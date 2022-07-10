10 Best Bath Bombs: CBD-Infused Bath Bombs For The Most Luxurious Bath Time

In Partnership with Originated Media. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

There’s something euphoric about taking a bath after a long and draining day. Not only does soaking in warm water helps you relax, but with the addition of a CBD bath bomb, your nighttime bath routine can also boost your mood, soothe sore muscles, and relieve irritated skin. Plus, many bath bombs release therapeutic scents to help you mentally escape and truly enjoy your alone time in the tub. Step up your next bath with one of our picks for the best bath bombs.

Best Bath Bombs

Daily stress, muscle soreness, body aches, or trouble sleeping; try a bath bomb. Make your next bathing experience comparable to your favorite spa with one of our choices for the best CBD bath bombs.

Turn your tub into a luxurious spa with Joy Organics CBD Bath Bombs. It’s the perfect way to relieve stress while relaxing sore muscles and joints. Joy Organics develops premium CBD products with a dedication to quality products and customer care. Each pack has four lavender-scented bath bombs with 25mg of premium CBD.

Pros:

No THC

Subscription pricing available

Carbon neutral shipping

90-day guarantee

Cons:

It only comes in a lavender scent

Why we love it: We love that Joy Organics removes THC from their products, so their bath bombs only contain premium CBD. We also enjoy the combination of lavender oil, coconut oil, and cocoa seed butter to promote relaxation and leave the skin feeling silky smooth.

Recharge with the Sunday Scaries CBD Bath Bombs. Created with a unique blend of high-quality CBD and essential oils, you can spend all night unwinding and decompress in the tub.

Each CBD bath bomb contains 100mg of CBD, plus lavender, orange, and lemon essential oils.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

Same-day shipping

Money-back guarantee

Cons:

It only comes in one scent

Why we love it: The combination of essential oils in this adorable bear-shaped bath bomb help to promote relaxation, relieve discomfort, and boost moods, all while smelling great and leaving your skin smooth to the touch.

Whether you’re looking to relax or recharge, the CBDfx Bbath Bbombs are a fantastic choice to spice up your bath. Choose from the soothing formula with lavender oil and Hawaiian black salt for detoxifying effects or the recharge formula with eucalyptus and spearmint oils to relieve sore muscles and joints. Both formulas contain 200mg CBD per bath bomb. Quality is the highest priority at CBDfx, and these bath bombs are no exception.

Pros:

Vegan

Made with organic hemp

60-day guarantee

Solvent-free

Made in the USA

Cons:

No subscription pricing is available

Why we love it: CBDfx lush bath bombs are 100 percent vegan and made with organic hemp without the harsh dyes and chemicals that can irritate the skin. Plus, the $9.99 price for 200mg of pure isolate CBD is quite affordable compared to other brands.

If your body is feeling tight from a stressful day or extensive physical activity, try the Saha Self-Care Fizzing Bath Bombs.

Each bath bomb is infused with organic aromatic lavender oil and contains 25mg of premium broad-spectrum CBD. There are five bath bombs per container, so one purchase can bring you multiple days of relaxation.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

Free shipping and returns

Made with organic botanicals and no artificial fragrances, additives, or synthetic ingredients

30-day guarantee

Cons:

It only comes in one scent

Why we love it: Saha invests in delivering top-quality products made with the best ingredients. We love that Saha makes bath bombs with organic coconut oil, lavender oil, and organic cocoa seed butter and keeps its products free of artificial additives and synthetic ingredients.

Take charge of your stressful days with Soul CBD Bath Bombs. Soul CBD Bath Bombs use a rejuvenating combination of all-natural ingredients to wash away your stress and soothe aching muscles. Each bath bomb is a luxurious mix of essential oils, Dead Sea salts, and 35mg CBD. The Soul promises that every CBD product comes from USA-grown hemp and organically-farmed ingredients to ensure quality and efficacy. All products, including the bath bombs, are THC-free as tested by a third-party lab.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

No THC

Organically farmed

USA-grown

Cons:

No money-back guarantee

Why we love it: Whatever your source of stress, Soul CBD created a bath bomb catered to your needs. There are five bath bombs to choose from, each with unique calming qualities and relaxing scents.

