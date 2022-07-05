5 Best Collagen Supplements That Can Change Your Life

In Partnership with Originated Media. Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement.

If you have any form of social media, you’ve likely scrolled past it at least once recently: A collagen-boosted drink, smoothie, or supplement routine which the content creator swears has changed their life.

But unlike many internet trends, this one actually has teeth. Collagen is an extremely beneficial protein in the human body, and a collagen supplement can help keep levels of healthy collagen up for longer, potentially leading to younger looking skin, shinier hair and nails, and stronger bones and joints.

Still, not every collagen supplement is created equal. Unfortunately, the market is under-regulated, allowing for a number of less-than-honest companies to hawk their products right next to above-board operations.

That’s why we’ve scoured the internet and done the research to pick out the best collagen supplements out there, including:

Overall best collagen supplement: SkinnyFit

Best for hair and nails: Organixx

Most versatile: Earth Echo

Best flavorless collagen supplement: Annie Mak

Best for younger looking skin: Clearstem

Keep reading to see what credentials we used to name our top 6, and why we liked these companies so much.

Pros

Sugar-free, dairy-free & keto-friendly

Non-GMO ingredients

Cons:

Some flavors may be on backorder

How to use it: Collagen peptides are among the most versatile types of collagen supplement, as they come in the form of a powder. That means a scoop of this stuff can be added into almost anything, including water , tea, coffee, smoothies, soft foods like yogurt or pudding, or even baking recipes. (The company recommends using one scoop per serving.)

Why we love it: Whether you have a sweet tooth or prefer your snacks on the bright citrus side, you’ll find something you love in the SkinnyFit collection.

The company offers no shortage of flavors for their range of collagen peptides and collagen powders, including chocolate cake, orange pineapple, peach mango, and tropical punch. The combination is made from a range of all natural ingredients, plus an added dash of apple cider vinegar to help boost metabolism, as well as hyaluronic acid, to improve skin moisture and elasticity.

And there’s plenty of collagen to go around in this product, including all 5 top types of collagen –which are also ethically sourced, including bovine collagen from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows, marine collagen from wild-caught fish, and poultry-related collagen from cage-free chickens.

Shop SkinnyFit today

Pros:

Includes top 5 types of collagen

Third-party tested

Cons:

Not suitable for vegans or vegetarians

How to use it: Organixx’s Clean Sourced Collagens is a collagen peptide, meaning it comes in powdered form. That makes it easy to mix into everything from smoothies, tea, and coffee to even plain water . Plus, for those particularly drawn to the kitchen, the package includes a recipe for using the mix to make keto brownies.

Why we love it: Collagen is a powerful substance that can be used to grow stronger hair and nails, and Organixx’s Clean Sourced Collagens mix is a powerhouse for collagen.

The collagen peptide includes all 5 top types of collagen, which are not only beneficial on their own but can work in concert to create overall stronger, better results. Both its marine collagen and bovine collagen are ethically sourced.

And the company has a few other ingredient tricks up its sleeve, including the essential amino acid tryptophan and the mineral zinc gluconate, which help the body better synthesize collagen. The combination leads to more—and more well-utilized—collagen sources in the body, which build up hair and nails.

Plus, the entire formula is third-party tested.

Shop Organixx today

Pros:

Free from antibiotics and growth hormones

Dairy-free

Cons:

Bovine collagen only

How to use it: The uses for this collagen powder are almost endless. As a collagen peptide, it can dissolve into almost anything—and the fact that it’s flavorless means it can be used in all types of different drinks, foods, or even baking recipes. The company recommends using one scoop per serving, up to 3 times per day.

Why we love it: Any aspiring top chefs—with a healthy bent—will love this product. As a form of collagen powder, collagen peptides are often the most versatile and easily accessible type of the protein. Earth Echo’s collagen peptides notch that requirement, while remaining flavorless, allowing the collagen supplement to truly add to any type of food or drink, be it smoothies, coffee, tea, or bread and brownies.

Yet while the uses for this product are only limited to the bounds of creativity, it still has a number of more predictable benefits, including the type of strong bone, blood, and joint support many people believe comes from bovine collagen.

And the company takes care to use sources that are free from growth hormones, including rBGH/rBST.

