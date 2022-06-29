The Most Stylish Color-Tinted Sunglasses for Summer

Sunglasses are surely one of the most important accessories of any summer wardrobe, and if you’re looking for new shades for the sunniest time of year, consider adding a pair with a pop of color to your sartorial routine. Sunglasses with color-tinted lenses have been rising in popularity as of late, and we’re very into the colorful trend. While there’s nothing wrong with a classic pair of black or tortoiseshell frames, what better time than summer to introduce a more unexpected, colorful accessory into your rotation?
There’s a pair of stylish, color-tinted sunglasses for every fashionista, whether you’re going for a wild child 1970s vibe or perhaps more of an early aughts aesthetic. You could opt for oversized, thick-framed colorful shades, or teeny-tiny shades, in colors ranging from blue and purple to red and yellow. Below, see the best color-tinted sunglasses to incorporate into your summer closet.
Etnia Barcelona Mamba No. 1
Make a statement in these colorful red and purple shades.
Corlin Sam Havana Yellow Sunglasses
These yellow rectangular aviators are a fun take on the classic style.
MVMT Bombay Sunglasses
Spice up your usual classic cat eye frame with these baby blue sunnies.
Salt Lewis 48mm Polarized Round Sunglasses
If you’re not ready to dive into a neon pair of shades just yet, consider this more subtle burgundy colorway, in a flattering round shape.
Le Specs Work It Sunglasses
Embrace the ’90s vibes in these petite oval sunglasses.
American Optical AO-1002 Sunglasses
Go for a groovy ’70s aesthetic with perfectly round purple sunnies.
Other Stories Rectangular Thick Frame Sunglasses
These chunky baby blue frames add a touch of sass to any ensemble.
Lapima Carlota Natural White Vintage
An oversized pair of round white frames are already so chic, and the yellow frames are so fun.
Saint Laurent Loulou Sunglasses
Saint Laurent’s heart-shaped Loulou sunglasses have become truly iconic, and this hot pink version promises you’ll stand out from the crowd.
Quay Hyped Up Sunglasses
For a more subdued blue lens, consider these Quay frames.
Ray Ban Oval Solid Evolve Sunglasses
You can’t go wrong with a classic Ray Ban oval.
Banbé The Moss in Black and Orange
If you want to stick with a black frame but still test out a colored lens, try these sunnies.
Velvet Canyon Motel Musa
These sophisticated green-and-brown sunglasses are sure to be an instant staple in your accessories wardrobe.
Szade Mabo
Switch up your usual accessories game with these bold frames.
Le Specs The Charmer
These pale blue wire-rimmed sunglasses are elegant yet practical.
Raen Marza
A rectangular cat eye adds a stronger geometric look to the silhouette.
-
Féroce Alex Titanium Rose Sunglasses
These classic aviators give new meaning to rose-colored glasses.