You’ve slept for hours, religiously followed a good hydration routine, and avoided alcohol and fatty foods, but those pesky bags under your eyes haven’t shifted. If your eyes are the windows to your soul, the area around them are the windows to your birth date. Baggy under-eyes and dark circles only add to the passing years and make you look a lot older than you want people to believe you are.

As you age, the already fragile skin around your eyes begins to slow down the production of oil, which goes on to dry your skin and cause wrinkles around the eyes. Dark circles can also form as the veins in the lower eye begin to be more prominent.

Puffy eyes often result from a lack of sleep, too much salt in your diet, or possible allergies, or in some cases, they are just hereditary. While there are health conditions that can cause bags under your eyes, such as conjunctivitis, blepharitis, thyroid problems, Graves’ disease, and dermatitis, the majority of the time it is a condition that can be kept at bay with a good night’s sleep and specially designed products that will calm down the swelling and give you a more youthful appearance.

If you feel like you’ve tried everything to keep those puffy eyes at bay, there is also a great range of eye creams and beauty products on the market that will make a marked difference, reducing inflammation and tightening your skin. Many of these products include calming ingredients such as arnica, caffeine, and cucumber extract as well as hyaluronic acid and peptides. We have scoured the internet to find the top 30 best eye creams for puffiness.

When it comes to keeping those under-eyes youthful and dewy looking, Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick is your best eye cream for puffiness and needs to be the number-one product in your tool kit. This all-natural formula includes algae extract (a natural humectant that hydrates the skin by drawing water molecules to the surface of the skin), vitamin C, and caffeine, which will eradicate those dark circles and freshen up your look.

Compact and easy to throw in the handbag or wallet, this game-changing and eco-friendly product is an easy solution for calming those bags under your eyes. Give Blue Atlas Restorative Eye Stick a try today; it’s quick and easy to use, and you will be surprised at the difference it will make to your under-eyes, fine lines, and wrinkles.

2. The Jojoba Company Eye Balm

You’ve probably heard of jojoba before in those romantic ads for hand and skin cream. Jojoba is a nut that is native to the Southwestern United States and includes a range of powerful and soothing benefits, including powerful hydration benefits, which assist in reducing fine lines under your eyes.

Inflammation is also reduced thanks to the cooling benefits of cucumber extract and guava, which is rich in vitamin A and C. Aloe vera and pomegranate combine to leave your skin feeling cool and refreshed.

Apply this product underneath your eyes after you have completed your cleansing routine.

3. Glow Fairy Instant Eye Lift

Glow Fairy’s Instant Eye Serum lives up to its name by leaving your under-eyes looking like they’ve been zapped by an age-defying magic wand. Thanks to the addition of sodium and magnesium aluminum silicate, which work together to tauten the skin, this luxurious eye cream removes eye bags, lines, wrinkles, and frown lines, leaving you looking and feeling refreshed all day. Give your eyes an instant lift, without the surgery.

4. Manuka RX Pro-Aging Eye Cream

Native to the southern climes of New Zealand and Australia, the Manuka tree’s oil has been long known for its restorative properties, including its ability to act as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.

Manuka RX Pro-Aging Eye Cream combines manuka oil with the addition of green-tea extract, as well as Kakadu plum extract, which is known for having the highest natural levels of vitamin C of any fruit in the world – a vitamin that helps boost collagen – keeping skin smoother and more supple. Add soothing rosehip oil, which is rich in Vitamin A (which is another successful collagen producer), and you have a cream that will soothe those under-eye bags.

5. The Ordinary Caffeine Solution

The Ordinary caffeine solution might have a boring name and ho-hum packaging, but it includes a veritable feast of calming and hydrating ingredients, including a blend of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) – which is a unique plant compound that is full of catechin and polyphenol – both of which can be found in green tea. These substances are excellent for your health and include an abundance of anti-inflammatory benefits as well as improvements such as skin hydration, which leads to less wrinkle formation.

This product also includes a five percent caffeine solution, which is rich in antioxidants, and research has shown that caffeine can reduce wrinkles and slow down the aging process of your skin.

6. Nivea Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream 15ml

You may have noticed “Coenzyme Q10” bandied about in skincare supplements before and not understood what it means, but it is actually a very important addition to the healthy growth of your skin. Q10 is naturally present in our skin, but as we age, the levels drop – leading to visible signs of aging, such as less elasticity in the skin and more wrinkles. Nivea Anti-Wrinkle Q10 eye cream works to increase the anti-aging benefits of Q10 and visibly reduce your wrinkles and firm the skin around your eyes.

7. Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer

When you think of hibiscus, you probably dream of tropical beaches and relaxing under the sun; however, the flower actually has a lot of interesting properties that assist with anti-aging and firming the skin. Hibiscus naturally inhibits the activity of elastase – an enzyme that breaks down elastin – encouraging wrinkles and fine lines.

Combining the benefits of the hibiscus flower with the rejuvenating properties of caffeine extract, Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer will refresh your tired eyes and reduce puffiness.

8. Eight Saints All In Eye Cream

We all know the routine – lather on the face mask, cut up some cucumber and shove it over the eyes, then lay back and relax for a rejuvenating DIY day spa. The soothing benefits of cucumbers are numerous, and as they are made up of almost 96% water , they are also great for hydrating your skin as well as reducing the swelling and fine lines under your eyes. Combine this super food with hyaluronic acid and you have a luxuriant cream which helps your skin hold on to hydration.

The added benefit of vitamin C boosts your natural collagen to give you a calming skin treatment routine for your under-eyes. The final ingredient includes caffeine extract, which freshens the fragile skin under your eyes and makes you look and feel more youthful.

9. Trilogy Eye Contour Cream

Founded in 2002 by two sisters with a passion for natural skincare, Trilogy is renowned for the high-quality ingredients used in each of its products – particularly rosapene (rosehip seed oil), an antioxidant complex that rejuvenates your skin and smells divine.

Trilogy Eye Contour cream includes aloe vera, which is known for its cooling benefits. The gel from this plant also rejuvenates the skin around your eyes. Acai extract from the Acai berry also works as a powerful antioxidant, ensuring that your skin is deeply nourished and replenished.

10. Clinique All About Eyes

There’s nothing like attractive packaging, and this handy screw-top jar is both an appealing addition to your skin-care regime and also makes it easier to just dab a small amount of cream, morning and night, underneath your eyes.

This lightweight cream reduces circles and puffy under-eyes, and because it is composed of a soluble gel, it helps keep makeup in place for longer. The non-allergenic formula has no scent, which makes it perfect for those with skin irritabilities.

11. L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Eye Collagen Tightening Cream

We need collagen to keep our skin tight and refreshed; however, it begins to decay as we get older. L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Classic Collagen Eye Cream includes collagen amino acid fractions, which help to reduce sagging and tighten up our skin, leaving it looking dewy and fresh.

This product is also formulated with pro-cysteine – a modified form of the amino acid cysteine – which helps to protect the skin by neutralizing free radicals present in the environment. Age Perfect is specifically formulated to nourish and care for mature skin.

12. Environ Firming Eye Gel

Environ Firming Eye Gel is rich in vitamin A and antioxidant vitamins thanks to the inclusion of white lupin (Lupinus albus) extract, which is known for its anti-aging and firming properties. Combined with the active properties of thyme oil, which stimulates circulation – bringing blood flow to the skin, this product will perk up your overall skin health and assist with promoting the production of collagen and elastin.

13. Me Today Plant Collagen+ Eye Collagen

Both vegan-friendly and fragrance-free, Me Today Plant Collagen+ is the 100% natural way to keep your under-eye area looking refreshed and revitalized.

Sepilift™ and galactoarabinan plant collagen can help increase your natural collagen and reduce wrinkles. The added benefits of plant collagen Pentavitin® provides hydration for up to 72 hours, as it works as a magnet to moisture, which, in turn, strengthens the skin. This soothing cream also includes kiwi seed oil and hyaluronic acid, which assists in protecting your skin’s collagen and brightening your overall appearance.

14. Dermalogica Awaken Peptide Eye Gel

This depuffing eye gel assists in firming, hydrating, and calming the under-eye area, thanks to the addition of caffeine extract, which acts in a similar way to your early morning coffee – it wakes up the skin and gives it a refreshing glow.

Combine a highly active blend of tetrapeptides and soothing rosemary leaf extract to produce a cream that minimizes the appearance of puffiness and fine lines.

Bioengineered succinic acid blend supports a more radiant appearance, and this combined with Voandzeia subterranea seed extract (a ground nut from West Africa) leaves skin smoother and more luminous.

15. Living Nature Firming Eye Cream

This highly concentrated formula includes active manuka honey, which is the gold standard in balancing your skin’s pH level and decreasing inflammation around your eyes.

The gel from harakeke flax, which is endemic to the Pacific, is renowned for its hydrating properties and, combined in this luxurious cream, will leave your skin looking dewy and fresh for longer. Apply this sparingly around your eyes morning and night to help reverse aging effects – including crow’s feet, puffiness, and dark rings.

