The Best Espadrilles To Wear All Season Long

Espadrilles are the quintessential summer shoe.

Espadrilles are the quintessential summer shoe.

When it comes to summer shoes, you can’t go wrong with an effortless espadrille. There’s something about that roped sole that instantly adds a perfectly summery edge to any ensemble, and while the espadrille is perhaps most closely associated with traditional lace-up wedge or canvas flatform iterations, there are now countless other styles out there, for every sartorial preference.

Espadrilles are laidback yet polished, and they’re a lovely alternative when you’re not in the mood for a sporty sneaker, platform sandal or less than comfortable heel. They’re also so versatile, as you can dress them up or down and pair them with everything from flowing maxis and crisp white pants to flirty miniskirts and your favorite denim. They add a touch of sophisticated ease to any outfit, and it’s no wonder they’re so often the shoe of choice during summer months. Below, see the best espadrilles to add to your warm weather wardrobe.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

  • Stuart Weitzman.

    Stuart Weitzman Marguerita Espadrille Wedge

    The ditsy floral espadrilles might just be the ideal summer shoe.

    $375, Shop Now
  • Stella McCartney.

    Stella McCartney Gaia Platform Espadrilles

    For a more unexpected, edgier look, try these Stella McCartney creamsicle flatforms.

    $595, Shop Now
  • Alexandre Birman.

    Alexandre Birman Clarita Flatform Espadrille

    We’re longtime fans of the Alexandre Birman Clarita, and the feminine white bows add a dainty touch to these espadrille flatforms.

    $425, Shop Now
  • Vionic.

    Vionic Laguna Washable Canvas Espadrille

    If you’re looking for a close-toed espadrille, check out these baby blue cotton slip-ons, which happen to be machine-washable.

    $47.99, Shop Now
  • Jimmy Choo.

    Jimmy Choo Mirabelle Crystal-Embellished Suede Espadrille Wedge Sandals

    Up the glam factor with these Jimmy Choo espadrilles, which have a sparkly embellished buckle.

    $695, Shop Now
  • Andre Assous.

    Andre Assous Aria Espadrille Wedge Sandal

    These simple metallic wedges are giving us serious vacation dressing vibes.

    $149.00, Shop Now
  • Gianvito Rossi.

    Gianvito Rossi Marbella Leather Espadrille Sandals

    Switch up your usual sandal routine with these pretty copper braided slides.

    $795, Shop Now
  • J. McLaughlin.

    J. McLaughlin Alexa Espadrilles

    These closed-toe espadrilles prove that tweed can, in fact, be worn in the summer.

    $198, Shop Now
  • Castañer.

    Castañer Canvas Cini Wedge Espadrille

    You simply can’t go wrong with any of Castañer’s comfy and stylish espadrilles, but these scalloped black-and-white wedges just might be one of our favorite silhouettes for the summer. Oh, and Kate Middleton happens to be a fan of the brand.

    $148.35, Shop Now
  • Staud.

    Staud Billie Leather Espadrille Wedge Mules

    The minimalist dresser will adore these simple leather-and-rope espadrilles.

    $325, Shop Now
  • Superga.

    Superga 2790 Rope White

    When you really need to wear a sneaker but still want summery flair, look no further than Superga’s platform espadrille trainers.

    $89, Shop Now
  • Toms.

    Toms Valencia Platform Espadrille

    If you’re already a fan of Toms’ comfy slip-ins, you must try the espadrille version, which has a chunky rope platform for a little extra height.

    $69.95, Shop Now
  • Stuart Weitzman.

    Stuart Weitzman Mirela Espadrille Wedge

    These bubblegum pink strappy espadrille wedges are perfect for all those summer beach weddings you have to attend.

    $350, Shop Now
  • Draper James.

    Draper James Georgia Espadrilles in Chambray

    Of course Reese Witherspoon’s prepster-beloved brand, Draper James, has plenty of espadrille options for the season, including these chambray flats with a white lace-up ankle tie.

    $76, Shop Now
  • Chloe

    Chloé Lucinda Leather Platform Espadrille Sandals

    Embroidered leather adds a sophisticated touch to these jute flatform sandals.

    $695, Shop Now
  • Castañer.

    Castañer

    For a simple slide, consider these feminine scalloped sandals.

    $111.37, Shop Now
  • Viscata.

    Viscata Empuria Canvas Wedges in Black

    You already know that the platform is back and better than ever, and these strappy espadrille wedges are a great option for a day-to-night shoe that’s comfy yet elegant.

    $154.95, Shop Now
