The Playful Crochet Dresses That Epitomize Summer Style

Upgrade your summer style with these crochet frocks.

By
The Playful Crochet Dresses That Epitomize Summer Style
A crochet dress is a summer staple. Grace Kamin for Observer

Summer fashion is all about breathable and effortless outfits that are as chic and fun as they are comfortable. It’s not surprising, then, that crochet makes its regular comeback each year as the weather warms up, because while you might think of crochet as a fabric that belongs exclusively with cozy blankets and woven cardigans, it’s actually a dream material for spring and summer, especially in the form of a crochet dress.

Crochet dresses are an easy choice for summer attire; they’re playful and beachy without looking messy. The loose knit versions have long been a popular choice for swim cover-ups, but there are also plenty of stylish crochet frocks that are perfect for a day the office, a breezy lunch or even a dressier cocktail party. While crochets with a looser knit are best for the beach, you could always wear a slip underneath, or go for a cheeky see-through aesthetic.

There’s a crochet dress for every occasion and style preference, whether you’re looking for a minimalist monochrome maxi, a long-sleeved tunic, a leg-baring mini or a bold cut-out frock. Pair yours with simple sandals for a day at the beach, ladylike flats if you’re heading to work or a strappy heel for a more elegant vibe. Below, see the most stylish crochet dresses to shop now.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

  • Reformation.

    Reformation Venete Open Knit Dress

    Try out a daring silhouette in this strappy green crochet midi, complete with a peekaboo cutout.

    $248, Shop Now
  • LoveShackFancy.

    LoveShackFancy Shelburne Midi Dress

    This whimsical pink crochet frock is embroidered with floral and starfish embellishments.

    $695, Shop Now
  • Bash.

    Bash Jesse Dress

    Update your sundress situation in this adorable crochet halter, which has a high neck and entirely open back.

    $295, Shop Now
  • Farm Rio.

    Farm Rio Striped Multicolor Crochet Dress

    Embrace the ’70s vibes in this ultra-colorful, bold striped tunic dress.

    $275, Shop Now
  • Savannah Morrow.

    Savannah Morrow + Net Sustain Cindy Crocheted Organic Cotton Dress

    This slim-fitting olive-green maxi easily takes you from day to night.

    $620, Shop Now
  • Aqua.

    Aqua Crochet Halter Mini Dress

    A nautical navy-and-white striped crochet halter is sure to be a summer staple.

    $88.50, Shop Now
  • Missoni.

    Missoni Mare Sequined Metallic Crochet-Knit Maxi Dress

    This sophisticated metallic Missoni maxi is possibly the most fashionable beach cover-up out there, and you can easily dress it up for a night out.

    $1,530, Shop Now
  • PatBO.

    PatBO Plunge Long Sleeve Beach Dress

    Bring on the glamour in this slinky long-sleeved crochet maxi, which has a plunging neckline, sheer paneling and the perfect amount of drama.

    $995, Shop Now
  • Trina Turk.

    Trina Turk Iseree Crochet Column Dress

    This sheer scoop-neck maxi adds a fun pop of color to your resort ensemble.

    $162, Shop Now
  • Carolina K.

    Carolina K Crochet Dress

    This ladylike cream-colored crochet cap-sleeve frock is made for all those summer fêtes on your calendar.

    $975, Shop Now
  • Loewe.

    Loewe + Paula's Ibiza Crochet Mini Dress

    An adorable white crochet mini is ideal for any and all summer vacations.

    $890, Shop Now
  • Le Kasha.

    Le Kasha Shali Dress

    The minimalist will adore this classic black sleeveless maxi, which is made of crocheted organic cotton.

    $1,405, Shop Now
  • Mikoh.

    Mikoh Ulupua Dress

    Upgrade your swim cover-up situation with this simple white mini.

    $175, Shop Now
  • Alix Pinho.

    Alix Pinho Crochet Maxi Dress

    A bold geometric print is playful yet sophisticated, especially with this flattering silhouette.

    $695, Shop Now
The Playful Crochet Dresses That Epitomize Summer Style
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, shopping, shopping guide, Reformation, Summer Style, Loewe, bash, Missoni