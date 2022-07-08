The Playful Crochet Dresses That Epitomize Summer Style

Summer fashion is all about breathable and effortless outfits that are as chic and fun as they are comfortable. It’s not surprising, then, that crochet makes its regular comeback each year as the weather warms up, because while you might think of crochet as a fabric that belongs exclusively with cozy blankets and woven cardigans, it’s actually a dream material for spring and summer, especially in the form of a crochet dress.
Crochet dresses are an easy choice for summer attire; they’re playful and beachy without looking messy. The loose knit versions have long been a popular choice for swim cover-ups, but there are also plenty of stylish crochet frocks that are perfect for a day the office, a breezy lunch or even a dressier cocktail party. While crochets with a looser knit are best for the beach, you could always wear a slip underneath, or go for a cheeky see-through aesthetic.
There’s a crochet dress for every occasion and style preference, whether you’re looking for a minimalist monochrome maxi, a long-sleeved tunic, a leg-baring mini or a bold cut-out frock. Pair yours with simple sandals for a day at the beach, ladylike flats if you’re heading to work or a strappy heel for a more elegant vibe. Below, see the most stylish crochet dresses to shop now.
Reformation Venete Open Knit Dress
Try out a daring silhouette in this strappy green crochet midi, complete with a peekaboo cutout.
LoveShackFancy Shelburne Midi Dress
This whimsical pink crochet frock is embroidered with floral and starfish embellishments.
Bash Jesse Dress
Update your sundress situation in this adorable crochet halter, which has a high neck and entirely open back.
Farm Rio Striped Multicolor Crochet Dress
Embrace the ’70s vibes in this ultra-colorful, bold striped tunic dress.
Savannah Morrow + Net Sustain Cindy Crocheted Organic Cotton Dress
This slim-fitting olive-green maxi easily takes you from day to night.
Aqua Crochet Halter Mini Dress
A nautical navy-and-white striped crochet halter is sure to be a summer staple.
Missoni Mare Sequined Metallic Crochet-Knit Maxi Dress
This sophisticated metallic Missoni maxi is possibly the most fashionable beach cover-up out there, and you can easily dress it up for a night out.
PatBO Plunge Long Sleeve Beach Dress
Bring on the glamour in this slinky long-sleeved crochet maxi, which has a plunging neckline, sheer paneling and the perfect amount of drama.
Trina Turk Iseree Crochet Column Dress
This sheer scoop-neck maxi adds a fun pop of color to your resort ensemble.
Carolina K Crochet Dress
This ladylike cream-colored crochet cap-sleeve frock is made for all those summer fêtes on your calendar.
Loewe + Paula's Ibiza Crochet Mini Dress
An adorable white crochet mini is ideal for any and all summer vacations.
Le Kasha Shali Dress
The minimalist will adore this classic black sleeveless maxi, which is made of crocheted organic cotton.
Mikoh Ulupua Dress
Upgrade your swim cover-up situation with this simple white mini.
Alix Pinho Crochet Maxi Dress
A bold geometric print is playful yet sophisticated, especially with this flattering silhouette.