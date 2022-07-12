The Best Amazon Prime Beauty Deals to Shop ASAP

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, which means there’s never been a better time to stock up on your favorite beauty items. This year, the Amazon Prime Day savings event is taking place from Tuesday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 13, and hundreds of luxurious and cult-favorite beauty and skincare products are marked down with major discounts during the two-day extravaganza. Amazon Prime members have automatic access to everything included within the sale, whether you’re looking to scoop up tech accessories, travel must-haves, kitchenware and, of course, all those aforementioned beauty products, from hair dryers and vitamin C serums to foaming cleansers and your favorite SPF.
If you haven’t yet prepped your cart for the 48-hour sales event, don’t fret, because we’ve found all the best beauty deals to buy during the Amazon Prime Day Sale this year. From Elta MD sunscreen and Caudalie’s viral detox mask to Sunday Riley vitamin C oil and La Neige’s cult classic lip treatment, see our top Amazon picks to scoop up ASAP.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Everyday Humans Rose From Above SPF 35 Mineral Sunscreen Tinted Moisturizer$16.01 down from $25.99, Shop Now
-
Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil$28 down from $40, Shop Now
-
Tan Luxe Super Glow$39.20 down from $49, Shop Now
-
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Cleansing Water$11.24 down from $16.99, Shop Now
-
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm$46.20 down from $66, Shop Now
-
La Neige Lip Sleeping Mask$16.80 down from $24, Shop Now
-
EltaMD UV Sheer SPF 50+ Face and Body Sunscreen Lotion$24 down from $32, Shop Now
-
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Matte Face Moisturizer$13.99 down from $19.99, Shop Now
-
Bliss Body Butter$9.74 down from $12.99, Shop Now
-
Ouai Volume Spray$20.80 down from $26, Shop Now
-
Caudalie Instant Detox Mask$31.20 down from $39, Shop Now
-
Isdin Essential Cleansing Oil for Radiant Skin$40 down from $50, Shop Now
-
Avene Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water$12.95 down from $18.95, Shop Now
-
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo$24 down from $30, Shop Now
-
Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant$25.60 down from $32, Shop Now