24 Best Body Washes for Men (2022) 

A number of body washes on the market have been explicitly designed to take care of a man’s skin. Using ingredients like oatmeal extract and essential oils, these washes moisturize as they clean, and smell great at the same time. Since men typically work up a sweat during their daily routine, the wash you use must take care of any accumulated sweat and dirt.

Some men always want to smell their best, so finding a body wash that has a pleasant scent is important to them. If you’re one of those guys, then take a look at the following list of the best body washes for men.

The best body wash for men is made by Blu Atlas. Their no-nonsense body wash is made with high-quality ingredients like shea butter, aloe leaf juice, green tea extract and sugarcane, giving your skin a boost every time you shower. The scent is aromatic and earthy, with notes of bergamot, clary sage and patchouli.

Blu Atlas body wash uses only natural, vegan ingredients, with no sulfates or parabens. They also offer a 100% money-back guarantee, so there is no risk in trying their products.

2. Rugged & Dapper Body Wash

Rugged & Dapper’s All-Natural Lather body wash can be used on both your body and hair. It contains mostly plant-derived ingredients (although a few chemical compounds are included), making it one of the most natural washes available.

The body wash contains aromatherapeutic oils such as rosehip, tea tree and orange peel. This is a masculine-scented body wash that smells like cedarwood and will provide the nutrition and moisture your skin needs throughout the day. Furthermore, it’s paraben-free, animal testing-free, vegan, and free of artificial fragrances or perfumes.

3. American Crew 3-in-1 Body Wash

Because American Crew’s hair products are sold in barbershops across the United States, many men are acquainted with them. They also offer pre-shave oils to help you have a better shave. This body wash is an excellent addition to their line.

American Crew’s three-in-one body wash is meant to be used to cleanse your entire body while providing relief from body odor. The main cleansing agent in this product is produced from raw vegetables; the other ingredients are a blend of synthetic chemicals with natural oils. The scent is clean and fresh.

4. Every Man Jack Body Wash

Every Man Jack is a relatively new competitor in the male grooming sector, and they offer a range of all-natural products. The ingredient list distinguishes Every Man Jack from their competitors. This body wash contains ingredients that are gentle on your skin, such as castor oil, clary sage oil and rosemary oil.

5. Old Spice High Endurance Pure Sport Body Wash

Old Spice’s Fresh 30 is a wonderful cleanser for your body. However, this product has an inherent kit restriction. First and foremost, it lacks a pump design like many others on the market, making it somewhat challenging to deal with in the shower with soapy hands. Second, it’s only a body wash; hence, it isn’t intended to be used on your face or hair (they do offer a separate face wash). However, this is a body wash that you should consider if you enjoy the classic Old Spice scents.

6. No. 63 Shower Gel

This two-in-one lathering hair and body wash gel cleanses quickly and leaves a powerful scent. Ingredients include glycerin, shea oil and aloe vera, all of which soften and moisturize skin. No. 63 gently cleanses without leaving residue or drying out the skin and hair.

The scent is a wonderful blend of enticing aromatic, spicy and earthy notes, with citrus top notes rounded out by rich plum middle notes. Leather and tobacco form the base notes.

7. The Gambler Bourbon-Inspired Natural Body Wash

The self-proclaimed “luckiest scent around” can be found in The Gambler. With its notes of bourbon, tobacco and leather, you’ll feel like a million bucks when you take a shower. This semi-sweet soap has a luxurious creamy lather and will leave your skin feeling soft. It’s also highly efficient. Just one spray of this liquid elixir is enough to fill your shower with a delicious and seductive scent.

8. Brickell Men’s Invigorating Mint Body Wash

Brickell Men’s Invigorating Mint Body Wash leaves you smelling clean and tempting. This is the scent you need after a long day at work, at the gym, or hanging out with friends. It also ensures that your hair is properly cleaned and moisturized with its premium cleaning and nourishing properties.

For the ultimate revitalizing experience, it gently cleans rather than strips nutrients from your body and hair. So lather up a generous quantity to wash away grime and everyday concerns. It’s well worth a try.

9. L’Occitane Homme Shower Body Wash

This body wash, which includes rosemary, juniper, immortelle and sandalwood oils, doesn’t hold back when it comes to high-quality components. However, if your skin is sensitive, L’Occitane’s scent may not be the best for you.

Are you looking for a wonderful moisturizer and body wash? This body wash will condition your hair while moisturizing your skin in a two-pronged attack, thanks to the addition of shea butter.

