Jet Set: Tropical Getaways

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a floral crop top and customizable duffle bag to effortless slides and crisp white shorts, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
EM Cosmetics Corselette Bronzer
While you might be most familiar with the viral Em Cosmetics So Soft Multi Faceplay Bronze + Sculpt cream stick, the brand recently launched a new powder bronzer that’s ideal for those that want a super natural, sun-kissed bronze that’s has zero shimmer; it’s matte and super easy to use, so you can get that bronzed glow sans sun damage.
-
Freedom Moses FM X Koketit Slides
An easy pair of sandals are key for any trip, and we love that this adorable version from Freedom Moses are supportive, comfy, lightweight *and* waterproof.
-
Roam Flexi Duffle
A quality duffle bag is crucial for weekend trips when you just don’t want to have to haul around hardcase luggage, and Roam’s Flexi Duffle happens to be entirely customizable, so you can select specific colorways and details.
-
Just Black Denim The Vintage Short
Don’t forget to pack a dependable pair of jean shorts on your next summer jaunt. If you’re not into the whole blue denim jorts look, consider this versatile white colorway. We recommend sizing up, as they don’t have any stretch.
-
Bila77 Villa Top
This comfy smocked crop top just might be the perfect tropical getaway shirt. It’s cute on its own, but you could also buy the matching pants or shorts, too, to take it to a whole new vacation look level.