Shop Earth Echo today

Pros:

Uses top 5 types of collagen

Non-GMO

Third-party tested

Cons:

No flavor options

How to use it: As a collagen powder, AnnieMak’s Clean Multi Collagens are best taken by mixing it into drinks like coffee, tea, and smoothies. The flavorless powder can also seamlessly mix into a number of foods, such as yogurt or pudding, or even be baked into treats like brownies and cookies.For best results, the company recommends using one scoop.

Why we love it: When it comes to creating a safe, effective product, AnnieMak’s Clean Multi Collagens ticks all the boxes.

The company sources their collagen ethically, including bovine collagen from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows, and marine collagen from wild-caught fish. These fine collagen peptides are then mixed in with a number of other all-natural ingredients, including exotic plants like Camu Camu and Acerola Cherry, which add helpful ingredients like vitamin C into the mix. And the whole thing is third-party tested, to ensure the final product not only contains all the levels of vitamins and minerals the company claims it does, but that everything is safe for human consumption.

Shop Annie Mak today

Pros:

No toxins or hormone disruptors

Certified vegan & cruelty-free product

Perfect for all skin types

Cons:

Can only be used on the skin

How to use it: After vigorously shaking the bottle to ensure all the plant parts are properly mixed up, pump 2-3 dollops of CLEARity into your hand, and massage into face for about 30 seconds. (Make sure to wash your face before you apply the product).

Why we love it: Skincare is one of the most popular uses of collagen, and this topical does a great job of delivering the goods.

That it’s a topical means Clearstem’s CLEARity formula can be applied directly to trouble spots on the skin. And the company utilizes not only a proprietary mix of collagen, but also accompanying enzymes, to ensure the protein is properly activated.

But collagen isn’t the only epidermal booster in the mix.

Tested materials like saw palmetto, green tea, and reishi mushrooms are also involved, helping add a natural and gentle regulation to the body’s hormonal mechanisms which are often responsible for oily skin that leads to acne or other problems. And hydraulic acid is also added, to help the body naturally produce more collagen.

Shop Clearstem today

How we chose the best collagen supplement

When choosing the best collagen supplements—whether they be collagen peptides, collagen powders, or anything in between—there are a number of things to keep in mind, from the manufacturing process to the ethos and intentions of the brand itself.

Quality sourcing and processing

More than other types of natural supplements, the source—and sourcing—of collagen can make a big difference.

That’s because collagen collected from different animals all work differently in the body, offering different potential benefits. But getting the best out of any collagen supplement depends not only on the type of collagen used, but the quality of the source.

It’s important to ensure cows used for collecting bovine collagen are grass-fed and pasture-raised. Marine collagen should also come from wild-caught fish to ensure higher quality. And poultry-based collagen from chickens should be gathered from free-range birds. The practices not only yield better collagen, but showcase a more ethical company.

Effectiveness

Effectiveness means cutting through all the razzle dazzle of marketing to make sure a product actually works—and is worth the money.

To help determine how effective a collagen supplement is, we’ll look at what goes into making it, plus what science has to say about those ingredients and how they work together.

Verified online reviews are another good way to get an accurate idea of what a product will or will not do, plus help get an idea of whether the business takes customer service and satisfaction seriously.

Ingredient integrity

There’s hardly any point in taking herbal supplements when those natural health aids are mixed with harmful chemicals. That’s why we ensure each product on our list utilizes all-natural additives and healthy botanicals.

When it comes to collagen supplements, this is particularly important, as the products are usually mixed with certain combinations of nutrients and vitamins, to produce an overall more effective product.

We look into what other ingredients these supplements add in the mix, and whether they’re worth their weight—and portion of the price.

Mission-driven brands

While many herbal supplements are thought to have therapeutic properties, the overall supplement industry is sadly under-regulated, making the entire market vulnerable to schemers hoping to cash in on a trend.

Typically, that leaves mission-driven brands as the most-trusted source to turn out the best products. These companies aren’t just out to make money, but are driven to do something helpful, whether that be giving back to people, or even the earth itself.

Having a mission greater than profit is a good indicator of quality, with these types of companies more likely to use well-sourced materials and care more, overall, about their customer satisfaction.

What is collagen?

Collagen is a type of protein, and one of the most abundant materials found in the body.

In fact, nearly one-third of all protein in the body is made from collagen.

The substance is known as a structural protein, thanks to its strong triple-helix cellular makeup. Typically, that formation shows up in the form of a chain, which gives the molecules an added boost of strength and resilience, allowing collagen to support and supplement areas that need some stretch, such as the skin, tendons, and joints. This powerful form allows collagen to play a key role in building solid foundations for parts of the body that rely on strength, such as bones, teeth, hair and nails.

