points of your face where you want to add more of a sun-kissed glow.
-
RMS Beauty ReDimension Hydra Powder Blush
Even those of us who are usually partial to a gel or liquid blush won’t be able to resist the luxurious new rouge from RMS Beauty. It’s technically a powder formula, but has a “wet powder” texture that’s super creamy and pigmented, for the perfect summer flush.
-
The Harmonist Yin Transformation Eau de Parfum
The Harmonist’s new Eau de Parfum is feminine yet potent; with citrusy bergamot offset by headier notes of sandalwood, white musk and distinctly powdery iris.
-
Tata Harper Resurfacing Body Serum
Bodycare is just as important as skincare, especially during the summer. Tata Harper’s new Resurfacing Body Serum is a total game-changer for soft, smooth and hydrated skin; it has impressive anti-aging abilities and helps soften dry, rough skin.