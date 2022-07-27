10 Best Antibacterial Body Washes in 2022

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Wondering if you should be using an antibacterial body wash over your regular body wash? We’ve got news for you. Usually, your normal body wash will be everything that your skin needs, but it’s always good to have a backup antibacterial body wash in the medicine cabinet.

Antibacterial body washes can be super effective for dirty days at work, persistent body odors, fungal infections, or post-operative care. If you work in toxic environments, use sweaty public gym gear, or forget your sandals in the public showers, you could be exposing your skin to a whole range of bad bacteria that can cause infection and odor.

Most regular body washes will cleanse your skin of dirt, grime, and excess oil, but not all body washes are aimed at attacking and expelling nasty bacteria from your body. Harmful bacteria that can occur on the skin and cause issues include E. coli, Athlete’s foot, boils and abscesses, as well as Staphylococcus epidermidis infections.

These infections can be painful, irritating, and difficult to get rid of, so an antibacterial body wash is a great step on the way to maintaining soft, hydrated, clear skin. We would recommend asking your doctor whether an antibacterial body wash would be a good remedial or preventative measure before use.

Another reason for trying an antibacterial body wash is to treat severe body odor. Sweat is naturally odorless, so usually, when you have an intense cardio session or hit your 100 push-ups, you might smell a tiny bit sweaty but after a shower and a change of clothes, you will smell good as new.

Bad body odor starts to occur when the bacteria start to feed on the water , salt, and fat in our sweat and start to multiply, resulting in that stinky smell we all know and try to avoid. Antibacterial body washes can be beneficial in banishing any bad bacteria that can’t be removed by your normal body wash, leaving you smelling and feeling super fresh and clean.

Antibacterial body washes are also great to have in your post-operative care basket, as they help keep your surgical site clean and prevent your healing wound from coming into contact with potentially infectious bacteria.

We have found the best antibacterial body washes in 2022 for you to try on your existing bacterial conditions, or to keep in the cupboard in case of emergencies. Check them out!

Looking for a game-changing, ultra-cleansing, all-natural shower experience? Blu Atlas has formulated the best body wash for 2022 that uses natural ingredients to nourish and replenish your skin. Whether you are a morning or a night shower person, you need to add this body wash into your daily routine. You will never leave the shower feeling so clean, smooth, and radiant. Lather your entire body with this gentle, luxurious body wash, using a loofah or a washcloth if desired, and thoroughly rinse with water for clean, hydrated skin.

We love that Blu Atlas prioritizes the safety of your skin and your overall health, as they have created a vegan, plant-based body cleanser that doesn’t rely on toxic chemicals. This formula is enriched with aloe barbadensis leaf, which contains powerful moisturizing and healing properties.

Aloe barbadensis leaf extract is derived from a succulent plant, which is made up of approximately 98% water and is incredible at binding moisture to the skin, softening hardened skin, and tightening your pores. Aloe barbadensis leaf is rich in antioxidants as well as vitamins A, C, and E, and is super soothing on the skin, as it has traditionally been used as a remedy for burns, cuts, and wounds. If you suffer from dry, cracked, or irritated skin, we highly recommend using Blu Atlas body wash.

Blu Atlas body wash also contains coco-caprylate, a super-softening gel that is derived from coconut alcohol and caprylic acid. Coco-caprylate provides amazing long-lasting smoothing benefits for the skin, and it has an excellent ability to penetrate deep to help with restoration and healing.

Green Tea extract is the other star player in this list of ingredients, as it has incredible detoxifying and rejuvenating properties and can have several benefits for the skin. Green tea extract can calm irritation, reduce signs of aging, soothe redness, diminish cellulite, and cleanse any dirt, bacteria, and other build-up on the skin. This gentle yet potent blend of natural moisturizers makes this body wash a stand-out product in 2022.

2. Dr. Organic Tea Tree Body Wash

This body wash harnesses the refreshing, purifying powers of organic tea tree to cleanse, revitalize, and rejuvenate the skin. This formula has been specially formulated with bioactive ingredients, which have been processed in such a way that they possess anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties to eliminate any nasty bacteria.

Tea tree oil can effectively kill bacteria, fungus, and mites, and is often used to treat acne, athlete’s foot, lice, dandruff, and toenail fungus. Dr. Organic body wash contains pure organic bioactive tea tree oil, which maximizes the natural antibacterial properties of tea tree oil to eradicate bad bacteria on the body. This can be beneficial for odors in sweaty areas.

