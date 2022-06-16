Try Out the Terry Cloth Trend in These Stylish Shirts

Certain fabrics, like linen and cotton, have long been synonymous with summer, but recently, a more unexpected material has been rising in popularity during the warmest time of year. That’s right, we’re talking about terry cloth, because what better fabric to epitomize summer dressing than glorified towel clothing?
It’s not surprising that terry has had a resurgence as of late, what with all this early aughts nostalgia in the fashion realm—never forget the hold that Juicy Couture’s iconic smocked terry cloth tracksuits and tube dresses had on the world in the early Y2K era.
Even though terry is a heavier fabric than summertime classics like linen and cotton, it’s still an optimal choice for hot weather, since it’s quick-drying, soft and as fluffy as your favorite towel or plush robe—which is exactly the point. It’s ideal for beach and pool days, since you don’t have to fret about ruining your terry cloth shirt when you throw it on over a wet swimsuit.
There are plenty of ways to try out the terry trend this summer, but if you’re not ready to go for a head-to-toe ensemble, why not test out the look with an adorable terry shirt? Whether you’re looking for an effortless tank, a stylish button-down or a cute crop, there’s a terry top out there for you that’s perfect for summer. Below, see the best terry cloth shirts to shop right now.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Wear One's At Aqualina Terry Cloth Button Down in Webster
A breezy short-sleeved button down is a summer wardrobe staple, and this green terry version is a fun twist on the classic.
-
Alo Terry Beachside Short Sleeve
Make a statement in this creamsicle-colored, body-skimming terry crop top.
-
Echo Terry Camp Shirt
You can’t go wrong with a white terry camp shirt.
-
Summersalt The Towel Terry Button-Front Tank
This nautical navy shirt has delicate white detailing and buttons all the way down the front; it’s a good versatile option.
-
Jacquemus Pink Bagnu Top
This pretty in pink collared polo is slightly cropped, with an unexpected open back.
-
Year of Ours The Vacation Shirt
Keep it simple in this black terry camp shirt.
-
Mikoh Tevita Top
Switch up your loungewear attire and try out this cropped terry top.
-
Suzie Kondi Carpi Terry Crewneck Tee
As much as we adore a classic white tee, why not give a new look a go with this comfy blue terry crewneck?
-
Rails Serena Terry Shirt
A classic white terry polo is a casual prepster staple.
-
Terry Cruise Singlet in Lavender
A minimalist lavender terry tank is sure to be a go-to summer top, and we love the peekaboo side snaps.
-
Monrow Terrycloth Tank
This bubblegum pink terry crop is an imaginative tank on the muscle tee.
-
Sanctuary Terrycloth Vaycay Shirt Sunshine
Bring the sunshine everywhere you go in this oversized yellow button-down.