The Best Swim Cover-Ups to Wear This Season

Elevate your swim attire with one of these fashionable cover-ups.

Summer dressing is all about breezy sundresses, chic sunnies, strappy sandals and fashionable swimwear, but don’t forget about the importance of a stylish beach cover-up. Yes, finding a classic two-piece or polished maillot is key when it comes to swim attire, but you also want to make sure you’ve finished off your look with an effortless yet sophisticated cover-up.

Whether you adore spending hours at the beach or you’re more of a pool person, a stylish cover-up is key to completing your swimwear ensemble. There are countless options for beach cover-ups, too, whether you prefer a flowing caftan, a menswear-inspired button-down, a matching set, a flirty sarong or a modest tunic. No matter the silhouette, a cover-up should be both comfortable and stylish, and easily transition from a day at the beach to a sunset cocktail hour, a casual barbecue or anything in between. Below, see the best cover-ups to elevate your swimwear look this season.

  • PatBo.

    PatBo Hibiscus Tie-Front Robe

    This ankle-length, long-sleeved chiffon robe amps up the sophistication factor, even if you’re just lounging by the pool, and we love that it shows off your swimsuit, too.

    $425, Shop Now
  • Poupette St. Barth.

    Poupette St. Barth Mini Dress Sasha

    Poupette is known for its effortlessly chic, whimsically-patterned cover-ups, and you can’t go wrong with their classic mini dress, which is just as suitable for a day at the beach as a night out on the town—it’s all about the accessories, of course.

    $330, Shop Now
  • Abercrombie.

    Abercrombie Gauzy Beach Pant Coverup

    If you’re more into a separates look, consider these minimalist, easy-breezy gauzy pants.

    $44, Shop Now
  • Savannah Morrow.

    Savannah Morrow Cindy Crocheted Organic Cotton Maxi Dress

    You simply can’t go wrong with crochet during the summer, and this body-skimming maxi from Savannah Morrow is a dream day-to-night piece.

    $620, Shop Now
  • Michael Stars.

    Michael Stars Tassels For All Ruana

    Throw on this white tasseled cover-up for a casual, unfussy look.

    $78, Shop Now
  • Retrofete.

    Retrofete Elliana Sequin Crochet Dress

    This statement-making sequin, crochet mini is one of the most glamorous options for the beach.

    $385, Shop Now
  • Bila77.

    Bila77 Vernon Short

    You can’t go wrong with a comfy and sporty pair of beach shorts.

    $59, Shop Now
  • Caravana.

    Caravana Achi Fringed Cotton-Gauze Coverup

    Keep it simple in this billowy cream-colored v-neck frock, which is another great choice if you want a cover-up that’s suitable for somewhere aside from the beach.

    $358, Shop Now
  • Farm Rio.

    Farm Rio Graphic Rio Sarong

    A sophisticated printed sarong instantly elevates your beachwear ensemble.

    $130, Shop Now
  • Mikoh.

    Mikoh Tarawa Romper

    A playful romper is a fun alternative to the usual coverup silhouettes, like this cheerful purple onesie.

    $142, Shop Now
  • Miguelina.

    Miguelina Vana Mini Dress

    This marigold crochet dress is giving sassy flower child vibes, in the best way.

    $470, Shop Now
  • The Westside.

    The Westside Willow Dress

    The one-shoulder neckline adds a unique twist to the usual white cover-up look.

    $198, Shop Now
  • MagicLinen.

    MagicLinen Flowing Linen Tunic

    When in doubt, throw on an oversized linen button-down shirt; it’s the perfect accessory for an effortlessly chic beach moment.

    $86, Shop Now
  • Missoni.

    Missoni Mare Blue Metallic Striped Crochet-knit Halterneck Maxi

    This elegant Missoni halter dress is a fun and glitzy beach option, but add a pair of heels and a clutch and it seamlessly transforms into formal attire.

    $1,140, Shop Now
  • Eres.

    Eres Brigitte Sorbet Broderie Anglaise Silk Crepe De Chine Mini Dress

    This classic and sophisticated silk crepe de chine dress is perfect for all those vacations you have planned.

    $905, Shop Now
  • Agua Bendita.

    Agua Bendita Isabelle Tunic

    A flowing, printed floor-length tunic adds a touch of glamour to your swim getup.

    $280, Shop Now
  • Mirth.

    Mirth Sonoma Dress in White Boxweave

    This flowing white maxi is a fun and feminine option; it’s lightweight enough for a hot summer day, but still a substantial fabric that’s appropriate for a day running around or a night out to dinner.

    $312, Shop Now