This formula is also infused with organic peppermint oil, which evokes a super fresh, stimulating shower experience. Peppermint oil is a great natural antibacterial ingredient, as it has antiseptic and antibacterial properties and is cooling and soothing on the skin. Both peppermint oil and tea tree leave your skin clear of dirt and excess oil and help to unblock any clogged pores, which leaves you feeling super fresh and clean.

These potent, intensely cleansing ingredients have been balanced with moisturizing ingredients, including aloe vera leaf, which is beneficial for a range of skin conditions including dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis. Aloe vera leaf juice can help restore dry, cracked, or irritated skin, and is a natural way to boost skin hydration. We love that this antibacterial body wash is vegan, SLS-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free, and can be used daily.

3. Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Body Wash

Dove is a highly trusted brand for soothing, nourishing products that are gentle on the skin and great for vulnerable, sensitive skin. Many antibacterial body washes and soaps can be harsh on the skin, stripping it of its natural oils and moisture in an attempt to kill everything on the skin’s surface.

Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial body wash eradicates 99% of bacteria while renewing and moisturizing dry, cracked, or irritated skin with a blend of nourishing natural ingredients. This is also a very well-priced antibacterial body wash, as you do not need much of this creamy cleanser to cover your entire body, and it comes in big enough bottles to care for the whole family.

This body wash contains the Dove signature Moisture Renew Blend, which balances the cleansing properties of this formula, as it creates a barrier on the skin to lock in moisture, retaining hydration in the skin for longer. This lightweight, soothing formula is also free from sulfates and parabens and is suitable for all skin types. This body wash is a great option if you have recently got a tattoo or a piercing, as it deeply cleanses the skin without leaving behind any sticky residue or soapy build-up.

We love that Dove has stepped up their game in the sustainability field, as this body wash is PETA-certified cruelty-free and the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic. If you are suffering from any bacterial or fungal skin irritations, Dove Care & Protect has provided one of the most luxurious and gentle antibacterial body washes on the market, to give your skin that softening, delicate care that it needs.

4. Dr Lift Antibacterial Body Wash

Dr. Lift’s antibacterial body wash is highly effective at killing germs while providing nourishing and long-lasting skin benefits. This body wash is great for any occasion that calls for defense against germs, whether someone in the house has a stomach bug, a post-operative site to clean, or there’s a fungal infection going around.

This thick formula has a mild, unisex scent with hints of herbal notes, mint, lemon, and cucumber, leaving you refreshed and ready to face the day. We love that this antibacterial body wash is infused with botanical extracts, many of which are certified organic, including calendula extract, spirulina extract, and lavender extract. By formulating this body wash to kill germs while still nourishing the skin naturally, we believe that Dr. Lift has created one of the best antibacterial body washes in 2022.

Dr. Lift can eliminate unwanted germs without harming your skin. The active ingredient in this formula is Benzalkonium Chloride 0.13%, which is a potent antiseptic and antibacterial ingredient that is often used for topical remedies. In the form of a body wash, this active ingredient gives you defense and protection against bacteria and fungi, and helps to keep surgical sites from encountering any infectious bacteria.

We love that this antibacterial body wash is gluten-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, lanolin-free, mineral-oil-free, formaldehyde-free, and cruelty-free, as our skin is too often exposed to harmful and drying ingredients. This body wash is vegan and safe for all kinds of vulnerable skin, just lather it over your body and use a washcloth to apply the formula to any hard-to-reach areas, before rinsing and patting your skin dry with a towel. Enjoy the experience of being ultra-clean and fresh with Dr. Lift’s antibacterial body wash.

5. Dove Men+Care Skin Defense Hydrating + Antibacterial Body Wash

If you’re a guy who often gets down and dirty in some germy environments, whether that be plumbing, sanitation work, or as a meatpacker, Dove Men+Care Skin Defense Antibacterial body wash is the perfect new addition to your shower routine. This body wash is specifically formulated for men, and is aimed at removing any trace of dirt, grime, and pesky bacteria on the skin, eliminating 99% of bacteria with a deeply cleansing foam consistency.

This body wash is ultra-light and rinses off easily, leaving behind clean, smooth, and soft skin with a light, masculine fragrance. You can trust in Dove that after a full-body lathering of this body wash, you will be as clean as it gets.

