  The 5 Best CBD Dog Treats of 2022

Paid Advertisement by CBDfx

This content was paid for and created by an advertiser. Neither the advertising department or the Observer news organization were involved in the creation of this content.

CBD has become one of the most popular health supplements of the past decade. You can find it in everything from CBD gummies, CBD capsules and CBD oil tinctures to CBD cream, CBD vape oil products and even adaptogenic CBD mushroom extract. But CBD isn’t just for humans. In fact, CBD can be beneficial for your pet, too. CBD products for dogs have become increasingly popular for a variety of reasons, including helping your pet with stress, anxiety, pain, and overall wellness.

Among the most popular CBD dog products are dog treats. CBD soft chews and hard CBD dog treats allow your dog to enjoy all the advantages of a powerful health supplement in a delicious treat form. But finding the right CBD dog treat for your pet can be tricky. There are a lot of CBD brands and products on the market, and there is a wide disparity in terms of quality and product effectiveness.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best CBD dog treats of 2022, to help you find the best products for your pup. And we’ve broken down exactly how CBD works in your dog’s system so that you can understand all the benefits of CBD for dogs. Lastly, we’ve included some helpful things to look for when you’re shopping for CBD dog treats and other pet products. But enough chit-chat, let’s get to the best of the best in CBD dog treats!

Top 5 CBD Dog Products of the Year

CBDfx is one of the most established and trustworthy brands in the CBD industry, and have been putting out quality CBD products since 2014. They use only organic, American-grown hemp for all of their CBD products (including CBD for dogs), and have all of their CBD oil extracted by means of clean CO2. And all CBDfx CBD products come with an independent, third-party lab report, so you can verify the purity and potency of the CBD and other ingredients in every product. That’s the trifecta for quality in the CBD industry.

Their CBD Dog Treats for Stress & Anxiety are formulated to help dogs that get overly anxious or excited. These tail-wagging treats contain several natural calming ingredients, including organic broad spectrum CBD (15 mg CBD per biscuit), mood-boosting GABA and L-tryptophan, an assortment of stress-busting adaptogenic mushrooms, and restful passion flower and chamomile. These treats are all-natural, organic, non-GMO, human-grade and vegan — and come in a natural sweet potato flavor your dog will love. Dog owners will want to keep a bag of these treats on hand at all times, in case of fireworks or other stressful situations that might arise for your pup.

BUY NOW and use code “OBSERVER” for 25% OFF.

CBDfx’s other CBD Dog Treat formula makes our best CBD treats list for much the same reason as their Stress & Anxiety treats. Their Joint & Mobility Treats contain all-natural ingredients and organic broad spectrum CBD (15 mg per biscuit), formulated to give your dog support for muscle and joint pain. This doesn’t just affect older dogs. Young active dogs need joint support as well, in order to maintain their health. CBDfx’s organic CBD Dog Treats for Joint & Mobility provide your dog with wellness-boosting CBD, as well as antioxidants (blueberry, spinach and parsley), the anti-inflammatory superfood turmeric, chondroitin and glucosamine for joint support, and adaptogenic mushrooms to reduce stress on your dog’s mind and body. We all want our dogs to be active and ache-free. These CBD treats can help!

BUY NOW and use code “OBSERVER” for 25% OFF.

Holistapet enters the pet treat arena with a pup-pleasing chew for stressed-out dogs. Their CBD Calming Soft Chews for Dogs are packed with natural ingredients, sure to soothe your dog’s frazzled nerves. Each of these peanut butter and sweet potato flavored CBD chews from Holistapet contains broad spectrum CBD (in three strengths, ranging from 5 mg per treat for small dogs to 20 mg CBD for large dogs over 60 lbs), along with L-tryptophan, phosphatidylcholine, and chamomile to ease your dog’s stress and help your pup live a happier, healthier, and less anxious life!

BUY NOW and use code “OBSERVER” for 25% OFF.

Lazarus Natural’s CBD Treats are the first treats on our CBD treats list to include organic full-spectrum hemp oil (5 mg CBD per dog treat). Full-spectrum CBD oil contains all of the cannabinoids (including CBD) of the hemp plant, along with healthful terpenes and flavonoids, giving your dog a deeper CBD experience. In addition, these CBD Dog Treats for calming your dog and improving your pup’s mobility also contain organic pumpkin, green-lipped mussels, curcuminoids, glucosamine, Omega-3 fatty acids from fish collagen and wild Alaskan salmon oil — an effective combination for a happier dog! Lazarus Natural CBD Dog Treats are great all-around treats to consider if you’re shopping for CBD for dogs.

BUY NOW and use code “OBSERVER” for 25% OFF.