Enjoy the evening of tranquility you deserve with the Just CBD Bath Bomb. These handcrafted bath bombs use Epsom salts to help promote muscle tension relief and relaxation. They also contain witch hazel for inflammation and 150 mg of pure CBD isolate. Ease your body and mind with any of their five scents; rose, lavender, eucalyptus, citrus, and sweet cherry.

Pros:

60-day guarantee

Hand-crafted, comes in five soothing scents

Cons:

No subscription pricing is available

Why we love it: We love reading more than 100 customer reviews sharing how these CBD bath bombs have helped individuals relax and fall into a deep sleep. We also like the five scent options, each crafted with different essential oils to match people’s needs.

Whether you want to melt stress away, boost your mood, or drift off into a restful sleep, a Zatural CBD lush bath bombs got you covered. Zatural bath bombs are handcrafted in small batches to ensure quality and potency. Each bomb contains 100 mg of pure CBD and a combination of essential oils and other natural ingredients to help balance your body and mind.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

No artificial colors, additives, are harmful chemicals

30-day guarantee

Cons:

Expensive for one bath bomb

Why we love it: Zatural prides itself on creating products with the highest-quality ingredients, and their bath bombs are no exception. They use pure CBD and undiluted essential oils for lasting relaxation.

The handcrafted best bath bombs from Extract Labs and Vital You are as beautiful as they are calming. Each is carefully crafted with herbs, oils, gemstones, and 100 mg of CBD isolate for the most rewarding bathing experience. You can choose from four blends depending on whether you’re seeking bliss, sleep, muscle relief, or calmness.

Pros:

Subscription pricing available

THC-free

oNon-GMO

Made with certified organic ingredients

Cons:

No money-back guarantee

Why we love it: We love that each batch of bath bombs is handcrafted by the Vital You team. They make no more than 16 at a time to ensure everything in their product comes from the highest quality ingredients and will bring the best possible results.

Turn your highly stressful days into the most relaxing with a Cheef Botanicals CBD Bath Bomb. Cheef Botanicals strives to educate the world about the healing power of CBD. They craft all their products with all-natural ingredients and avoid harsh chemicals and additives that could irate the skin. Choose from five revitalizing fragrances, each with 100mg of broad-spectrum CBD, to help you find your calm at the end of the day.

Pros:

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cruelty-free

Made with all-natural ingredients

Non-GMO and no harsh chemicals

Cons:

Why we love it: The calming effects of the Cheef Botanicals CBD bath bombs are wonderful, but we love the five naturally-scented options that fill up the room for a spa-like experience. You can choose citrus, lavender, peppermint, lemongrass, or a tropical blend.

If you’re not a fan of the fizz that comes with bath bombs but want the calming effects of CBD as you bathe, try the Mission Farms CBD Bath Soaks. Mission Farms creates bath soaks with goat milk, their secret ingredient to moisturize skin, soothe muscles, and promote calmness. Combined with full-spectrum CBD and essential oils, these bath soaks will help you relax quickly.

Pros:

Made with all-natural ingredients

Organic essential oils

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

No subscription pricing

Why we love it: We love the addition of goat milk in the Mission Farms CBD Bath Soaks. Goat milk is high in Vitamin A, D, E, and K, which can hydrate the skin to reduce the tightness you feel after spending a while in the tub.

How we chose the best bath bombs

There are thousands of bath bombs on the market, but many don’t meet the quality standards we want in a CBD product. When deciding which CBD bath bombs to recommend, we pay close attention to the ingredients, customer reviews, brand reputation, and price.

Ingredients

One of the main reasons people enjoy bath bombs, aside from the calming effects, is to reduce various skin irritations. Many bath bombs use artificial colors, fragrances and other chemicals that can further irritate the skin. When vetting CBD bath bombs, we like to find companies that use all-natural and organic ingredients.