10. Cremo All Season Bourbon & Oak

If you’re searching for a one-of-a-kind body wash that will last all day, be sure to check out Cremo All Season Bourbon & Oak.

This company employs scent experts to mix ingredients from all corners of the world to create fascinating fragrances. Their superb body wash not only cleans dirt away; it also contains layers of fragrances that emerge while you shower.

11. Ahava Men’s Mineral Shower Gel

Do you want to rejuvenate your skin with the benefits of the Dead Sea? This shower gel will help you achieve that goal. It includes Dead Sea minerals, skin-smoothing conditioners and aloe vera extract, all of which work together to leave your skin feeling refreshed, clean and revitalized.

This body wash is paraben-free, vegan and all-natural. Looking for a pure, natural clean? Ahava Men’s Mineral Shower Gel is the body wash for you.

12. Baxter of California Invigorating Bergamot and Pear Essence

The fragrance of the Invigorating Bergamot and Pear Essence from Baxter of California is fresh, herbal and musky. This delicate yet masculine aroma will keep you smelling crisp and clean for hours. This body wash, which helps keep your skin looking young and energized, is vegan, high-quality and refreshing.

Baxter of California’s wash is made with jojoba and vitamin E oils, and cleanses, softens, hydrates and moisturizes your skin. No matter your skin type, this body wash will work for you. It will keep you smelling fresh and fragrant without drying out your skin because it works to remove dirt and gunk without stripping away moisture.

13. Harry’s Body Wash

Harry’s fantastic body wash is free of sulfates, parabens and dyes. It comes in a 16-ounce bottle that smells wonderful. You won’t find a better body wash for the same price. It has soothing components that cleanse your skin thoroughly. The Stone scent is our choice among Harry’s fragrances, with its masculine combination of Japanese yuzu, charcoal and bergamot essential oils.

14. Native Body Wash

Native initially gained a following for its deodorant. They’ve now branched out into other items, such as shower gel. Native’s body wash will leave your skin feeling smooth and clean. It comes in various fragrances and an unscented version for sensitive skin.

This product is composed of water , mineral salts, coconut oil derivatives and citric acid. The formula contains no parabens or sulfates, so you can rest assured you’re getting a natural, nourishing clean.

15. Everyone 3-in-1 Soap

The Everyone 3-in-1 soap is adaptable, efficient and manufactured with a plant-based recipe. It may be used as a body wash, shampoo or bubble bath. This is one of the finest body washes available, as it incorporates organic herbs like calendula, aloe vera and chamomile, which soothe and smooth the skin.

White tea extracts and vitamins E and B5 are also present to help further nourish and enhance your skin.

16. Dove Men+Care Elements Body Wash

Dove is a well-known personal care company. The Elements body and face wash lathers effectively and cleans off easily, leaving you feeling refreshed and clean. It has a scent of sage, peppermint and eucalyptus that is both energizing and soothing at the same time. Dove’s body wash is an excellent choice if you’re searching for quality while on a budget.

17. Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Body Wash

The Jo Malone London pomegranate body wash is a refined and opulent cleanser. It’s effective as both a body and hand wash, leaving your skin clean and invigorated. In addition, Jo Malone’s body wash includes moisturizing ingredients that will ensure your skin is never left dry.

The fresh scent is created from a blend of pomegranate, raspberry, plum, pink pepper, Casablanca lily and spicy woods.

18. Le Labo Hinoki Shower Gel

Le Labo is a personal care company that creates high-quality, gender-neutral products. The Hinoki Shower Gel is one of their finest products. It’s not only beautiful, packaged in a small and elegant bottle; it’s also highly efficient.

This body wash is crafted from a plant-based recipe that is gentle and produces a rich and creamy lather. Furthermore, it contains no parabens, phthalates or artificial colorants. Sesame oil, rosemary leaf extract and sunflower oil are the key components.

19. Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser

The Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser is a wonderful body wash that nourishes your skin while removing dirt and sweat. It’s a mild cleanser with a refreshing citrus scent. Geranium leaf, mandarin rind and bergamot rind are the primary components in this blend.

20. Jack Black All-Over Wash

Are you looking for a body wash that you can also use on your hair and face? While most 3-in-1 washes aren’t particularly remarkable, Jack Black’s All-Over Wash is a standout. It’s a powerful multi-use cleanser that doesn’t contain sodium lauryl sulfate. It removes dirt effectively without drying out the skin or hair. Furthermore, the pH-balanced cleansers keep your skin moisturized.