16. Saint Romeo Cucumber Eye Gel

This cute bottle is filled with nourishing cucumber extract to leave your eyes feeling cool and refreshed. Saint Romeo Cucumber Eye Gel also includes hyaluronic acid, which draws water to the surface, keeping your skin looking youthful and cutting down on the fine lines and puffiness.

Marketed to all ages thanks to its all-natural ingredients, it’s perfect for all skin types and easy to use with the handy bottle dropper, which doles out just the right amount of product to dab under your eyes in the morning and at night. With its simple, clean, and green packaging, it is also easy to dispose of.

17. Petitfee Pep Tightening Eye Cream

Peptitfee Pep Tightening Cream is a lightweight eye cream that offers effective anti-aging care in a compact squeeze tube. As the name suggests, this anti-inflammatory cream contains peptides and eight types of active ingredients to revive skin around the eye area, as well as coffee bean extract to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

Ceramide NP can also be found on the ingredients list – a ceramide which contains a structure identical to those found in the human skin. Made free of artificial colorants, this product is also great for sensitive skin.

18. Charlotte Tilbury Cryo Recovery Eye Serum

This groundbreaking product works with the science of cryotherapy, which is utilized by medical professionals in order to reduce blood flow and inflammation by cooling down the area. The metal applicator cools the area, and the gel that is massaged into the under-eye surface includes caffeine extract, which is known for calming inflammation and lightening dark circles.

This vegan-friendly cream includes Swiss ice wine essences, which help tighten the fragile skin around your eyes, as well as natural products such as algae and horse chestnut.

19. RoC Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream

Created in Paris in 1957, the developers at RoC beauty products were responsible for the first SPF sunscreen to proactively prevent signs of aging and was the founding beauty product provider to discover a method for stabilizing retinol. With this history in mind, the Multi Correxion eye cream has been designed with decades of experience in lifting, smoothing, and plumping your under-eye area. As it is fragrance free, it is great for sensitive skin.

According to clinical results, this product promises to visibly firm the eye contour in four weeks and give you a 100% reduction in crow’s feet, with visibly hydrated skin. Caffeine extract, along with three percent hyaluronic acid complex, gives this cream the ability to replenish and hydrate your skin, leaving it less puffy and with a noticeable decrease in fine lines and wrinkles.

20. La Clinica Anti Ageing Stem Cell Complex 3

Australian-made, La Clinica is known for quality and socially responsible skincare, which is enriched with antioxidants, peptides, and vitamins. The ingredients in the anti-aging eye cream work together to smooth out wrinkles and keep your under-eye hydrated.

This light-weight formula works as a night cream and stimulates the production of collagen, while keeping the usually baggy area around your eye tight, firm, and youthful looking. Ziziphus jujuba seed extract, caffeine, and hyaluronic acid work perfectly together to deliver a natural and calming eye cream that will keep those fine lines at bay and ensure that they don’t come back in a hurry.

21. L’oréal Paris Revitalift Filler

L’oréal has been around since 1909, when Eugène Schueller, a young chemist, began developing hair dyes that he sold to Parisian hairdressers. Fast-forward a century or so, and you have a business that specializes in the science of beauty.

Revitalift Filler combines a winning formula with the cooling effect of the metal tip of the applicator to relax the skin around your eye. This metal applicator assists in replumping your eye contours with the help of hyaluronic acid, which assists in filling lines and calming down inflammation.

Developers state that within four hours your skin should feel more hydrated, and within four weeks wrinkles and crow feet should have reduced.

22. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair includes a combination of retinoids, which are renowned for reducing fine lines and wrinkles by increasing the production of collagen; they also improve the color of your skin by stimulating the production of new blood vessels.

Accelerated Retinol SA is a unique combination of Retinol (a type of retinoid) glucose complex, which boosts the retinol, and hyaluronic acid, which moisturizes and plumps the skin. Dermatologist- and allergy-tested, this product is oil free and non-comedogenic (less likely to clog up your pores).

23. Skin Doctors Instant Eyelift

If you want to try the skincare regime that all the Hollywood stars are using, check out Skin Doctors Instant Eyelift – a temporary eye-lifting product that is based on a formulation used by some of the top makeup artists in the movie industry.

Utilizing Biocare SA, a formula made up with Albumin (which accelerates skin rejuvenation) and hyaluronic acid, this product helps keep skin well hydrated and smoothes and tightens the surface of the skin. Sodium silicate contributes to the instant lifting effect by drying on the skin and keeping it tight.

