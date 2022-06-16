  Convicted Fraudster Anna Delvey is Launching a Collection of ‘Reinventing Anna’ NFTs

Anna Delvey has continued her foray into the art world, despite currently being detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. She’s taken part in a group art show and recently held a bizarre private event showcasing 20 original sketches. Now, the convicted scam artist is launching a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The Russian-born German, who was imprisoned for two years after swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from New York City’s elite, is presently behind bars at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York, after overstaying her American visa. Delvey, 31, is fighting deportation back to Germany so that she can stay in the U.S. and appeal her criminal conviction, according to her lawyer Duncan Levin.

Her NFT project launched today (June 16) and is titled Reinventing Anna, a spin on the Netflix series Inventing Anna that chronicled Delvey’s scams. “After letting someone else tell her story, Anna’s ready to speak for herself and will be offering access to the public to reach her directly for the first time ever,” the Reinventing Anna website reads. “Think of our [NFT] like a rare piece of art that can also act as a “members” card which gets you access to members only-perks.”

NFTs with original art by Delvey may be coming soon

Owners of the NFTs will supposedly be able to join in on live streams, phone calls and online events with Delvey, in addition to receiving personal items and sketches from her time in prison. The project contains 2,000 NFTs that will be selling for 0.08 ethereum, or roughly $90, according to Delvey’s manager Blake Cummings. The venture is in collaboration with Upper Echelon Studios, with the NFT artwork designed by artist Johnny Ryan.

“This NFT project is not really a traditional NFT as known to the general public. It’s not a picture, it’s a token that provides a utility. It’s also not a ‘one and done’ thing.’ The same token will also provide access to my future projects,” Delvey said in a quote provided by Cummings.

This project comes shortly after Delvey’s solo art show, hosted by Founders Art Club. The company purchased her collection of sketches and have been handling her art sales. They’ve sold over $100,000 worth of prints in the past month, said Chris Martine, Delvey’s art dealer and co-founder of Founders Art Club.

Founders Art Club and Upper Echelon Studios will be working together in the near future, according to Martine. “Once we both get through the first stage, we’ll combine forces and potentially launch art-related NFTs produced by Delvey herself.”