The Best Tinted Sunscreens for Radiant and Protected Skin

By now, you know how important it is to wear sunscreen every single day. It’s the most crucial step in your daytime skincare routine, and even though you’ve surely heard all the many reasons why SPF is so imperative, we’re just going to once again remind you that sunscreen is the best way to protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that can cause wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, hyperpigmentation and, most importantly, skin cancer.

Unfortunately, SPF isn’t always the most exciting aspect of a beauty routine; in fact, it can be one of the most irksome, especially when you find that your go-to sunscreen leaves behind a chalky hue, white cast or other undesirable residue, and even more so when that SPF makes applying the rest of your makeup a total slog, particularly for those who prefer to wear some form of a complexion-evening product on a daily basis. This is where tinted sunscreen comes in, so you can simultaneously protect your face from damaging rays while also blending seamlessly and providing lightweight coverage.

Tinted SPF is a holy grail multitasker in any beauty bag; there are tinted sunscreens for every concern and preference, whether you’re looking for a natural glow, a boost of hydration, a more full-coverage formula or a skin tint. Personally, I have certain tinted SPFs that are so good that they’ve become mainstays in my everyday and evening makeup routine, even when I’m not looking for extra sun defense, or I’ll layer them on top of my usual face SPF so that I get a double dose of protection.

A tinted sunscreen is a great choice year-round, but the all-in-one product is an especially good option during the warmer months, when you want to make your makeup as lightweight and minimalist as possible amidst the oppressive heat and humidity. As temperatures continue to rise, you’re sure to turn to your favorite tinted SPF again and again. Below, see the best tinted sunscreens that you’ll wear all season long.

