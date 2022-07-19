Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

If you’re like most people, you probably don’t give much thought to your eye cream until something goes wrong. And chances are, something is always going wrong with your eyes. An effective eye cream can make all the difference, whether the issue is puffiness, dark circles or wrinkles.

The most significant issue people seem to have when it comes to their eyes is dark circles. Dark circles are a common beauty complaint, but thankfully we have plenty of eye creams to help you.

We’ve put together a list of the 47 best eye creams for dark circles, so you are sure to find one that works for you.

1. Blu Atlas Eye Stick

The Blu Atlas Eye Stick is the best eye cream for dark circles on this list. Blu Atlas is a trusted skin-care brand and never fails to deliver luxurious, effective products.

The Blu Atlas Eye Stick is an all-natural eye stick that is formulated with algae extract, vitamin C and caffeine to help eradicate dark circles and puffy eyes. The Dunaliella salina algae extract is a rich source of beta-carotene and antioxidants that benefit the skin. Ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is a potent antioxidant agent that functions in detoxifying reactions and in the formation of collagen in the skin. Coffea canephora is a species of coffee plant that has its origins in sub-Saharan Africa.

The caffeine acts as an antioxidant and is known to protect from skin damage. The Blu Atlas Eye Stick is guaranteed to help you achieve brighter, more refreshed-looking eyes.

2. Drunk Elephant C-Tango Vitamin C Eye Cream

Bring the tropics to your tired eyes with Drunk Elephant’s C-Tango Vitamin C Eye Cream. This rich and restorative cream is packed with eight peptides, five forms of vitamin C and cucumber extract to help restore firmness, brightness and elasticity.

The vitamin complex helps brighten uneven skin tone, while the eight-peptide blend helps rebuild and strengthen the delicate eye area. This eye cream is a great choice for anyone looking to achieve youthful-looking eyes.

3. Inika Phytofuse Renew Resveratrol Eye Cream

Inika’s Phytofuse Renew Resveratrol Eye Cream is enriched with resveratrol and grapeseed oil to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. The powerful plant ingredients work together to improve delicate skin elasticity and even out skin tone, while the applicator soothes and refreshes the eye area with a cooling effect. Inika’s Phytofuse Renew Resveratrol Eye Cream is a must-have for anyone who wants younger-looking eyes.

4. Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème

Bananas aren’t just for eating – you can also use them to brighten your eyes and combat dark circles. Ole Henriksen’s Banana Bright Eye Crème is a collagen-boosted, vitamin C-rich formula that hydrates and refreshes the delicate eye area. With its lightweight texture, this crème feels amazing on skin and helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

5. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Eye

Give your eyes the moisturizing formula they deserve with Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Eye. This water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.

With hyaluronic acid, a hydrator found naturally in the skin, this eye cream attracts moisture and locks it in, resulting in more supple and smooth skin in the eye area. The Neutrogena Hyrdo Boost Gel-Cream Eye is ophthalmologist tested and is perfect for those with sensitive eyes or who are looking for an effective remedy for dark circles.

6. Alchimie Rejuvenating Eye Balm

This rich, hydrating eye cream diminishes the appearance of crepiness and restores youthful vitality to the delicate eye area. Formulated with jojoba and cocoa butter, this cream provides a boost of much-needed moisture, while European blueberries and vitamin K derived from alfalfa work together to reduce the appearance of dark circles. Grape seed extract’s natural resveratrol defends against signs of premature aging.

7. Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream for Dark Circles

Sunday Riley’s Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream is an invigorating eye cream designed to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness for a brighter, more refined eye area.

Formulated with caffeine, watermelon extract and light-reflecting particles, this cream helps to improve the look of under-eye darkness and dehydration. Horse chestnut extract helps firm the skin around the eyes for a youthful look. Simply apply a small amount to your fingertip and tap gently underneath the eyes using circular motions until it is fully absorbed.