Customer reviews

With hundreds of CBD brands on the market, we can’t test every bath bomb, so we rely on customer reviews to tell us which are worth investigating.

All of the products we include in our roundup have at least 4.5 stars from verified customers. We scan these reviews to see what customers say they like about each bath bomb, how they work, and if people are experiencing the desired results. Customer reviews are also helpful in alerting us to potential cons, such as poor scents or less than ideal customer service interactions.

Brand reputation

As CBD products grow in popularity, so do the number of brands and companies trying to jump on the bandwagon. To ensure each bath bomb’s effectiveness, potency, and safety, we only share products from reputable CBD brands. Reputable CB brands provide transparency in their manufacturing and growing process. They get their products tested by a third party, and many have downloadable lab results on the product page.

Price

Once you experience the benefits of a CBD bath bomb, it’s common to want to incorporate them into your nightly or weekly bath routine. But you also don’t want to go broke helping yourself relax. As part of our review, we like to find brands that offer bath bombs at an affordable price. We also look for brands that provide subscription pricing, which gives you a discount on reoccurring purchases. Other price incentives include discounted or free shipping and a money-back guarantee offer if the bath bomb doesn’t meet your expectations.

Why use bath bombs?

Many people like finding ways to unwind after a long day, and a popular option for relaxation is a night of self-care, complete with a warm 30-minute bath. While soaking in warm water is excellent, adding a CBD bath bomb can elevate the experience and provide additional benefits, such as sore muscle relief, improved mood, or decreased skin irritation. Plus, bath bombs are often infused with essential oils that further activate the benefits of CBD while turning your bathroom into a pleasantly scented home spa.

How to use bath bombs

Bath bombs are simple to use. Start by running yourself a hot bath. Once the tub is full, drop one CBD bath bomb into the water. As the bomb releases the CBD and essential oils, gently stir the water with your hand to help distribute the ingredients.

Depending on the brand, the bomb may fizz and create tiny bubbles or dissolve in the water. After the CBD bomb fully disperses in the water, step into the tub and soak your body for 20 to 30 minutes. When you finish your bath, rinse and dry off and enjoy the full relaxation benefits of the CBD bath bomb.

Benefits of CBD in bath bombs

Research on the benefits of CBD bath bombs, and CBD in general, is still new. However, some studies explore the effects of CBD on the skin, which could explain the potential advantages of soaking with a CBD bath bomb.

Many manufacturers infuse their bath bombs with CBD oils. Some research finds that CBD oil helps moisturize and heal skin, which could explain why people experience softer skin after a CBD bath. CBD oil also has anti-inflammatory properties, which could reduce triggers associated with various skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. The anti-inflammatory properties also can aid in muscle soreness and minor joint pain.

Beyond skin benefits, many people use CBD as a tool to take the edge off after a long day. One study found people who interacted with CBD had reduced fear responses, promoting a more relaxed and eased feeling. Soaking in CBD could lead to similar results as your body absorbs the CBD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is CBD safe for people of all ages?

CBD is for healthy adults 21 and older. If you have any health concerns, talk to your physician before using a CBD bath bomb

Is CBD legal?

CBD is federally legal if the product contains less than 0.3 percent THC. However, states may have their laws regarding CBD and THC. In states where cannabis products are legal for recreational use, CBD may contain higher levels of THC. You can learn more about your state’s regulation of cannabis products from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

How long should I soak in the tub?

It can depend on the product and amount of CBD, but spending 20 to 30 minutes soaking with a CBD bath bomb is typically enough for your skin to soak in the full benefits.

How often can I use bath bombs?

CBD is considered safe for daily use. You can use a CBD bath bomb every time you bathe. However, most individuals use them once or twice a week.

How do bath bombs work?

When you release a CBD bath bomb into hot warm water, it will start to fizz and release the CBD, essential oils, and other ingredients into your bath water. As you soak in the bath, the CBD and essential oils absorb through the skin to provide relaxation and minor pain relief.

While it can can time to find out exactly which bath bomb is best for you, trying out a few — and taking some luxorious baths to figure it out — will give you some the best nights ever.