Those trusty traits are also what lend themselves to collagen’s nickname, the “building block” of amino acids. And that structural support also contributes to tissue repair, immune response, cellular communication, and a process called cellular migration, which is a fundamental part of tissue maintenance.

There are a number of different types of collagen, with the human body alone capable of creating at least 28 known forms of collagen. All of these collagen types have different functions, contributing in different ways to different bodily systems. But, taken together, the substance is typically thought of as one of the body’s most important assets.

Unfortunately, the body isn’t as adept at keeping up with collagen production as time goes on.A number of factors lead to collagen degradation or overall collagen loss in the body, which can incur their own sad side-effects, including thinning hair, sagging skin, and even osteoporosis.

Causes of collagen loss

Collagen loss can occur for a number of reasons.

The most common cause of collagen loss is the simple and inevitable process of aging. The body simply doesn’t keep up with collagen production as time goes on. Some studies have estimated that people start losing collagen once they reach their 20s, and post-menopausal women are particularly susceptible to collagen loss.

But there are a number of lifestyle choices that can also lead to the slowing of collagen production or the degradation of existing collagen in the body.

Smoking cigarettes is one of the most widely-documented sources of collagen degradation. In fact, it’s

Causes of collagen loss

Collagen loss can occur for a number of reasons.

The most common cause of collagen loss is the simple and inevitable process of aging. The body simply doesn’t keep up with collagen production as time goes on. Some studies have estimated that people start losing collagen once they reach their 20s, and post-menopausal women are particularly susceptible to collagen loss.

But there are a number of lifestyle choices that can also lead to the slowing of collagen production or the degradation of existing collagen in the body.

Smoking cigarettes is one of the most widely-documented sources of collagen degradation. In fact, it’s this reaction

that leads to cigarettes’ reputation for “aging” people, as their impact on collagen levels often leads to the loss of elasticity and the appearance of wrinkles.

Similarly, drinking too much alcohol can also have a negative impact on collagen levels, once again leading to the saggy skin and thinning hair that makes people seem to start aging before their time.

And diet also has an impact on the amount—and quality—of collagen in the body. Indeed, while the body produces its own collagen, the protein can also be absorbed through certain foods and drinks. Conversely, certain foods and drinks can decrease collagen levels.

Highly processed foods and those high in sugar are particularly bad for collagen production, thanks to their role in creating a byproduct in the body called glycation. This substance works to not only reduce collagen levels but block existing collagen from properly interacting with surrounding cells and proteins.

Natural sources of collagen

While collagen supplements can be a very helpful method for ensuring collagen levels stay robust—especially throughout the aging process—there are also a number of natural sources to help boost levels of the protein in the body.

Since the amino acid is mostly involved in bone, joint, and blood health, it’s primarily found in those areas of the body, with bones, skin, and ligaments holding particularly high levels of the stuff. Food-wise, that typically correlates to animal bones and skin, making meals like bone broth or fish with intact skin particularly rich collagen sources.

Sadly, the protein is not derived from plants, making any true collagen supplement or source unfriendly for vegans or vegetarians. However, plants do provide a number of other helpful vitamins, minerals, and other natural chemical combinations that can help the body build better collagen or more deftly use the collagen it has. Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and calcium are particularly important for collagen use, as the trio of substances help the body synthesize and create more collagen stores.

Different types of collagen

The human body alone produces up to 28 types of collagen, and most animals also create a number of different types within their bones and bodies.

In fact, all collagen supplements come from animals, including bovine collagen, which is taken from cows; marine collagen, which comes from fish; and poultry-based collagen, which comes from chickens or egg shells.

Each one of these versions works with different areas of the body. Still, some types of collagen are more useful than others. Commercially, there are typically five types of collagen that are made available, including:

Type I collagen: Typically sourced from cows, fish, and eggshell membrane, this type of collagen has been found to support stronger hair and nails and healthier skin, with early research showing it may also help support bone health. Type I collagen also represents the most common form of the protein, both the body and in collagen supplements.

Type II collagen : While early studies have found Type II collagen beneficial for relieving joint pain and inflammation, more research is needed on this version of the protein, which is most typically sourced from fish and eggshells.

