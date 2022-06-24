All the Best Pieces to Shop From Summersalt’s First-Ever Sitewide Sale

Summer is *officially* here, and along with the long days and sunny weather, it also means that swimsuit season has arrived. If you find yourself bored with your current bathing suit wardrobe, you’re in luck, as sustainable swimwear brand Summersalt is launching its first ever sitewide sale.

From June 24 to July 5, Summersalt, which is known for its body-positive campaigns, inclusive sizing, ethical manufacturing and incredibly cute swimwear, is offering 30 percent off of all online purchases. It’s a major discount that will see items like the brand’s beloved Sidestroke maillot marked down from $95 to $66.50.

The Summersalt sale includes their cult-favorite Perfect Wrap one-piece swimsuit, bikini tops, bottoms and cover-ups, as well as the brand’s activewear, loungewear and comfy everyday apparel. The only items not included in the discount are collabs, like the recent Summersalt x Markarian drop. Plenty of celeb-adored items are featured, too, like the Ruffle Oasis one-piece favored by Jennifer Garner, and a Kate Hudson-approved polka-dot bikini.

Below, see a few of our favorite Summersalt pieces to scoop up during the 30 percent off sale, which you can shop now using the code SALE30 on the brand’s website.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.