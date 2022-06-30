Brooklinen’s Summer Sale Is the Perfect Excuse for a Home Refresh

Not only does July 4th mean that a long weekend is just around the corner, but the patriotic day also brings with it many an incredible deal, thanks to the countless retailers offering special discounts for the holiday. If you’re looking to give your home a much-needed summery refresh, might we suggest checking out Brooklinen’s exclusive July 4th sale?

The cult-favorite bedding brand rarely goes on sale, but nearly every item on the website is now listed at a 15 percent discount, as part of the Summer Savings Event. (The only pieces not included in the sale are the Spaces products and Last Call items.)

There are countless covetable bedding, bath and home options now available at a discount, whether you’re looking for luxurious linen sheets, fluffy bath towels, plush robes or a chic new comforter. You could always invest in the brand’s beloved Luxe Sheets in a crisp white colorway, or use the sale as the time to try out Brooklinen’s towels, pillows, duvets and more in fun seasonal shades, like the new limited edition lemony yellow and seashell pink options. If you’re not sure where to start, don’t fret—below, see our top picks for what to shop from the Brooklinen summer sale.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.