The Best Tinted Sunscreens for Radiant and Protected Skin

By now, you know how important it is to wear sunscreen every single day. It’s the most crucial step in your daytime skincare routine, and even though you’ve surely heard all the many reasons why SPF is so imperative, we’re just going to once again remind you that sunscreen is the best way to protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that can cause wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, hyperpigmentation and, most importantly, skin cancer.
Unfortunately, SPF isn’t always the most exciting aspect of a beauty routine; in fact, it can be one of the most irksome, especially when you find that your go-to sunscreen leaves behind a chalky hue, white cast or other undesirable residue, and even more so when that SPF makes applying the rest of your makeup a total slog, particularly for those who prefer to wear some form of a complexion-evening product on a daily basis. This is where tinted sunscreen comes in, so you can simultaneously protect your face from damaging rays while also blending seamlessly and providing lightweight coverage.
Tinted SPF is a holy grail multitasker in any beauty bag; there are tinted sunscreens for every concern and preference, whether you’re looking for a natural glow, a boost of hydration, a more full-coverage formula or a skin tint. Personally, I have certain tinted SPFs that are so good that they’ve become mainstays in my everyday and evening makeup routine, even when I’m not looking for extra sun defense, or I’ll layer them on top of my usual face SPF so that I get a double dose of protection.
A tinted sunscreen is a great choice year-round, but the all-in-one product is an especially good option during the warmer months, when you want to make your makeup as lightweight and minimalist as possible amidst the oppressive heat and humidity. As temperatures continue to rise, you’re sure to turn to your favorite tinted SPF again and again. Below, see the best tinted sunscreens that you’ll wear all season long.
-
Skinbetter Sunbetter Tone Smart SPF 75 Sunscreen Lotion 50 ml
Skinbetter has long been a favorite of those who prefer a mineral sunscreen, as it’s one of the most blendable options out there. Their new broad-spectrum Tone Smart SPF is a tone-adapting formula that’s oil-free, water-resistant and provides just a hint of color, for a perfect no-makeup-makeup look. It’s also incredibly hydrating, and the SPF 75 provides an impressive level of protection.
-
Saie Sunvisor Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 35
Saie’s cult-favorite Sunvisor is constantly sold out, but it’s well worth the wait. The mineral-based, ultra-hydrating SPF is a serious multitasker; it functions as a serum, moisturizer and sunscreen, with a silky smooth application that blends like a dream and has a super glowy finish.
-
Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
Dr. Jart’s viral tiger grass cream is technically a color corrector, and while the product has made waves for its ability to cancel out redness and uneven tone (ideal for those of us combating rosacea!), it also has SPF 30. It starts out green, but after applying it you’ll see how it corrects the redness and leaves you with a subtle, natural glow.
-
Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Face Lotion
Sensitive and oily skin types will love this mineral-based tinted SPF from Sun Bum; it’s fragrance-free and has a nice, creamy texture that blends out into a matte finish. It also acts as a lightweight primer, for super smooth makeup application if you want to go for a glam moment.
-
Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40 in Golden Hour
Supergoop’s Glowscreen SPF 40 is a go-to for that super dewy, glazed donut vibe, and the brand recently launched the beloved formula in a new shade, for an all-over illuminizer that adds a healthy, bronze-y dash of color.
-
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50
Colorescience is behind a few of my favorite mineral SPFs, but their latest launch has quickly become one of my go-to options. It’s a light- to medium-coverage formula that comes in four different shades; it starts out white, but then seamlessly blends out and adapts to your skin tone, with a luminous finish that’s not too glowy and not too matte.
-
Elta MD UV Glow Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 36
Elta MD is another of tried and true SPF brand for me, and while they make tons of great sunscreens, lately I’ve been playing favorites and sticking with their tinted UV Glow SPF 36. It’s a sheer, hydrating formula that’s packed with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide; it’s also super brightening and is perfect when you want a glazed glow.
-
Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen
Tower 28’s tinted sunscreen is beloved by beauty insiders, and for good reason. It’s a broad spectrum mineral SPF that offers light- to medium-coverage, and it’s specifically made for those with sensitive skin. It’s super gentle and has a nice natural finish, plus it comes in 14 shades.
-
Isdin Eryfotona Ageless
I first came across Isdin after my longtime dermatologist recommended the brand for my sensitive, acne-prone skin. I’m a big fan of their Melatonik and their hyaluronic acid serums, as well as the mineral SPFs. I use both the non-tinted and tinted formulas, but the latter is ideal when you want a subtle wash of color. Not only does this SPF protect you from harmful rays and add a nice tint, but it also helps to reverse sun damage, thanks to a blend of peptides and antioxidants, as well as the brand’s DNA Repairsomes complex.
-
It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40
This serum-foundation-SPF hybrid is an impressive three-in-one product, and so perfect for summer. It’s a skincare-first formula, with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and green tea, with buildable medium-coverage.
-
MD SolarSciences Gleam + Glow SPF 50
This new SPF 50 is hydrating, nourishing and leaves your skin with a lightly tinted radiant glow.
-
Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+
Beloved French drugstore brand Avène has a dependable tinted mineral SPF that’s great for sensitive, irritable skin; it contains niacinamide and thermal water. This is a lightweight, blendable option, and it’s unscented and doesn’t pill.
-
Suzan Obagi MD Tinted Physical Defense SPF 50
This physical sunscreen leaves you with a natural, complexion-enhancing, barely-there tint of color.
-
Lapsa Tinted Matte Sunscreen
Lapsa’s organic matte tinted sunscreen comes in five shades.