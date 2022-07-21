  Amazon’s Purchase of Primary Care Provider One Medical Raises Concerns About Healthcare Privacy

One Medical, a membership-based primary care service that promises customers “24/7 access to virtual care, is being acquired by Amazon for $3.9 billion. One Medical offers in-person healthcare services and virtual care, along with an app and round-the-clock access to on-demand medical services over video.
Amazon has been aiming for a push into the healthcare industry for a few years now, previously acquiring PillPack in 2018 and launching a digital pharmacy. But as skepticism of big tech continues to rise, One Medical’s consumers and pundits alike are not happy about the purchase, with some worried about a lesser quality of care, others to potential privacy violations. Many on Twitter labeled it a cultural monopoly overall.
Another pertinent concern was Amazon’s use of One Medical’s customer data in a post-Roe world.
Many overall are saying they’re going to cancel the service, mourning having to start over to find a primary care provider.
Whether Amazon will stay away from customer data remains to be seen. In a statement, One Medical CEO Amir Dan Rubin said “there is an immense opportunity to make the health care experience more accessible, affordable, and even enjoyable for patients, providers, and payers. We look forward to innovating and expanding access to quality healthcare services, together.”