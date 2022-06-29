The Most Stylish Color-Tinted Sunglasses for Summer

These chic, colorful shades instantly brighten up any ensemble.

By
Add a chic pair of color-tinted shades to your summer accessories repertoire. Grace Kamin for Observer

Sunglasses are surely one of the most important accessories of any summer wardrobe, and if you’re looking for new shades for the sunniest time of year, consider adding a pair with a pop of color to your sartorial routine. Sunglasses with color-tinted lenses have been rising in popularity as of late, and we’re very into the colorful trend. While there’s nothing wrong with a classic pair of black or tortoiseshell frames, what better time than summer to introduce a more unexpected, colorful accessory into your rotation?

There’s a pair of stylish, color-tinted sunglasses for every fashionista, whether you’re going for a wild child 1970s vibe or perhaps more of an early aughts aesthetic. You could opt for oversized, thick-framed colorful shades, or teeny-tiny shades, in colors ranging from blue and purple to red and yellow. Below, see the best color-tinted sunglasses to incorporate into your summer closet.

  • Etnia Barcelona.

    Etnia Barcelona Mamba No. 1

    Make a statement in these colorful red and purple shades.

    $285, Shop Now
  • Corlin.

    Corlin Sam Havana Yellow Sunglasses

    These yellow rectangular aviators are a fun take on the classic style.

    $105, Shop Now
  • MVMT.

    MVMT Bombay Sunglasses

    Spice up your usual classic cat eye frame with these baby blue sunnies.

    $65, Shop Now
  • Salt.

    Salt Lewis 48mm Polarized Round Sunglasses

    If you’re not ready to dive into a neon pair of shades just yet, consider this more subtle burgundy colorway, in a flattering round shape.

    $460, Shop Now
  • Le Specs.

    Le Specs Work It Sunglasses

    Embrace the ’90s vibes in these petite oval sunglasses.

    $84.45, Shop Now
  • American Optical.

    American Optical AO-1002 Sunglasses

    Go for a groovy ’70s aesthetic with perfectly round purple sunnies.

    $194, Shop Now
  • & Other Stories.

    Other Stories Rectangular Thick Frame Sunglasses

    These chunky baby blue frames add a touch of sass to any ensemble.

    $39, Shop Now
  • Lapima.

    Lapima Carlota Natural White Vintage

    An oversized pair of round white frames are already so chic, and the yellow frames are so fun.

    $523, Shop Now
  • Saint Laurent.

    Saint Laurent Loulou Sunglasses

    Saint Laurent’s heart-shaped Loulou sunglasses have become truly iconic, and this hot pink version promises you’ll stand out from the crowd.

    $490, Shop Now
  • Quay.

    Quay Hyped Up Sunglasses

    For a more subdued blue lens, consider these Quay frames.

    $55, Shop Now
  • Ray Ban.

    Ray Ban Oval Solid Evolve Sunglasses

    You can’t go wrong with a classic Ray Ban oval.

    $191, Shop Now
  • Banbe.

    Banbé The Moss in Black and Orange

    If you want to stick with a black frame but still test out a colored lens, try these sunnies.

    $65, Shop Now
  • Velvet Canyon.

    Velvet Canyon Motel Musa

    These sophisticated green-and-brown sunglasses are sure to be an instant staple in your accessories wardrobe.

    $269, Shop Now
  • Szade.

    Szade Mabo

    Switch up your usual accessories game with these bold frames.

    $74.95, Shop Now
  • Le Specs.

    Le Specs The Charmer

    These pale blue wire-rimmed sunglasses are elegant yet practical.

    $91.51, Shop Now
  • Raen.

    Raen Marza

    A rectangular cat eye adds a stronger geometric look to the silhouette.

    $144.95, Shop Now
  • Féroce.

    Féroce Alex Titanium Rose Sunglasses

    These classic aviators give new meaning to rose-colored glasses.

    $165, Shop Now
