  New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is Now One of the Most Expensive Museums in the World

Starting July 1, the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) will become one of the priciest museums worldwide. The Met is raising its tickets by $5, meaning entry will now cost $30 for adults, $22 for seniors and $17 for students.

The museum sold tickets on a pay-as-you-wish basis until 2018, when it limited this option to New Yorkers as well as students from New Jersey and Connecticut.

“For out of state residents, the Museum is always seeking a balance between ensuring we are providing as wide access as possible, and generating critical support for our programming,” wrote a Met spokesperson in a statement. “This is a modest increase for out of state and international visitors, for the first time in 11 years.”

While a small number of museums have comparable or higher prices, such as the $30 admission at Seattle’s Chihuly Garden and Glass museum or the £26 ($31.60) tickets at London’s Churchill War Rooms, this increase makes the Met more expensive than some of the world’s most popular art museums.



The Louvre, Paris

General admission to the Louvre costs 17 euros ($18). It’s free for those under 18 and members of the E.U. aged 18 to 25.

The Prado, Madrid

The Prado costs 15 euros ($16) for general admission, 7.5 euros ($8) for those over 65 and is free for students and visitors under 18.

The Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

Ticket prices at the Rijksmuseum are 20 euros ($21) and free for those under the age of 18.

The State Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg

Entry to the State Hermitage Museum will cost you 500 rubles ($9).

The Uffizi Galleries, Florence

General admission costs 20 euros ($21). E.U. citizens aged 18 to 25 pay 2 euros ($2) and entry is free for students, teachers and visitors under 18.

The British Museum, London

Tickets to the British Museum are free.

The National Gallery of Art, Washington D.C.

Admission is free.

The Museum Island, Berlin

Tickets to Museum Island, a complex containing six museums, costs 19 euros ($20) for adults, 9.5 euros ($10) for students, and is free for those under 18.

The National Art Center, Tokyo

Entry to the National Art Center is free.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles

Tickets here cost $25 for adults, $21 for students and seniors, and $10 for those aged 3 to 17.

The Musee d’Orsay, Paris

General entry is 16 euros ($17), 13 euros ($14) for those accompanying minors and free for E.U. members aged 18 to 25.

The Shanghai Museum, Shanghai

This museum is free to the public.

The Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago

A ticket here costs $25 for general admission. Seniors, students and teens pay $19, while admission is free for children.

The Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam

Admission costs 19 euros ($20) and is free for visitors under 18.

The Museum of Modern Art, New York City

Tickets cost $25 for adults, $18 for seniors and visitors with disabilities, $14 for students and are free for children under the age of 16.