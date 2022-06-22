Don’t Miss Out on Tower 28 Beauty’s Biggest Friends and Family Sale of the Year

While the beauty industry is filled with often meaningless buzzwords about clean, nontoxic, organic and natural ingredients, certain brands, like Tower 28 Beauty, really do practice what they preach. Amy Liu founded Tower 28 in 2019, after suffering from sensitive and irritated skin for years, and she used her firsthand experience to create a line that’s formulated specially for those with sensitive skin.

Tower 28 exclusively uses clean, non-irritating and nontoxic ingredients; they’re cruelty-free and vegan, and don’t use fragrance (including essential oils, which can trigger sensitive complexions), plus they closely adhere to the National Eczema Association’s ingredient guidelines. They’ve also amassed a dedicated following (and plenty of viral products), including celebrity fans like Olivia Rodrigo, Khloe Kardashian, Joey King and Kate Bosworth. If you’re looking to stock up on your Tower 28 favorites, or try out the products for the first time, now’s your chance, as the brand is holding its biggest sale of the year from June 24 to June 26.

The three-day Friends & Family Sale offers customers 28 percent off any order over $60, and 20 percent off of all orders under $60. Every single product on the Tower 28 website is included in the sale, from the brand’s viral TikTok-beloved ShineOn Lip Jelly glosses and oft-sold out SunnyDays tinted mineral sunscreens, to their new calming SOS Intensive Rescue Serum and the BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm creamy blush that’s a beauty routine mainstay for Joey King and Kate Bosworth. We also *highly* recommend the Bronzino cream bronzer, which blends like a dream and is one of the easiest bronzers to apply; during the summer, we also like to use it as eyeshadow, for a natural, sun-kissed look.

Below, take a peek at a few of our favorite Tower 28 items you should scoop up during the special sale.

