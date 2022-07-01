The Best Espadrilles To Wear All Season Long

When it comes to summer shoes, you can’t go wrong with an effortless espadrille. There’s something about that roped sole that instantly adds a perfectly summery edge to any ensemble, and while the espadrille is perhaps most closely associated with traditional lace-up wedge or canvas flatform iterations, there are now countless other styles out there, for every sartorial preference.

Espadrilles are laidback yet polished, and they’re a lovely alternative when you’re not in the mood for a sporty sneaker, platform sandal or less than comfortable heel. They’re also so versatile, as you can dress them up or down and pair them with everything from flowing maxis and crisp white pants to flirty miniskirts and your favorite denim. They add a touch of sophisticated ease to any outfit, and it’s no wonder they’re so often the shoe of choice during summer months. Below, see the best espadrilles to add to your warm weather wardrobe.

