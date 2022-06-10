The Dreamiest Scented Candles for Summer

If you ask someone to describe the scent of sumner, you’re sure to get quite a few different replies—some might say salty air or the ocean breeze, while others may associate the season with blooming flowers or fresh cut herbs, or perhaps zesty citrus and lush greenery. Fragrance is personal, but no matter what bouquet you prefer, a luxurious scented candle is a perfect way to bring that summer fragrance into your home.
A chic scented candle instantly transforms the atmosphere; it’s such an easy and seamless option to update your home for summer. You can also opt for different scented candles depending on your mood; you might want a more uplifting, sunny scent during the daytime, and then light up a soft woodsy or amber-focused bougie for a dinner party or cozy evening at home.
There’s an elegant summer candle out there for every scent preference, whether you’re into floral, fruity, woodsy, herbal, citrus or anything in between. Below, see the best candles to light up this summer.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
Carrière Frères Waterlily
Carrière Frères recently released a special collection with the Paris National Museum of Natural History, including this lovely waterlily candle, which is perfect parts floral and fruity, all in a lovely multicolored vessel.
Glasshouse Fragrances Pool Party
This aptly named votive will immediately transport you to a lazy summer weekend, thanks to notes of orchid, pink grapefruit, rhubarb and jasmine. The brightly colored jar is also so fun for the season.
Hope Fragrances Hope Scented Candle
Not only does this candle exude an aroma of white florals like jasmine and gardenia, but your purchase also supports a good cause, as profits go to depression research.
Voluspa Wildflowers Classic Candle
This aptly named bougie will fill your home with a bouquet of wildflowers, golden poppy and herbs, complemented by a touch of citrus and blue agave.
Oribé Côte d’Azur
Oribé has long been a haircare favorite, and now the brand has released their first candles, including this captivating scent inspired by the French Riviera; it’s a mixture of Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly jasmine and la mariposa blanca, with an underlying note of sandalwood.
The White Company Sea Salt Signature Candle
If you’re always dreaming of the ocean, you’ll adore this sea salt votive, with additional hints of oakmoss and cedarwood.
Aerin L'Ansecoy Orange Blossom Candle
For an elegant orange blossom aroma, try this candle that’s inspired by the Caribbean isle of Mustique.
Naturopathica Chill Chocolate Vine Stress Candle
Those that simply aren’t into the whole floral candle situation should consider this new votive from skincare brand Naturopathica; while chocolate might seem like an unexpected fragrance for summer, just trust us and try this—you’ll be instantly swayed once you take in the comforting and soothing aroma of dark chocolate, honey and vanilla.
Diptyque Paris Citronnelle Lemongrass Candle
Citronella candles don’t have the best reputation, since their main purpose is usually seen as entirely devoted to keeping bugs at bay. Leave it to Diptyque to make citronella a chic choice; their lemongrass candle emits a soft scent that’s both floral and citrusy. This year, the brand launched a special collab with artist Matthieu Cossé, with a depiction of the Mediterranean coast painted on the vessel.
Nette Pearl Dust Scented Candle
Nette’s new candle is all about the height of summer; it will perfume the room with a mixture of white musk, amber and orris.
Boy Smells Marble Fruit
This fruity candle, which features a combination of pear, nectarine, rose, jasmine, pink peppercorn, cedar and sandalwood, has been a longtime favorite of Boy Smells customers, and the brand debuted an exclusive limited edition of the scent for Pride Month, with 15 percent of sales donated to GLSEN.
Trudon Odalisque
Trudon’s sophisticated orange blossom votive is also accompanied by notes of juniper and vanilla.
Skandinavisk Regn Scented Candle
For a more unexpected scent, try this candle that’s inspired by those quick summer storms—think damp grass and peonies.
L'or de Seraphine Kiku Candle
Take a break from the usual fruity and floral summer scents and give this matcha-focused candle a go; it also contains hints of lemongrass and bamboo.
Illume Citrus Crush Fleur Tin Candle
Citrusy scents are so lovely for this season, and we love the combination of mandarin and grapefruit, along with a touch of sandalwood, in this petite bougie.
Otherland Melonspell Candle
Those that can’t get enough of fruity fragrances won’t be able to resist this juicy watermelon, cucumber dew and palo santo-focused candle.