8. Origins Eye Doctor Moisture Care for Skin Around Eyes

Origins Eye Doctor Moisture Care for Skin Around Eyes is formulated with cucumber, rosemary and ginseng to hydrate and smooth the look of fine lines and dark circles. It’s ophthalmologist tested, so it’s suitable for those with sensitive eyes.

9. The Inkey List Brighten-i Eye Cream

The Inkey List Brighten-i Eye Cream is a brightening under-eye cream that combines skin care and cosmetics to provide an instant illuminating effect while reducing the look of dark circles. It contains brightenyl, which is four times more potent than vitamin C, as well as mica and blurring technology. Using this eye cream can help reduce the appearance of dark circles and illuminate the under-eye area for a boost you can see after just one use.

10. Revision Skincare DEJ Eye Cream

Revision Skincare’s DEJ Eye Cream is a comprehensive eye treatment. Inspired by the Dermal-Epidermal Junction (DEJ), this cream is clinically proven to rejuvenate the total eye area. It has taken home both the 2021 InStyle Best Beauty Buys Award and the 2021 Harper’s Bazaar Anti-Aging Award.

Plus, it contains prebiotic and postbiotic innovation to balance the skin’s microbiome and promote healthy skin around the eyes. If you’re looking for help with dark circles, look no further – this cream is great for that too!

11. Isdinceutics K-Ox Eyes

Looking for a powerful solution to combat bags, puffiness and dark circles? K-Ox Eyes by Isdinceutics is your answer.

Featuring vitamin K oxide and haloxyl, this product helps to diminish the appearance of dark circles, restoring brightness to your expression. In just 28 days, you’ll see visible results – 100% of consumers tested said skin looks immediately luminous after one use! Even better, K-Ox Eyes features a cooling ceramic applicator that refreshes skin during application.

12. Kate Somerville Retinol Firming Eye Cream

Kate Somerville’s Retinol Firming Eye Cream is a product that will help you achieve a more youthful appearance without causing sensitivity.

This eye cream visibly brightens, firms and hydrates the eye area while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dark circles and dryness. The retinol in this cream helps to improve firmness and elasticity, while the hyaluronic acid helps to hydrate and smooth skin. Plus, the gold applicator tip feels cool on contact, provides targeted application and flexes to massage the product around the eye area.

13. Dior Capture Youth Age-Delay Advanced Eye Treatment

Dior Capture Youth Eye Treatment is a revolutionary product that targets all the major signs of aging around your eyes. It diminishes puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. Infused with a natural alternative to retinol, this eye treatment helps to smooth the skin and brighten the under-eye area for a more youthful appearance.

14. La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream for Dark Circles

La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eye Cream for Dark Circles is an eye cream that can reduce the appearance of dark circles. This unique daily eye cream brightens the eye area while visibly reducing the look of dark circles. Featuring a unique cooling metal applicator and gentle melt-in texture, it’s perfect for the sensitive eye area. Clinically shown to reduce the look of dark circles, this eye cream will be your new go-to for brighter eyes.

15. Sweet Chef Turmeric + Vitamin B Booster Eye Cream

Sweet Chef’s Turmeric + Vitamin B Booster Eye Cream is an eye cream that does it all. This gel cream harnesses a unique blend of turmeric, vitamin C, ginger, niacinamide and probiotics to brighten the appearance of dark circles and nourish the delicate, often dehydrated, skin around your eyes.

Turmeric contains antioxidant properties that help brighten and improve skin complexion; probiotics help to restore skin’s microbiome by nourishing and soothing the skin; vitamin C helps to brighten tired, dull skin; and niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3 that supports the skin barrier for better hydration and complexion. Ginger is also loaded with 40 antioxidant properties that can help improve your overall complexion.

16. SkinMedica TNS Eye Repair

SkinMedica TNS Eye Repair is a breakthrough product that reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles around the eyes. Boron nitride is a special ingredient that optimizes the diffusion effect of light to reduce the visibility of dark circles and discolorations. Your eyes will look brighter and more youthful in just weeks.

17. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Eye Cream

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Eye Cream will brighten and firm the skin under your eyes. This cream is infused with a proprietary vitamin C complex to dramatically improve the look of tired, aging eyes. Dark circles, loss of firmness, fine lines and wrinkles are all targeted by this cream’s powerful ingredients. The result is an elegant yet powerful eye treatment that recharges skin’s battery to give you a youthful appearance.

18. Good Molecule Caffeine Energizing Hydrogel Eye Patches

Good Molecule’s Caffeine Energizing Hydrogel Eye Patches are just the thing for a quick pick-me-up for tired-looking eyes. Infused with caffeine, licorice extract, peptides and aloe vera, these masks work to brighten dark circles, hydrate skin and reduce puffiness in just 10 minutes. The hydrogel technology ensures that moisturizing and firming ingredients are delivered deep into the delicate skin around your eyes.

19. Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C+ Peptide Eye Cream

With the Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C+ Peptide Eye Cream, you can keep your eyes looking young and fresh. This multitasking eye cream not only reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; it also brightens dark circles and firms up skin for a youthful look. Plus, it’s powered by a vitamin C and peptide blend for even more benefits. So go ahead and give those tired eyes a break – with this cream, they’ll be looking better than ever.

20. Paula’s Choice Ceramide-Enriched Firming Eye Cream

If your eyes are giving your age away, smooth wrinkles and brighten dark circles with Paula’s Choice Ceramide-Enriched Firming Eye Cream. This rich, creamy lotion contains a blend of five replenishing ceramides, four forms of brightening vitamin C, two peptides and clinically proven retinol to reduce the look of deep wrinkles and hydrate the eye area. Use it twice daily to achieve firmer, brighter eyes that look years younger.

21. Caudalie Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream

Caudalie Premier Cru The Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream should be your go-to for refreshed eyes and a youthful look. This rich, fragrance-free cream helps reduce the look of dark circles, puffiness, crow’s feet, fine lines and wrinkles while delivering a refreshing dose of hydration. It contains TET8™ patented technology that targets all signs of aging, 100% natural pearlizers that brighten the eye contour, and hyaluronic acid to replenish moisture and hydrate skin.

22. BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Eye Perfector

The BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Eye Perfector is a nourishing eye treatment that brightens, soothes and protects the skin around the eyes. Hyaluronic acid instantly moisturizes and plumps skin to smooth fine lines. Soothing hemp leaf extract and hemp oil diminish skin reactivity and calm sensitive skin. Revitalizing EGCG provides anti-inflammatory benefits while helping to brighten skin. Awaken your eyes with this product, and achieve smooth, soothed, brighter skin.

23. SkinCeuticals AGE Eye Complex for Dark Circles

SkinCeuticals AGE Eye Complex for Dark Circles is a powerful anti-aging eye cream that was designed to reduce the appearance of crow’s feet, dark circles and puffiness. This cream immediately enhances radiance around the eyes for a youthful look. Plus, it’s alcohol- and dye-free, so it’s gentle on your delicate skin.

24. Peter Thomas Roth Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Eye Cream

Peter Thomas Roth’s Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Eye Cream is a nourishing formula that leaves the delicate eye area brighter and more youthful-looking. This advanced cream targets concerns of puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines and wrinkles with a complex of cutting-edge peptides and neuropeptides. Gamma proteins harness the power of Asian natto gum, a breakthrough ingredient that helps improve the look of elasticity, radiance, and uneven skin tone and texture.

25. First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Eye Cream

Bring on the brightness! The First Aid Beauty’s Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Eye Cream is designed to fade the appearance of dark circles and brighten the eye area. This cream is formulated with niacinamide, pumpkin seed extract and sodium hyaluronate to help lighten the appearance of brown under-eye circles, soothe and depuff eyes, and support skin’s moisture content. The eye area will appear brighter, hydrated and smoother with regular use.

26. Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel

Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel is your go-to for reducing the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. This weightless, ultra-hydrating formula features peptides to reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles, while squalane locks in essential moisture. Plus, caffeine reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful look. With just a drop, this gel helps to brighten and revitalize your eyes.

