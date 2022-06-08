The Best Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts

Father’s Day is just around the corner, but don’t panic if you haven’t found the perfect gift for dad just yet, because there are still plenty of superb presents out there that you can scoop up in time for Father’s Day (it’s on June 19, FYI). The holiday has a way of sneaking up on you, but whether you’ve been at a loss for what to buy dad or you simply forgot that Father’s Day is mere days away, we’ve got you covered with all the best gifts that will show dad just how much you appreciate all that he does.
After all, just because you waited until the last minute to purchase a present doesn’t mean you have to give him something that feels like an afterthought. From a dapper sweater and sleek new diffuser to high-tech headphones and a luxe backgammon set, see the thoughtful and unique Father’s Day gifts for every type of dad, that he’s sure to love.
Falconeri Crew Neck Sweater in Silk and Cotton
‘Tis the season of lightweight sweaters, and he’ll live in this super-soft crewneck.
Saje Aroma (Be) Free Diffuser in Black
Help him create the calmest, most soothing space possible with this sleek cordless diffuser.
Assouline 'Greek Islands'
A trip to Greece might be out of the question, but he can take a visual vacation to the isles with this sleek coffee table book.
Lululemon Commission Golf Pant
The golf lover in your life will so appreciate these spiffy new pants; they’re the perfect attire for his next round at the course.
Eberjey William Tencel Modal Robe
You can’t go wrong with a buttery soft robe.
Bose Sport Earbuds
Upgrade his headphone situation with these sleek, sporty earbuds—they’re perfect for all those summer jogs.
Herschel Heritage Backpack Pro
This backpack is ideal for the tennis enthusiast; it’s designed to fit a racquet along with all the other essentials.
Awet Desta Short
Add to his loungewear wardrobe with these comfy shorts.
Guerlain Les Absolus d'Orient Epices Exquises
Fragrance is personal, but he’ll fall in love with this delicious amber cologne, which features notes of cardamom coffee, black pepper and woodsy hints of oud and sandalwood. It’s sure to be his new signature scent.
Bey-Berk Art Deco Design 21" Backgammon Set
Not only will he adore actually using this luxe wood backgammon set, but it’s such a chic addition to the home decor situation.
Kérastase Genesis Homme Thickening Care Set for Men
Elevate his shower routine with this indulgent haircare set from Kérastase.
Baldacci 2018 Black Label Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon
The vino connoisseur will so appreciate this indulgent Napa Valley cabernet. It’s the perfect way to toast dad.
Brilliant Earth Homme Engravable Cufflinks
It’s been a weird two years, but now that big events are back on the calendar, perhaps it’s time to gift him a fresh pair of classic cufflinks.
Sisley Sisleÿum for Men
Dad deserves some serious pampering, so elevate his skincare routine with this luxurious anti-aging product (it even works as a fancy aftershave) made specially for men.
Funboy x Aviator Nation Yacht
Summer is finally here, and what better way to spend these sunny days than lounging around at the pool? A fancy pool float is a must, of course, like the new Funboy x Aviator Nation floating yacht—it’s *almost* as good as a boat trip.
Vilebrequin x Kenny Scharf Men Stretch Swim Trunks Tortues Rainbow Multicolor
A stylish new pair of swim trunks are key for all those beach days on the horizon.
Slowear Indigochino Slim Fit Shirt in Cotton Chambray
A breezy chambray button down is perfect for transitional weather.
Veja Impala Jacquard Black Cream Sneakers
These sleek black trainers are a comfy yet dapper choice.
Goodlife Clothing Essential Linen Short
Linen shorts are a summer staple.
Saltair Black Tide Body Wash
Replace his boring old body wash with this delightfully-scented scrub, complete with microalgae, andiroba and brazil nut oils, as well as hyaluronic acid and squalane.
Four Seasons Velvet Slippers
The only thing better that sliding your feet into decadent hotel slippers while actually staying in a hotel is being able to do the same thing at home, like with these dapper velvet slippers from the Four Seasons.
Rothy's The Carryall
A functional and fashionable everyday bag is a sure crowd-pleaser; this carryall from Rothy’s has a laptop compartment as well as multiple interior sections, plus it’s made of recycled water bottles.
Raen Aren Square Sunglasses
Help him accessorize with a new pair of shades for summer.
L'Occitane Aromatic L'Occitan Duo
Elevate his self-care routine with this shower duo, including an aftershave and body gel.