Like Holistapet, Medterra also offers a soft chew option for their CBD pet treats. Each of their CBD Pet Calming Soft Chews contains 10 mg of restful CBD, along with calming extracts from passion flower, chamomile, valerian root, L-tryptophan, and other relaxing ingredients. These chews are a great option for dogs who get spooked by fireworks or go bonkers when the mail carrier arrives. And like the CBD brands listed above, Medterra has a long history of making quality CBD products. So, you know your dog is getting quality CBD in every one of their chews.

BUY NOW and use code “OBSERVER” for 25% OFF.

The Benefits of CBD for Dogs

When you give your dog CBD treats, you’re doing more than just offering them a tasty chew. You’re sharing with your pup pal a wealth of wellness benefits that stem from CBD’s interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system.

The Endocannabinoid System & Your Pet

Every vertebrate animal, from humans to dogs to your pet chicken (doesn’t everyone have a pet chicken?), has a cell-signaling system called the endocannabinoid system. Your dog even produces its own cannabinoids, called endocannabinoids, which interact with receptors in this system to send out messages to various organs and systems throughout the body and help them to maintain homeostasis, or balance. This helps the body to regulate such important functions as sleep, stress, immune, appetite, mood, memory, pain management, and more.

CBD & Dogs

Cannabinoids, like CBD, are chemical compounds produced by the cannabis plant. When you introduce CBD and other plant-based cannabinoids into your dog’s body, they mimic the body’s own endocannabinoids and help to bolster these very systems — bringing a vast array of wellness benefits to your dog!

Wait, CBD Comes From Cannabis?

Don’t worry. You’re not giving your dog marijuana when you feed your pet CBD products. All of the CBD dog treats we mention above are made from a form of cannabis called hemp. While marijuana contains large amounts of the cannabinoid THC (which can get you high and is actually toxic to dogs), hemp contains only tiny trace amounts of it (less than 0.3% THC, by law). So, CBD is non-toxic to dogs and CBD oil products will not get them high.

Why Give Dogs CBD Treats?

CBD dog treats and CBD bites are a great way to share these calming wellness benefits with your dog for a couple of reasons. First, CBD dosage in dog treats and chews is premeasured, so you never have to worry about giving your dog too much or too little CBD. Just follow the serving instructions on your product label. Second, and perhaps most important, dogs love dog treats! (That’s what makes them “dog treats”!) So, unlike other supplements that may force you to move heaven and earth just to get your pup to open its mouth, let alone swallow, CBD dog treats are an absolute joy for dogs to eat. And who doesn’t love a happy dog!

How to Shop for CBD Treats & Other CBD Products for Dogs

We touched on this in the CBDfx CBD Dog Treats review, but there are a few criteria you should always consider when purchasing CBD dog treats or any CBD products. While you might weigh various pros and cons of different dog treats and brands, these particular “pros” are a must for any CBD product purchase.

Organic CBD Means Safer Treats!

Hemp is what’s known as a bioaccumulator, meaning that it sucks up everything in the ground surrounding the plant. This is great for picking up nutrients from the soil. But it’s not so great when the soil contains pesticides, heavy metals, and other potentially harmful chemicals. Because not only do those chemicals make their way into the hemp plant; they also make their way into the CBD oil and into any CBD products made with that oil. So, it’s important to only purchase products made with CBD derived from organic hemp.

Clean CO2 CBD Oil Extraction

Cheaper brands will sometimes use solvents, like butane, to extract the CBD oil from the hemp plant. This can potentially leave behind chemical residues in the oil (and thus, your CBD oil product). Carbon dioxide extraction leaves behind no residual content, ensuring your CBD oil is pure and clean.

Third-party Lab Reports for All CBD Products

So, how can you verify whether the CBD product you’re purchasing for your dog is made with organic CBD that has been extracted by means of clean CO2 oil extraction? Don’t take the CBD company’s word for it. Insist on seeing a lab report that shows the complete chemical breakdown of your CBD product. These reports should be prepared by an independent, third-party lab, so that you can trust the results. Every reputable CBD brand will make a third-party lab report for each of their products readily available for all customers, usually via a link on the brand’s website. If you’re considering purchasing CBD dog treats and don’t see one of these reports with the product, don’t buy those CBD dog treats!

The Last Word on CBD and Dog Treats

As you can see, there’s a lot more to buying CBD dog treats than simply finding CBD treats in your dog’s favorite flavor. Look for dog treats from a reputable CBD brand, that contain CBD derived from organically grown hemp and whose CBD oil has been extracted with clean CO2. And make sure those CBD pet treats are accompanied by a third-party lab report for complete transparency.

We hope that you have found this article helpful and that you can now shop for CBD treats and other products with confidence. As you have seen, CBD has remarkable potential for dogs and people alike. We wish you and your dog continued health and happiness!