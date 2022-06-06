The Beauty Brands Giving Back for Pride Month

June marks the start of Pride Month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. While it’s always important to recognize and support LGBTQ+ people and culture no matter the time of year, June is a particularly special time for the LGBTQ+ community, as it’s the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots, which were a major turning point in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality.
While many beauty brands release brightly colored Pride collections every June, not all of them are actually giving back to the LGBTQ+ community. This year, put in the extra effort and make sure that your Pride Month beauty purchases help support LGBTQ+ organizations and causes.
Below, take a look at a few of the incredible beauty and skincare brands that are giving back to the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month, with everything from luxe hair treatments and moisturizing lotions to glow-worthy toners and soothing night creams.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Olay
Olay launched a limited edition Pride Jar version of its Retinol24 + Peptide Night Moisturizer, as well as Pride gift sets, and is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project through P&G’s Can’t Cancel Pride Program.
-
Lottie London
The London-based beauty brand launched a five-piece Proud to Be collection in honor of Pride Month, and throughout June is donating 10 percent of all Walmart.com sales to the Kaleidoscope Trust, a UK-based charity that works to uphold the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
-
Kaja Viva Shine Bento All Over Highlighter Trio
In honor of Kaja’s new limited edition highlighter trio, the brand is donating $15,000 to GLAAD to celebrate the kick off of their ongoing partnership with the organization.
-
JVN
Johnathan Van Ness is celebrating Pride with a special iteration of the Complete Air Dry Cream form their JVN line. The packaging was designed by Chinese-born, New York-based artist ZZ to represent all the colors of JVN, and is created in partnership with #YouAreEssential, a national crisis relief organization that supports sustainability among essential workers with funding, resources and other tools. As part of JVN’s ongoing partnership with the organization, they’re donating again this month.
-
Byoma
Throughout the month of June, skincare brand Byoma is donating 50 percent of *all* online sales from Byoma.com to GLSEN, a nonprofit that supports LGBTQIA+ youth by helping create safe and inclusive environments at schools.
-
Kérastase
Kérastase has partnered up with The Trevor Project and is donating $50,000 to the nonprofit, which provides crisis counseling and suicide intervention for the young LGBTQ+ community. Kérastase also debuted a limited edition Elixir Ultime Original Oil to celebrate Pride.
-
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works launched a limited edition Love Always Wins collection in honor of Pride, including a new Rainbows Waves fragrance. The brand has partnered with the It Gets Better Project, an organization that works to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the world, and is donating $150,000 to the nonprofit.
-
Isle of Paradise x Peace Out Peace Out to Paradise Pride Bundle Limited-Edition Set
Customizable self-tanning brand Isle of Paradise collaborated with skincare brand Peace Out on a limited edition set for Pride, with 20 percent of the sales proceeds from the set donated to The Trevor Project.
-
Youth to the People
Instead of launching a limited edition product for just one month, Youth to the People is celebrating Pride every day of the year, and is giving $100,000 to GLSEN and NCTE through the To The Future Fund.
-
Mac Cosmetics
Through Mac’s Viva Glam Fund, 100 percent of all sales from the Viva Glam line go to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community, women and girls and those living with or affected by HIV and AIDS.
-
Marc Jacobs Fragrances
Marc Jacobs Fragrances is donating $50,000 to to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (known as The Center) to support LGBTQ+ advocacy.
-
Milk Makeup
Milk Makeup donates one percent of all online sales from their website to The Center, and for June this year, they’re doubling the amount up to two percent.
-
Ouai
Jen Atkin’s Ouai is donating $50,000 to organizations that help support safety and equality for LGBTQIA+ youth, including Prism Florida and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. For Pride, shoppers on the site can donate to one of the above organizations, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the charity. Anyone who donates at least $30 gets a free Ouai t-shirt, too.
-
Glow Recipe Glow With Pride Watermelon Pore-Tight
Glow Recipe released their first-ever limited edition packaging for Pride Month; it’s a special iteration of their beloved Watermelon Pore-Tight Toner. The brand pledged to donate $1 million before the end of the year to causes and organizations that support diversity, equality and inclusion, and they’re also donating 100 percent of proceeds from the special Glow With Pride Watermelon Pore-Tight Toner to nonprofit organizations that support LGBTQ+ youth organizations, including It Gets Better.
-
Alder New York Pride Cooling Mineral Hydro Mist
Alder New York is donating 10 percent of sales from their limited edition Pride Cooling Mineral Hydro Mist to the NYC-based Ali Forney Center, an organization that works to protect LGBTQ+ youths facing homelessness.