We particularly love that this body wash won’t leave you stinking of that intense, bitter aroma that some body washes leave behind, as Dove products are subtle in aroma but powerfully nourishing. This body wash has Dove’s signature MicroMoisture technology that is activated as soon as this body wash is lathered onto your skin, the boost it provides is full of skin-strengthening nutrients that leave you radiant and moisturized.

Dove body wash is particularly targeted toward men partially because it is tough on germs, but also because the MicroMoisture technology becomes activated when lathered, which is super effective when lathered onto hairy parts of the body! It is often the arms, legs, head, and other exposed parts of the body that will come into contact with the most bacteria, so this body wash is great at cleansing the skin and abolishing any nasty bacteria in those areas.

6. Vita Vie Antibacterial Body Wash

Vita Vie is a brand that tailors for all skin types, from children’s delicate skin, to teens struggling with acne, to new mothers finding their way around postnatal skin changes, as their products contain natural ingredients that work. Vita Vie pure cleansing body wash is a super conditioning body wash that kills 99% of germs and bacteria within the first 15 seconds of contact, so it can be used for a routine hand and forearm wash to eliminate harmful bacteria, or as a full-body cleanser.

The active antibacterial ingredient in this formula is Benzalkonium Chloride 0.13%, which is a commonly used antiseptic in treating fungus, bacteria, and dermatitis. This potent antiseptic is balanced with natural, moisturizing ingredients such as oat extract, tea tree leaf oil, glycerin, and witch hazel extract, which leave the skin soft, replenished, and refreshed.

This body wash will brighten your shower experience with its delicate yet refreshing scent which is great for both men and women. We love that in this formula, the fragrance is derived from natural ingredients, including lemon extract, cucumber extract, and lavender extract, leaving a fresh, herbal aroma in your steamy shower.

This body wash is safe for all members of the family, as it is free from harmful chemicals and is super gentle on sensitive skin. Tuck this body wash into your gym bag or keep it on the shelf at home, as you’ll never know when your skin is in need of a germ-detox.

7. Hibiclens Antimicrobial and Antibacterial Soap and Skin Cleanser

Trusted by hospitals, care centers, and healthcare professionals for over four decades, Hibiclens skin cleanser is a highly effective body wash for cleansing wounds, fighting infections, and protecting against nasty microbes. Hibiclens antiseptic skin cleanser is a strong antibacterial, antiseptic, and antimicrobial solution that kills the toughest of hospital bugs, but it is gentle and reliable enough to include in your routine hand-washing session.

This skin cleanser is often used in pre-operative patient bathing and for reducing surgical site infections, as it contains the active ingredient chlorhexidine gluconate 4.0%, which helps to lower your risk of infection. If you have a catheter in place, you spend time in ICU, or you’re preparing for surgery, talk to your healthcare provider about trying this body wash for your entire body or on certain areas that need some extra cleansing.

The active ingredient chlorhexidine gluconate 4.0% kills germs, bacteria, and fungi during your bath or shower, and continues to fight against germs for up to 24 hours post-wash without leaving any sticky residue on your skin. This body cleanser won’t irritate or dry out your skin, but it is best to avoid using this product near the face, genitals, or open wounds, due to its strong disinfectant properties. Along with many medical professionals, we can recognize an effective, reliable antibacterial body wash when we see one, and Hibiclens skin cleanser is a top contender in the best antibacterial body washes in 2022.

8. Atopalm Anti-Bacterial Body Wash

This Korean-made antibacterial body wash is pH balanced, great for those with sensitive skin, and highly effective at killing pesky germs and bacteria. This formula is mild enough to keep the skin hydrated and soft, but it contains acidic qualities that help exfoliate and restore the skin’s balance for overall healthy skin. This body wash also smells like a calming, relaxing day at a Korean spa, as it is infused with tea tree leaf extract, pear extract, vanilla extract, and raspberry leaf extract, generating a divine aroma that refreshes your day.

Atopalm antibacterial body wash has been specially formulated to kill bacteria without drying the skin. It contains a potent blend of amino acids that remove 99% of harmful bacteria from your skin within your first use and deeply cleanse those hard-to-reach parts of the body that might house more bacteria than you know. Ceramide-9Sᵀ retains moisture in your skin and even helps to prevent the entry of bacteria into the body, which is a great extra layer of defense to a bacteria-killing formula.

