The Best Swim Cover-Ups to Wear This Season

Summer dressing is all about breezy sundresses, chic sunnies, strappy sandals and fashionable swimwear, but don’t forget about the importance of a stylish beach cover-up. Yes, finding a classic two-piece or polished maillot is key when it comes to swim attire, but you also want to make sure you’ve finished off your look with an effortless yet sophisticated cover-up.
Whether you adore spending hours at the beach or you’re more of a pool person, a stylish cover-up is key to completing your swimwear ensemble. There are countless options for beach cover-ups, too, whether you prefer a flowing caftan, a menswear-inspired button-down, a matching set, a flirty sarong or a modest tunic. No matter the silhouette, a cover-up should be both comfortable and stylish, and easily transition from a day at the beach to a sunset cocktail hour, a casual barbecue or anything in between. Below, see the best cover-ups to elevate your swimwear look this season.
PatBo Hibiscus Tie-Front Robe
This ankle-length, long-sleeved chiffon robe amps up the sophistication factor, even if you’re just lounging by the pool, and we love that it shows off your swimsuit, too.
Poupette St. Barth Mini Dress Sasha
Poupette is known for its effortlessly chic, whimsically-patterned cover-ups, and you can’t go wrong with their classic mini dress, which is just as suitable for a day at the beach as a night out on the town—it’s all about the accessories, of course.
Abercrombie Gauzy Beach Pant Coverup
If you’re more into a separates look, consider these minimalist, easy-breezy gauzy pants.
Savannah Morrow Cindy Crocheted Organic Cotton Maxi Dress
You simply can’t go wrong with crochet during the summer, and this body-skimming maxi from Savannah Morrow is a dream day-to-night piece.
Michael Stars Tassels For All Ruana
Throw on this white tasseled cover-up for a casual, unfussy look.
Retrofete Elliana Sequin Crochet Dress
This statement-making sequin, crochet mini is one of the most glamorous options for the beach.
Bila77 Vernon Short
You can’t go wrong with a comfy and sporty pair of beach shorts.
Caravana Achi Fringed Cotton-Gauze Coverup
Keep it simple in this billowy cream-colored v-neck frock, which is another great choice if you want a cover-up that’s suitable for somewhere aside from the beach.
Farm Rio Graphic Rio Sarong
A sophisticated printed sarong instantly elevates your beachwear ensemble.
Mikoh Tarawa Romper
A playful romper is a fun alternative to the usual coverup silhouettes, like this cheerful purple onesie.
Miguelina Vana Mini Dress
This marigold crochet dress is giving sassy flower child vibes, in the best way.
The Westside Willow Dress
The one-shoulder neckline adds a unique twist to the usual white cover-up look.
MagicLinen Flowing Linen Tunic
When in doubt, throw on an oversized linen button-down shirt; it’s the perfect accessory for an effortlessly chic beach moment.
Missoni Mare Blue Metallic Striped Crochet-knit Halterneck Maxi
This elegant Missoni halter dress is a fun and glitzy beach option, but add a pair of heels and a clutch and it seamlessly transforms into formal attire.
Eres Brigitte Sorbet Broderie Anglaise Silk Crepe De Chine Mini Dress
This classic and sophisticated silk crepe de chine dress is perfect for all those vacations you have planned.
Agua Bendita Isabelle Tunic
A flowing, printed floor-length tunic adds a touch of glamour to your swim getup.
Mirth Sonoma Dress in White Boxweave
This flowing white maxi is a fun and feminine option; it’s lightweight enough for a hot summer day, but still a substantial fabric that’s appropriate for a day running around or a night out to dinner.