27. ELF Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Illuminating Eye Cream

ELF Cosmetics’ Holy Hydration! Illuminating Eye Cream is a rich and nourishing cream that hydrates and brightens the delicate under-eye area. It contains antioxidant-rich ingredients like cucumber extract, shea butter and green tea extract to brighten the look of your under-eyes, minimize dullness and dark circles, and reduce signs of aging around the eyes. Soothe and gently hydrate your skin’s most delicate areas with this lightweight yet hydrating formula that will leave you looking refreshed and well-rested.

28. Fresh Rose Hydrating Eye Gel Cream

Bring life back to tired eyes with this Fresh Rose Hydrating Eye Gel Cream. Hyaluronic acid quickly attracts and maintains moisture to revive and nourish the delicate eye area, while rose oil helps brighten dark circles. Golden root extract provides antioxidant protection against free radicals, leaving your skin looking refreshed and youthful. It’s perfect for those who want the benefits of an eye cream without any heaviness.

29. Dermalogica Biolumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum

Dermaoligica Biolumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum is a lightweight antioxidant-rich vitamin C serum that tackles dark circles while visibly brightening, hydrating and firming your delicate under-eye area. This cream is packed with a vitamin C complex, tremella mushroom and chia seed oil to help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, firmness and elasticity, and dark circles. With regular use, you will see a reduction in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles.

30. The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream

De-puff and brighten your eyes with The Inkey List Caffeinated Eye Cream. This lightweight and hydrating cream contains caffeine, peptides and other ingredients that help to reduce the signs of aging. It’s the perfect way to start your day.

31. Shiseido White Lucent Anti-Dark Circles Eye Cream

Say goodbye to pesky dark circles with Shiseido White Lucent Anti-Dark Circles Eye Cream. This high-performance eye cream is formulated with cutting-edge brightening technology to combat the two major causes of dark circles: pigmented melanin and poor microcirculation.

The cream contains multi-luminizing powder with light diffusing properties to instantly bring luminosity to eye areas, while the breakthrough ingredient supports natural melanin production and helps improve microcirculation over time.

32. SK-II LXP Ultimate Revival Eye Cream

SK-II LXP Ultimate Revival Eye Cream is a luxurious eye cream that delivers instant hydration and diminishes the appearance of dark circles. Formulated with SK-II’s Skin Regenerating Activ™ technology and rose absolute, this cream provides long-lasting hydration, enhances skin’s firmness and leaves eyes looking radiant and smooth.

33. La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Cream

Luxurious and indulgent, the remastered La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Cream targets loss of firmness and elasticity, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, dryness and dark undereye circles. Featuring caviar premier, the cream penetrates quickly to leave your delicate eye skin looking smooth and firm while feeling exceptionally soft.

The luxurious formula has a modern interpretation of Skin Caviar’s signature fragrance and features a silky texture that glides on effortlessly before vanishing into skin.

34. Heimish Marine Care Eye Cream

Heimish Marine Care Eye Cream is the eye cream for people with wrinkles or dark circles around their eyes. This rich, nourishing cream helps to rejuvenate the delicate skin around your eyes. With a combination of fermented seaweed extract and mineral-rich seawater, the cream brightens your complexion and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and dark circles.

35. Augustinus Bader The Eye-Cream

Augistinus Bader’s Eye-Cream is an all-in-one innovation that diminishes the visible signs of aging, damage and stress. With ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, Centella asiatica extract, jojoba oil and French seaweed extracts, this cream improves the appearance of under-eye circles, puffiness, dark shadows, fine lines and wrinkles while boosting firmness and hydration.

36. Laneige Water Bank Eye Gel

Keep your eyes looking bright and refreshed all day long with Laneige Water Bank Eye Gel. This hypoallergenic eye gel is enriched with green mineral water and micro-hyaluronic acid to revitalize and support the natural moisture barrier. It absorbs quickly and efficiently, so you can go about your day without worrying about dry or tired-looking eyes. Use it daily to reduce dryness, dullness and dark circles. The result will be a more youthful appearance.

37. Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinol + Niacinamide Eye Serum

Sunday Riley’s 5 Stars Retinol + Niacinamide Eye Serum gives you an immediate boost of hydration while working to diminish the signs of aging. This powerful serum helps target the look of fine lines and wrinkles; soothe, smooth and brighten the under-eye area; and rehydrate for overnight restoration.

38. Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream

Biossance’s Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream has been clinically shown to deliver results immediately after application. This award-winning cream contains a marine algae complex that visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles, while the squalane locks in essential moisture. Activated by elasticity-boosting paracress and firming pink marine algae, this formula delivers immediate results.

39. Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Cream

Kiehl’s never seems to miss when it comes to skin care. Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Cream is a powerful hydrator that helps to reduce puffiness and brighten dark circles. Formulated with avocado oil, beta-carotene and shea butter, this eye cream provides all-day hydration and helps improve the look and feel of under-eye texture and dry fine lines. Ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-tested for safety, this eye cream is perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

40. RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream is clinically proven to reduce puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles, for a more youthful look. Powered by RoC retinol and the brand’s exclusive mineral complex, this eye cream is tough on signs of aging, but gentle enough for daily use. In just four weeks, you’ll see a noticeable difference in the appearance of your eyes: They’ll be brighter and less puffy, and will look younger overall.

41. Clinique Pep-Start Eye Cream

The Clinique Pep-Start Eye Cream is an instant brightening and hydrating eye cream that features a blend of peptides to combat the visible effects of your busy life. This cool, refreshing formula helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles while smoothing the way for makeup application. Plus, its peptides help support natural collagen reserves that can be threatened by stress, fatigue and lack of sleep – the tell-tale signs of a busy life.

42. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Brightening Eye Cream

With Bye Bye Under Eye Brightening Eye Cream, you can bid farewell to dark circles and say hello to a brighter, youthful-looking eye area. This hydrating cream contains collagen to support skin elasticity, cucumber extract to soothe and reduce puffiness, and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Use it twice daily for best results.

43. Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer is a convenient way to reduce under-eye puffiness and combat dark circles. This product, which was specifically formulated for men, glides on easily and refreshes tired-looking eyes with its instant cooling effect. Visibly minimize puffiness and revive skin around the eyes with this convenient and portable eye stick.

44. Farmacy Cheer Up Brightening Vitamin C Eye Cream With Acerola Cherry

Farmacy Cheer Up Brightening Vitamin C Eye Cream will brighten and reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark circles. This super-hydrating, vitamin C-rich eye cream delivers instant radiance. It contains a 4% blend of three powerful brightening ingredients that work synergistically to firm, hydrate and boost radiance. It also features hyaluronic acid to provide long-lasting hydration.

45. Allies of Skin Peptides and Omega Firming Eye Cream

This peptide- and omega-rich eye cream is your new best friend for brighter, firmer-looking eyes. It targets all the key concerns of tired eyes – dark circles, dullness, dryness and fine lines – delivering an intense surge of hydration to refresh and revive tired eyes. Wake up looking well-rested with Allies of Skin Peptides and Omega Firming Eye Cream.

46. Mario Badescu Brightening Eye Serum

Mario Badescu Brightening Eye Serum is a multitasking serum that visibly brightens, tightens and firms the delicate skin around your eyes. This formula is powered by Arnica montana flower extract, Centella asiatica extract and caffeine to help minimize the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles, and other signs of aging. Use it daily to achieve a brighter, more youthful look.

47. Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum

Look brighter and more youthful with Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum. Featuring a high concentration of ultra-stable vitamin C and tri-peptides, this serum works to boost brightness, diminish the look of dark spots and visibly firm skin. Antioxidants help defend from future free radical damage for healthy-looking skin. Complete your skin-care routine with the Bright Idea Moisturizer and Eye Cream for optimal results.

Bye-Bye Dark Circles

Dark circles are a common beauty concern, but thankfully there are many products on the market that can help. You are sure to find an eye cream that works for you and your dark circles in this curated list of the 47 best eye creams for dark circles.