This body wash is also enriched with a number of naturally-derived nourishing ingredients, including glycerin, panthenol, vitamin B5, and hyaluronic acid, which work together to keep the skin smooth, hydrated, and moisturized for longer. Hyaluronic acid and glycerin are particularly hydrating, as they draw moisture from the external environment into dry areas of skin, without weighing the skin down with any oils.

We love that Korean skincare aims to follow its tradition of natural, non-toxic products that result in clear, glowy, and plump skin, and this antibacterial body wash is one example of a high-quality and effective skincare product.

9. Derma-nu Antifungal Therapeutic Soap & Body Wash

If you are someone who struggles with constant Athlete’s Foot, chronic toenail fungus, or recurring ringworm, have a talk to your doctor about trying Derma-nu’s antifungal therapeutic soap and body wash. For people who are hitting the gym often, regularly swimming in pools, working in manual labor, or frequently using public showers, unwanted bacteria can make its way into the cracks and crevices in your skin and can manifest into undesirable odors and infections.

Derma nu’s antifungal body wash can help to protect against the growth of fungus and will kill the beginnings of any fungal infections including jock itch, yeast infections, and other body and skin irritations caused by bacteria.

This body wash is also specifically formulated to fight even the strongest of bacteria-related odors, as shared equipment and gym gear along with other bacteria-spreaders can lead to smelly and persistent odors. Derma-nu’s tea tree and mint body wash contains no harmful chemicals and is free of fragrances, dyes, alcohol, and parabens. This formula is full of organic and natural ingredients aimed at soothing and cooling dry, itchy, or inflamed skin, including aloe barbadensis leaf, witch hazel, jojoba oil, olive oil, and rosehip oil. These ingredients help to deeply moisturize the skin to ensure that it does not become stripped of moisture in the process of eliminating fungi and bacteria.

This body wash is enriched with a refreshing blend of essential oils including tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint, tea tree, wintergreen, and spearmint, which have been used to cleanse and detoxify the skin for centuries plus help to cleanse any sweaty areas of foul odor. Tea tree oil is often used to treat fungal and bacterial infections on the skin and has powerful antibacterial properties that are great at treating Athlete’s Foot as well as decreasing potent odors.

This body wash is one of the best antibacterial body washes of 2022, as it is soothing, gentle, and super effective. Plus, it is not tested on animals, contains 71% organic ingredients, and has a delightfully refreshing and awakening scent. We love that this formula is non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores, and it can be used as a body wash in the shower or bath. Invigorate your senses and welcome a new level of cleansing with this therapeutic body wash.

10. Manuka Biotic Body Wash

Manuka Biotic body wash is a nourishing, detoxifying cleanser that contains certified organic manuka oil, kanuka oil, and glycerine to kill bad bacteria with the powers of natural ingredients. Manuka Biotic distills their own Manuka oil from their farm in Aotearoa, New Zealand, so you can trust that this formula contains true Manuka oil that is full of health benefits.

Manuka oil has incredible anti-bacterial, antimicrobial, and antifungal properties and is used to treat a variety of skin conditions and irritations. It can help to prevent acne, dandruff, and fungus, and is often used as an antidote to insect bites and allergic flares due to its strong anti-inflammatory properties.

Manuka oil can also improve the appearance of the skin, balance the skin’s pH levels and even repel free radicals, which can cause damage and signs of aging. Do you get the hype about Manuka now? Using an antibacterial body wash that is enriched with such a magnificent natural antiseptic is a great way to treat any smelly odors or skin infections that pop up unannounced, and Manuka Biotic is one of the best companies for Manuka oil products.

We love that this company prioritizes sustainable farming and takes environmental responsibility in producing cosmetics, so this body wash is beneficial for you, your skin, and the environment. Manuka Biotic body wash is free from SLS, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oils, and added fragrances, making it super gentle on your skin and non-irritating for sensitive or itchy skin.

It is also an antibacterial body wash for a whole family of adventurers, as it is very effective at healing cuts, scrapes, stings, and blemishes. If your kids love roaming in the woods or climbing trees until dusk, they’ll also love a nighttime bath with Manuka Biotic body wash, as it gently cleanses any bad bugs away and won’t sting their cuts.