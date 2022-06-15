Summersalt x Markarian Just Debuted a Dreamy New Swim Collection That’s Stylish and Sustainable

Ever since Markarian first debuted in 2017, the New York City-based womenswear brand has been a favorite of fashionistas who can’t get enough of Alexandra O’Neill’s romantic, fanciful and ladylike designs. While Markarian is perhaps best known for elegant eveningwear (and for being the designer behind Jill Biden’s custom inauguration look), the brand is now branching out into a brand-new category. Markarian has partnered up with swimwear brand Summersalt on a chic swim collection, just in time for summer.

The limited edition Summersalt x Markarian collab combines the best of both brands; the seven-piece collection is composed of Summersalt’s signature flattering swim silhouettes, as well as adorable new accessories, all in Markarian’s whimsical, romantic aesthetic—think feminine florals in soft shades of blue, green and yellow, with plenty of delicate ruffle accents.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

“I have always wanted to do swimwear, but wanted to make sure we did it with the right partner,” O’Neill told Observer. “When the opportunity to work with Summersalt presented itself, we were thrilled. They are such a powerhouse in the field known for their fit, quality and sustainability, which are attributes at the core of Markarian’s ethos as well. We were confident that this was the perfect time to do swimwear, because we had a fantastic partner in Summersalt.”

The capsule collection is comprised of two one-piece swimsuits, a bikini top, swim bottoms, a button-down shirt, drawstring shorts and finally, a scrunchie and headband set, all of which are made using sustainable materials, which is a major focus for both brands. “Our swimwear is always made with recycled materials,” Summersalt’s co-founder and chief brand and digital officer, Reshma Chattaram Chamberlin, said. “We’re proud to provide both incredible quality and incredible prices without compromising our sustainability efforts.”

The two brands worked together to create a collection that incorporated key components from both Summersalt and Markarian. “Summersalt has been huge fans of Markarian for a long time. We absolutely love their gorgeous prints and romantic feel,” Chamberlin said. “Our team worked closely with Ali to create a capsule collection that we can’t wait for our customers to get their hands on.”

The Summersalt x Markarian collab ranges in price from $25 to $135, and is now available to shop online. Below, see our favorite items from the chic new collection.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.