21. Billy Jealousy Devil’s Delight Black Pepper/Sandalwood

If the name doesn’t catch your attention, perhaps the combination of high-quality components and exquisite fragrance will. This high-powered body wash contains coconut oil, glycerin and shea butter to pummel your dry skin with a full-on assault.

One thing these substances have in common is that they all provide moisture. So get ready to say goodbye to dry and rough skin and welcome smooth, supple skin after you’ve finished using this fantastic body wash.

The black pepper and sandalwood oils provide a long-lasting, manly scent that’s great after a workout. What about the rest of the components? Don’t worry. This wash is vegan and animal-cruelty-free, so it’s an excellent ethical choice for your bathroom shelf.

22. Old Spice Body Wash Fiji Scent

Do you enjoy the scent of the beach? How about a tropical island with coconut and palm trees? This body wash will transport you to a fantasy island. If you’re searching for natural components and fragrances, this Old Spice body wash should be right up your alley. It has a lovely aroma; it’s light, breezy, fresh, and smells like piña coladas.

23. Molton Brown – Re-charge Black Pepper

Molton Brown’s Re-charge Black Pepper is one of their most famous scents. It smells like manliness in body wash form, with notes of black pepper, lemon, ginger, coriander, basil, violet leaf, vetiver, oakmoss and ambergris. This Molton Brown body wash is for the distinguished gentleman who wants nothing less than the best. The scent lasts for hours, and it lathers up delightfully.

24. Anthony – Alpine Wood

If you’re searching for something to get your senses excited while also improving your guy game, we recommend Anthony’s Invigorating Rush body wash. It features a strong alpine wood scent that smells like you’ve wandered into a mountain forest.

Furthermore, it contains various skin-friendly components not found in other body washes, including eucalyptus, birch leaf, Canadian balsam, alba extract and sage leaf extract.

Body Wash FAQs

What Is the Best Body Wash for Men?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as different body washes work better for different people. However, some of the best-smelling body washes for men include those with fragrances like citrus, pine and sandalwood.

Should I Use a Body Wash or Soap?

The answer to this question depends on your preferences. For example, some people find that body washes are more moisturizing than soaps. Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide which option works better for you.

Can I Use the Same Body Wash as My Significant Other?

Yes, although it generally comes down to preference. If you enjoy the scent and don’t have any negative reaction, there’s no harm in using a body wash marketed toward women.

Is It Safe to Use Body Wash in the Shower?

There are no dangers associated with using body wash in the shower. However, you’ll find that sometimes soaps are more effective at cleaning your skin than body washes. Since many of these washes are designed specifically for men, they don’t leave behind any residue or bubbles on your skin.

What Is a Good Soap Alternative?

Body washes are typically an alternative to soap, not shampoo. If you’re looking for something that’s easy on your hair but still cleanses your skin, consider using a face wash or bar soap instead of regular body soap. If you have oily or dry skin, look for ingredients like oil and glycerin, which can help alleviate those problems.

What Is the Best Body Wash for Sensitive Skin?

When choosing a body wash for sensitive skin, look for hypoallergenic and fragrance-free products. Some of the best-smelling washes for men with sensitive skin include those made with ingredients like aloe or oatmeal extract.

How Do I Get Rid of Body Odor?

If you have excessive body odor, consider showering twice daily to clean your pores. Also, make sure to wear light clothing, since dark colors can trap sweat against your skin. Lighter colors allow perspiration to escape more easily.

Avoid wearing the same outfit more than once without washing it between uses. You should also use an antiperspirant after showering on the areas of your body where you tend to sweat the most. If you’ve taken these measures and are still experiencing problems with body odor, consult a doctor.

What Is the Purpose of Body Wash?

Body wash is designed to cleanse your skin while moisturizing it. Unlike soap, which can be harsh on your skin, body washes typically contain gentle ingredients that won’t cause any irritation. Additionally, body washes often have a nicer scent than regular soap, making them a popular choice for men.

How Do You Properly Use Body Wash?

You don’t need to wet your skin first to use body wash. Instead, apply it directly to your skin and lather before rinsing thoroughly. If necessary, use a washcloth or loofah, but make sure to only use the cloth in gentle circular motions. Washing with back-and-forth motions can potentially cause damage to your skin by irritating it.

What Ingredients Should Be in a Body Wash?