Type III collagen: The second-most common type of collagen, both bodily and commercially, Type III collagen is most prominently derived from cows. Considered particularly beneficial for gut health, it’s also been found to support muscles, blood vessels, and the uterus.

Type V collagen: This type of collagen is more of a booster than a stand-alone star. Type V primarily works in conjunction with Types I & III, enhancing tissue quality in the eyes, bones, muscles, liver, and lungs, among other areas of the body.

Type X collagen: Found most frequently in bones and joint cartilage, this type of collagen is thought to help with recovery from limb and joint damage. Once again, however, more research is needed to flesh out all the ways this type of collagen may impact the body.

Different types of collagen supplement

Just as there are many different types of collagen, there are perhaps even more types of collagen supplement. The biggest difference between products, however, is typically how the collagen is processed, and the delivery method used for getting that collagen into the body.

How collagen is processed can impact how quickly it’s absorbed by the body, among other factors. Some of the most common forms the material takes in commercial products include:

Hydrolyzed collagen: Using a process called hydrolysis, collagen proteins are broken down into smaller pieces. This can be done with either chemicals or enzymes, though the enzyme method is typically preferred. Overall, hydrolyzed collagen is thought to be more easily absorbed by the body, and is the most commonly sold version of collagen.

Gelatin collagen: Gelatin is used in many different products, from gummy vitamins to marshmallow. Anything that has that particular chewy feel is usually made with the material. But gelatin is actually made by boiling collagen. Sold as a supplement, it usually takes the form of a gelcap.

Undenatured Type II collagen: The rarest type of commercially-sold collagen, this product is the most difficult version of the protein for the body to break down, as it is, itself, the least processed version of collagen. Typically made from the bones of a chicken, this product usually comes in the form of collagen powder.

Other than the way the actual protein is processed, there are a number of different delivery methods for ingesting collagen, including:

Collagen powder AKA collagen peptides: One of the most common forms of the protein on the market, collagen powder is almost always made up of hydrolyzed collagen. It can be called either collagen peptides or collagen hydrolysate, and it can be ingested by mixing it into a drink or baking it into a recipe.

Collagen pills: Similar to collagen powders, collagen pills are another popular delivery method for the substance. Orally-ingested collagen, such as collagen gelcaps, is generally considered more effective than other types of collagen supplement, including collagen topicals.

Collagen topicals: That’s not to say topicals are without benefit. In this form, collagen is absorbed directly through the skin, which can be helpful for targeted impact, though this method typically doesn’t penetrate as deeply into the body.

Benefits of collagen

There are a number of benefits collagen powders, collagen peptides, and other types of collagen supplements can offer.

Perhaps the most sought-after effect of a collagen supplement is a boosted beauty routine. The protein is widely known—and marketed—for supporting the growth of healthy skin, hair, and nails. And a number of studies prove this is the case, including one that found ingesting hydrolyzed collagen for 90 days contributed to improving skin hydration and elasticity, and another linking a collagen-based serum to hair growth.

But like true beauty, collagen is more than skin deep. The protein also plays an outsized role in bone health, thanks to its supportive structure, which bolsters tendons, cartilage, and bones. So important is collagen to the skeleton that collagen peptides could be useful in treating or preventing development of osteoporosis.

Still, collagen supplements have been found to help stop this process, with women in one study reporting higher bone density after a year of using collagen peptides.

It’s important to note that collagen in all forms has been found most effective when used in conjunction with other vitamins and minerals. Hyaluronic acid has been shown to increase collagen production; vitamin C helps the body synthesize and maintain collagen; and calcium can team up with the protein to better protect bones.

And while it’s true that the body will naturally produce collagen, levels of these essential proteins slow with age, while the collagen that already exists in the body begins to degrade.

Collagen powders and other types of collagen supplements can help offset this process, either by offering a direct dose of the stuff or by helping the body produce more collagen proteins on its own.

Who should take collagen supplements?

Many types of people may be interested in collagen supplements.

The products can be particularly helpful for older women. Collagen production tends to diminish with age, by some measures decreasing by an average of 1% per year once people enter their 20s. These statistics are more drastic for women, who lose up to 30% of collagen production in the 5 years after menopause.

Smokers may also want to consider the product, as cigarettes can hamper the quality of the collagen the body produces. Sun damage can also be a culprit, so those who have soaked up a lot of rays could also see benefits from a collagen supplement.

