The High-Waisted Bikinis to Complete Your Summer Swim Wardrobe

Summer is in full swing, and what better way to make the most of the best time of year than by spending as much time outside as possible? Yes, temperatures are astronomically high, but that’s where a quick dip in the pool, ocean or really any body of water comes into play. A stylish swimsuit is a must during the summer, and this year, we’re still especially into the high-waisted bikini silhouette.

While high-waisted swimsuits have been popular for decades, they’ve experienced quite the resurgence as of late. It’s not surprising, as the retro-inspired look is not only effortlessly elegant, but is also one of the most flattering and comfortable two-piece styles out there. Depending on your preferred silhouette, a high-waisted swimsuit offers more coverage than an itsy-bitsy bikini, while still showing off a bit more than a traditional maillot, because sometimes you want a little more sun, okay?

There’s a high-waisted bikini for every style preference, whether you’re partial to a higher-cut bottom that shows more leg and is on the skimpier side, or more modest, fuller coverage looks, including boy shorts-esque and bikini brief options. No matter what you’re looking for, we’ve found all the best high-waisted bikinis to shop for summer.

