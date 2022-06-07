Home Set: Summertime Preparations

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. From supermodel-approved oil and rosé sweets to perfectly tailored jumpsuits and a luxe salon treatment, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Yoshiko The Salon at Bergdorf Goodman
Warmer weather means switching up your beauty routine with more summer-friendly products, but it’s not *just* about skincare. Don’t forget about your hair, too, because nothing revitalizes a look like a fresh chop. For a full self-care moment, look no further than Salon Yoshiko (yes, the coveted Salon at Bergdorf Goodman) for an incredible cut; it’s an ultra-luxe experience and you’re sure to leave thrilled with your newly trimmed tresses.
-
Ligne St. Barth Avocado Oil
Even if you’re not traveling this summer, you can still take a sensory escape to St. Barth by trying out this Claudia Schiffer-approved natural skincare line. There are plenty of luxe products from Ligne St. Barth, but you can’t go wrong with their dreamy avocado oil. It’s also a super versatile product; you can use it in your hair, on your body or pour a few drops into your bath.
-
Baked by Melissa x Wölffer Summer in a Cupcake
Treat yourself to the best that summer has to offer, which is, of course, a perfect combo of rosé and sweets, like Baked by Melissa’s delicious new collab with Wolffer.
-
Laws of Motion The Icon Jumpsuit
Spice up your summer wardrobe and give your usual flouncy frocks a break; instead, try a chic white jumpsuit, like this polished piece from Laws of Motion. Not only is it super lightweight, elegant and machine-washable, but it’s also customized to your body; just complete the quiz on the site and the brand will make sure your jumpsuit is perfectly tailored to your body.
-
Kin Euphorics Kin Bloom 8-Pack
For a cheerful, non-alcoholic beverage, try one of Kin Euphorics’ adaptogenic drinks. The brand just launched a sparkling rosé-inspired drink, Kin Bloom, that’s so perfect for summer. It’s filled with adaptogens, nootropics and other botanicals that work together to help ease stress, brighten your mood and enhance the easygoing atmosphere of the best time of the year.