And people struggling with joint pain, or with joint-or bone-related conditions, such as arthritis or osteoporosis, might find help in the form of a collagen supplement.

More generally, people interested in boosting their skin, hair, and nail health might do well to consider a collagen powder or collagen peptide as part of their daily beauty routine.

But while collagen is widely considered safe, the product isn’t for everyone. As always, it’s important to consult your doctor before starting on any type of new health regiment.

Who shouldn’t take collagen supplements?

Indeed, there are some people who may want to stay away from collagen-infused products.

People with certain allergies—particularly to fish, shellfish, and eggs—should avoid collagen supplements sourced from fish or eggshell membrane sources.

And people concerned about their diet should be wary. All collagen products are made from animal sources, including marine collagen and bovine collagen, making the supplements unsuitable for vegans and many vegetarians.

Those with dietary restrictions should be warned that plant-based collagen products do not supply a source of collagen itself. Rather, these supplements include substances like hyaluronic acid that support the body’s natural production of collagen.

If you’re thinking of adding a collagen supplement to your daily regimen and are taking any other medications or have a medical history of health complications, you should consult your doctor before starting on any particular product.

Frequently Asked Questions

Collagen supplements can be a boon to health, but as most healthcare-related topics, there may be a number of questions people have about the products.

Are collagen supplements safe?

Yes. Collagen is a naturally-occurring protein in the human body and collagen supplements are, by and large, considered safe for a majority of people. Although, people with food allergies—especially to fish, shellfish, or poultry—should avoid using collagen products.

The supplements can also cause some mild side-effects, such as nausea, bloating, and heartburn, though most people report a positive experience with the nutritional aid.

How does collagen work?

Collagen is a naturally-occurring protein in the body, found primarily in the connective tissues that tie bones and joints together and in the tissues that help make skin strong and elastic. As an amino acid—which are often considered the “building blocks” of protein—collagen’s molecular structure is shaped like a chain, creating a tightly twisted rope. The result is a fiber-like texture and a particularly resilient substance that’s good for building strong foundations, tying cells together, or allowing for stretching motions.

What’s the best way to take collagen?

Collagen peptides, collagen powders, and collagen topicals are just a few ways people add this important protein into their lives. But each delivery method works differently in the body.

It’s believed that orally-administered collagen is more effective at replenishing diminishing collagen supplies in the body, and hydrolyzed collagen is better still, as it’s easier for the body to break down and absorb.

Still, a collagen supplement routine takes time to show results. The body must turnover a number of cells before building the new ones with the newly-infused collagen, a process which can take up to 8 weeks.

Is there a such thing as vegan collagen?

No. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as vegan collagen, as the protein is only produced by the bodies of living beings. However, a number of vegan “collagen builder” products are available. These don’t include an infusion of collagen itself, but rather deliver substances like hyaluronic acid that help the body build back its own collagen supply.

Can collagen cause weight gain?

Many people associate protein with weight gain, but when it comes to collagen, that’s not the case. In fact, some studies have shown that collagen may actually help people lose weight, although much more research is needed to assert that finding.

Are there side-effects from collagen?

Collagen is typically considered safe for a majority of people, but the substance has been known to cause a few mild side-effects. Most typically, collagen has been linked to digestive issues, such as feelings of nausea or bloating. Some people also report heartburn as an effect.

Which collagen supplement is best for me?

Collagen is a largely safe and beneficial substance that can help a number of people with a variety of different goals, whether it be boosting their beauty routine or bettering their bones.

That said, there are a number of factors to keep in mind when considering what’s the best collagen supplement for you.

Collagen supplements come in many forms, including collagen peptides, collagen powders, collagen topicals, and collagen gelcaps. Each delivery method has different benefits and drawbacks, which may relate to your desired effects.

Different types of collagen and different processing methods may also impact the way the substance interacts with the body. And additives like hyaluronic acid or vitamin C may work to boost production levels even more.

Aside from the science, there are a number of commercial considerations to keep in mind. Shopping for a brand that’s committed to creating an ethical, effective product is key to getting the best experience out of your collagen supplement.

Reading lists like this can help, but it also doesn’t hurt to do your own research. Keep in mind where companies are sourcing their collagen from, read reviews, and compare prices. And, as always, doctors are an imperative source of information. You should always consult your doctor before embarking on a new supplement routine, especially if you have other health concerns.

Still, with a little bit of work, you could find the best collagen supplement for you, and start on a new journey toward a healthier life.