Jet Set: Vacation Dressing

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a printed maxi dress and rosy cheek tint to a knit mini and a silky frock, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Ba&sh Jessie Dress
This stone-colored mini dress epitomizes chic summer vacation attire. It’s composed of a comfy yet fashionable pointelle knit, with a halter neck, low back and plenty of strappy details. It’s a relaxed yet tailored fit, and you can easily dress it up or down.
-
Hill House Home The Collector's Edition Ellie Nap Dress in Navy Silk
Hill House Home’s adorable nap dresses are a cult-favorite for good reason; they’re equal parts elegance and comfort, and like the best travel clothes, they’re easy to dress up or down. I’m partial to the Ellie silhouette, and while the cotton, linen and poplin fabrications are all lovely options, how could you resist the limited edition silk variation?
-
Mirth Corsica Halter Dress in Midnight Coral
A printed maxi is always a good choice for a beach vacation, and you can’t do much better than Mirth’s unique and stylish frocks. This floral halter is perfect for summer, and we love that these ethically-made dresses are so breathable and lightweight.
-
Keys Soulcare Sheer Flush Cheek Tint in Powerful
This summer, we’re all about minimal makeup. This lightweight cream blush cheek tint from Alicia Keys’ new beauty line leaves you with a soft and natural flush, for that just-got-out-the-sun aesthetic.
-
Year of Ours Racer Tennis Dress
Continuing in the dress vein, let’s move on to workout attire—why not bring along an exercise frock on vacation, instead of your usual shorts and tee? This adorable tennis dress is just as functional off the court.