In general, body washes should contain gentle ingredients that won’t cause any irritation. Additionally, they should have a nice scent to make them more appealing to men. Some of the most popular ingredients found in body washes include:

Aloe vera: A natural moisturizer that helps to soothe skin

Oatmeal extract: An anti-inflammatory agent that can help to calm skin

Glycerin: A humectant that attracts water to the skin and keeps it hydrated

Tea tree oil: A natural antibacterial agent that helps to fight odor

Citrus extracts: Fragrant essential oils that provide a refreshing scent

Can I Use a Body Wash Daily?

Most body washes are safe to use daily, although that will depend on your skin type. For example, if you have dry skin, it’s generally advisable to only use body wash once or twice per week. Likewise, if you’re using an exfoliating product like a facial scrub, avoid using body wash afterward since it can be too harsh on the skin.

How Do I Choose Between the Different Scents Available?

Choosing between all the different types of body wash can be difficult, especially when there are so many options with unique scents. Consider purchasing products made with natural extracts like tea tree oil and lavender extract. These ingredients smell better than synthetic chemicals like FD&C colorants and other artificial ingredients.

What Are the Benefits of Using Body Washes?

There are many benefits to using body washes instead of regular soap, including:

They don’t irritate the skin like some soaps can.

Most have a pleasant scent that will leave your skin smelling fantastic for hours after you bathe.

Body washes moisturize while cleansing your skin, which is better than cleansing with soap alone, since it doesn’t contain any moisturizing agents.

They come in a variety of different scents, so you can find one that appeals to you.

Many body washes are made with natural ingredients like aloe vera and oatmeal extract, which can help to soothe and calm skin.

What Are Some of the Most Popular Brands?

Some of the most popular brands include Dove, Neutrogena, Axe, Original Source and L’Occitane. These companies sell a range of products, from budget offerings to luxury body washes, so there’s something for everyone.

How Long Does Body Wash Last?

Body washes typically last for around six months, depending on the ingredients they contain. If your body wash doesn’t contain any preservatives, make sure you store it in a cool place like your bathroom instead of your bedroom, where the temperature might be warmer.

How Often Should You Use Body Wash?

Most body washes are safe to use daily, although that will depend on your skin type. For example, if you have dry skin, it’s generally advisable to only use body wash once or twice per week. Likewise, if you’re using an exfoliating product like a facial scrub, avoid using body wash afterward since it can be too harsh on the skin.

What Does pH Balanced Mean?

pH balanced means that the product has a neutral pH level that is neither acidic nor alkaline. A pH of 7 is considered ideal. Since skin tends to be acidic, most soaps and shampoos tend to have a slightly alkaline pH to counteract this acidity and restore the normal pH balance of the body. This is why some people find that their skin feels dry and tight after using soap — the alkaline pH has stripped away the natural oils, leaving the skin unprotected.

Does Body Wash Clean Your Skin?

Yes, body wash is effective at cleansing the body. It contains surfactants (detergents) that help to lift away dirt and oil from the skin. However, it’s important to note that body wash is not meant to be used as a shampoo.

Does Body Wash Contain Soap?

No, most body washes do not contain soap. Soap is a type of detergent made from fats and lye, whereas body washes are made from synthetic chemicals or natural extracts. This is why body washes are often much gentler on the skin.

Does Body Wash Moisturize Your Skin?

Body washes don’t contain moisturizing agents; however, using them in conjunction with a good body lotion can help keep your skin soft and smooth. Look for products made with natural ingredients like aloe vera extract or avocado oil to ensure maximum hydration without any harmful chemicals or side effects.

Does Body Wash Make You Smell Good?

Body washes typically contain fragrant ingredients like shea butter and essential oils. These make the body wash smell good while conditioning the skin to leave it feeling soft and smooth.

How Long Does It Take for Body Wash to Dry?

It depends on the type of ingredients used in the product, but most body washes are safe to use immediately after showering and before you start toweling yourself off. Some people also prefer wiping down with a towel first, then applying the body wash once they’re already wet, since this can help lift away dirt and oil left behind by regular soap, which doesn’t lather as well.

What Ingredients Can Be Harmful in a Body Wash?

Some harmful ingredients for your skin include sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), sodium laureth sulfate (SLES), parabens and phthalates. SLS and SLES are detergents that can be harsh on the skin and can cause dryness, irritation and even allergic reactions in some people.

Parabens are preservatives that have been linked to cancer, while phthalates are chemicals that can be harmful to the reproductive system. If you want to be safe, it’s essential to read the labels of body washes carefully to make sure they don’t contain any of these ingredients.