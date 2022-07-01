The Best Espadrilles To Wear All Season Long

When it comes to summer shoes, you can’t go wrong with an effortless espadrille. There’s something about that roped sole that instantly adds a perfectly summery edge to any ensemble, and while the espadrille is perhaps most closely associated with traditional lace-up wedge or canvas flatform iterations, there are now countless other styles out there, for every sartorial preference.
Espadrilles are laidback yet polished, and they’re a lovely alternative when you’re not in the mood for a sporty sneaker, platform sandal or less than comfortable heel. They’re also so versatile, as you can dress them up or down and pair them with everything from flowing maxis and crisp white pants to flirty miniskirts and your favorite denim. They add a touch of sophisticated ease to any outfit, and it’s no wonder they’re so often the shoe of choice during summer months. Below, see the best espadrilles to add to your warm weather wardrobe.
Stuart Weitzman Marguerita Espadrille Wedge
The ditsy floral espadrilles might just be the ideal summer shoe.
Stella McCartney Gaia Platform Espadrilles
For a more unexpected, edgier look, try these Stella McCartney creamsicle flatforms.
Alexandre Birman Clarita Flatform Espadrille
We’re longtime fans of the Alexandre Birman Clarita, and the feminine white bows add a dainty touch to these espadrille flatforms.
Vionic Laguna Washable Canvas Espadrille
If you’re looking for a close-toed espadrille, check out these baby blue cotton slip-ons, which happen to be machine-washable.
Jimmy Choo Mirabelle Crystal-Embellished Suede Espadrille Wedge Sandals
Up the glam factor with these Jimmy Choo espadrilles, which have a sparkly embellished buckle.
Andre Assous Aria Espadrille Wedge Sandal
These simple metallic wedges are giving us serious vacation dressing vibes.
Gianvito Rossi Marbella Leather Espadrille Sandals
Switch up your usual sandal routine with these pretty copper braided slides.
J. McLaughlin Alexa Espadrilles
These closed-toe espadrilles prove that tweed can, in fact, be worn in the summer.
Castañer Canvas Cini Wedge Espadrille
You simply can’t go wrong with any of Castañer’s comfy and stylish espadrilles, but these scalloped black-and-white wedges just might be one of our favorite silhouettes for the summer. Oh, and Kate Middleton happens to be a fan of the brand.
Staud Billie Leather Espadrille Wedge Mules
The minimalist dresser will adore these simple leather-and-rope espadrilles.
Superga 2790 Rope White
When you really need to wear a sneaker but still want summery flair, look no further than Superga’s platform espadrille trainers.
Toms Valencia Platform Espadrille
If you’re already a fan of Toms’ comfy slip-ins, you must try the espadrille version, which has a chunky rope platform for a little extra height.
Stuart Weitzman Mirela Espadrille Wedge
These bubblegum pink strappy espadrille wedges are perfect for all those summer beach weddings you have to attend.
Draper James Georgia Espadrilles in Chambray
Of course Reese Witherspoon’s prepster-beloved brand, Draper James, has plenty of espadrille options for the season, including these chambray flats with a white lace-up ankle tie.
Chloé Lucinda Leather Platform Espadrille Sandals
Embroidered leather adds a sophisticated touch to these jute flatform sandals.
Castañer
For a simple slide, consider these feminine scalloped sandals.
Viscata Empuria Canvas Wedges in Black
You already know that the platform is back and better than ever, and these strappy espadrille wedges are a great option for a day-to-night shoe that’s comfy yet elegant.