The Best Sunscreen Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is officially underway, which means thousands of products are now listed at a major discount. The 48-hour sale is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, but it’s also one of the shortest, as for 2022, it only lasts from Tuesday, July 12 until the end of the day on Wednesday, July 13. There are plenty of beauty and skincare items up for grabs at serious markdowns, and that includes the most important step in any skincare routine—we’re referring, of course, to sunscreen.
SPF is by far the most crucial product in any beauty regimen, and luckily, there are quite a few tried-and-true sunscreens included in Amazon Prime Day discounts. Don’t fret if you’re overwhelmed by the sheer choice in the SPFs currently on sale, because we’ve found all the best sunscreens to scoop up during the markdown event. Whether you’re looking for tinted face SPF, mineral formulations, spray styles and more, these are the top sunscreens to shop during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Evereden Premium Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50$19.20 (was $24), Shop Now
Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Face Lotion$13.39 (was $17.99), Shop Now
Coola Organic Sunscreen & Sunblock Body Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30,$17.50 (was $25), Shop Now
Thank You Farmer Sun Project Water Sun Cream SPF 50$17.60 (was $22), Shop Now
Hydration Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30$23.40 (was $36), Shop Now
Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel SPF 50+$16.90 (was $26), Shop Now
Innisfree Daily UV SPF Sunscreen Broad Spectrum$10.50 (was $15), Shop Now
Farmacy Green Defense SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Mineral Sunscreen$27 (was $36), Shop Now
Paula's Choice Resist Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 Matte Tinted Face Moisturizer$28 (was $35), Shop Now
EltaMD UV Sheer SPF 50+ Face and Body Sunscreen Lotion$24 (was $32), Shop Now
Everyday Humans Rose From Above SPF 35 Mineral Sunscreen Tinted Moisturizer$16.01 (was $25.99), Shop Now
Obagi Medical Nu-Derm Physical SPF 32 Sunscreen$39 (was $52), Shop Now