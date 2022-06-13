All the Best Looks from the 2022 Tony Awards Red Carpet

It’s been a difficult few years for Broadway amid the coronavirus pandemic, but after a two-year hiatus, the
Tony Awards returned to its usual summer slot last night. The 2022 Tony Awards took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, celebrating the best musicals and plays of the year, and the actors, singers, producers and more who bring them to life.
It was a big night for the entire Broadway community, and while there were plenty of highlights, Jennifer Hudson’s win as a producer for
A Strange Loop, which was awarded Best Musical, definitely stands out, as in doing so, she became an EGOT, becoming just the 17th person to attain the exclusive status.
And of course, there was the
star-studded red carpet, as Broadway’s A-list brought their fashionable best to theater’s biggest night. Below, see the best dressed celebrities at the 2022 Tony Awards red carpet.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Ariana DeBose attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Ariana DeBose in Boss
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Jessica Chastain attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Jessica Chastain in Gucci
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Sarah Silverman attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Sarah Silverman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Jordan Roth attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Jordan Roth in Luchen
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Sarah Paulson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Sarah Paulson in Moschino
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Renée Elise Goldsberry attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Renée Elise Goldsberry
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Jennifer Hudson poses in the press room during the 75th Annual Tony Awards at 3 West Club on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Jennifer Hudson in Pamella Roland
US playwright Michael R. Jackson attends the 75th annual Tony awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York city. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Michael R. Jackson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Bowen Yang attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Bowen Yang in Brioni
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Sutton Foster attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Sutton Foster in Dolce & Gabbana
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Ruth Negga attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Ruth Negga in Armani Privé
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Phillipa Soo attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Phillipa Soo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Jeremy Pope attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Jeremy Pope in Louis Vuitton
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Rachel Dratch attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Rachel Dratch in Christian Siriano
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Andrew Garfield attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Andrew Garfield in Tom Ford
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Cynthia Erivo attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Cynthia Erivo in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: (L-R) Paris Jackson and Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Paris Jackson and Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Darren Criss attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Darren Criss in Givenchy
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Patina Miller attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Patina Miller
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Marcia Gay Harden attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Marcia Gay Harden in Oscar de la Renta
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Zach Braff attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Zach Braff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Camille A. Brown attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Camille A. Brown in Carolina Herrera
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Julianne Hough attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Julianne Hough in Pamella Roland
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Hugh Jackman attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Hugh Jackman in Tom Ford
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Vanessa Hudgens attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Vanessa Hudgens in Schiaparelli Couture
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Jesse Williams attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Jesse Williams
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Anna Musky-Goldwyn and Tony Goldwyn attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Anna Musky-Goldwyn and Tony Goldwyn
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Danielle Brooks attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Danielle Brooks in Viktor Luna
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Gabby Beans attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Gabby Beans
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Joaquina Kalukango attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Joaquina Kalukango
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Lea Michele attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Lea Michele
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Myles Frost (R) attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Myles Frost
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Bernadette Peters attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Bernadette Peters
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Gaten Matarazzo attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Gaten Matarazzo in Dolce & Gabbana
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Mare Winningham attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Mare Winningham
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Bebe Neuwirth attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Bebe Neuwirth
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Judith Light attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Judith Light in Thom Browne
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Jennifer Damiano attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Jennifer Damiano and Michael Zegen
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Sharon D. Clarke attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Sharon D. Clarke
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Utkarsh Ambudkar attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Utkarsh Ambudkar
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: L Morgan Lee attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
L Morgan Lee
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Billy Porter attends 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Billy Porter in Dolce & Gabbana