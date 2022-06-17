Tatcha’s Entire Celeb-Approved Skincare Line Is on Sale—Here’s What To Buy

Skincare enthusiasts, get ready, because the Tatcha Friends & Family Sale is *finally* here. The Japanese beauty brand, which counts Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and Kourtney Kardashian as fans, is offering 20 percent off sitewide, which means every single product on Tatcha’s site is available at a discount.

This is Tatcha’s only Friends & Family Sale of 2022, which means now is the time to stock up on your favorite Tatcha products, or perhaps test out a new release. If you want to try a few of Tatcha’s celeb-approved products, then consider the Rice Polish, which is a favorite of the Duchess of Sussex, or Selena Gomez’s go-to moisturizer, the ultra-hydrating Dewy Skin Cream.

While you can’t go wrong with Tatcha classics like the cult-favorite Water Cream, Dewy Serum and Rice Polish, don’t forget about new products like the Silk Sunscreen (we’re already big fans of the mineral SPF) and Clarifying Clay Mask.

The Tatcha Friends & Family Sale starts on Friday, June 17, and runs through Monday, June 27. Below, take a peek at the best products to shop from the brand’s 20 percent off sale.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.