Apply only a small amount under your eyes in a crescent moon shape motion, and once you have applied the cream, make sure you look straight ahead for 2-3 minutes until the lotion has dried.

24. Pond’s Rejuveness Lifting and Brightening Eye Cream

Pond’s Extract is a well-known product that was invented in the United States in 1846 with the power of witch hazel. Since then, Pond’s has become synonymous with quality, and the Rejuveness Lifting and Brightening eye cream keeps up with the trend. The product promises to “blur” the fine lines and puffiness around your eyes, leaving them feeling and looking hydrated and youthful.

Small enough to fit in your bag, wallet, or pocket, this compact eye cream can be used on the go and works best if it is used regularly. One of the main ingredients, vitamin B3, helps repair UV-damaged cells and hydrates skin.

25. Environ C-Quence Eye Gel

For those with sensitive skin, the hunt for the perfect skincare product can be fraught with frustration (and become very expensive). Thankfully, Environ Vita-Peptide Eye Gel ( C-Quence Eye Gel ), was specifically designed to use on the fragile and sensitive skin area around the eye.

With a powerhouse of vitamins including A, C and E, the cream leaves your skin feeling healthy and radiant. Soybean and rosemary extracts add to the antioxidant effect, with three peptides – dermaxyl, argireline, and matrixyl – that are all proven to help reduce the signs of aging. Suitable for all ages and skin types, this product should be sparingly applied morning and night by dabbing a small amount around the orbit of the eye.

26. Essano Eye Perfect Peptides Concentrated Serum

Vegan-friendly and developed without testing on animals, this eye serum is an all-natural alternative to nasty chemicals, with cute and compact packaging that fits nicely in your back pocket, making it perfect for travel.

The luxurious formula includes collagen-boosting peptides in a concentrated serum that can be applied sparingly with the dropper bottle. It improves skin elasticity thanks to the addition of two peptides known for reducing puffy eyes and dark circles under your eyes. Gently squeeze small amounts of the serum under your eyes twice a day to ensure you get the best benefits of the product.

27. Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinoid and Niacinamide Eye Serum

Sunday Riley is the new kid on the block, with a commitment to producing green-friendly products that are sustainable and cruelty-free. Their 5-star retinol and niacinamide eye serum restores moisture loss and evens out the skin tone – targeting fine lines and wrinkles. The retinoid ester and liposome-encapsulated retinol in the product will strengthen and support natural collagen production, leaving your skin looking brighter and softer.

Vegan-friendly and gluten-free, this product is balanced with soothing poppy seed extract, which doesn’t clog your pores but improves the skin barrier system, leaving it dewy and hydrated. Apply this product twice a day for best results.

28. RéVive Intensité Les Yeux Firming Moisture

With its beautiful packaging and luxuriant ingredients, there’s no surprise that RéVive’s Intensité Les Yeux Firming Moisture is one of our more expensive choices.

This beautiful product includes a unique blend of olive and almond extracts. Almond oil replenishes dry skin, and the oil’s fatty acid content may help dissolve excess oil on the skin; meanwhile, olive extract contains protective antioxidant phenols and anti-inflammatory properties, which reduce the appearance of dark circles and brighten your eyes.

Ophthalmologist tested, this product is safe for contact lens wearers and safe for sensitive skin.

29. Naturally Serious Zero Baggage Eye Cream

Marketed under the Sephora brand, Naturally Serious is a plant-derived product that is free of all B.A.D. (banned, ambiguous, or debatable) products, such as formaldehyde. Every product under this brand is formulated with naturally derived ingredients.

Zero Baggage Anti-Dark Circle Eye cream is developed with sodium phytate, which is known for lightening the skin and helping moisturize dry areas. This product also includes caffeine and apple extract, which work together to plump fine lines and reduce inflammation under the eye. This product is a great option for when you are looking for the best eye creams for puffiness.

30. Himalaya Under Eye Cream

Himalaya Herbals is a face care company that specializes in ayurvedic herbal products – an age-old holistic healing system that originated in India over 3,000 years ago. The Under Eye Cream is an all-natural product that prevents the formation of under-eye dark circles and puffiness, as well as reducing any existing issues around the eye.

Ingredients such as Cipadessa baccifera (a flowering plant found in India) and Triticum vulgare (wheat) moisturize the skin, and Bergenia ligulata (a plant found in the Himalayas) helps brighten the under-eye area. Gently massage the delicate area under your skin after your daily cleansing routine and in the morning before you start your day.