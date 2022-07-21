The High-Waisted Bikinis to Complete Your Summer Swim Wardrobe

Summer is in full swing, and what better way to make the most of the best time of year than by spending as much time outside as possible? Yes, temperatures are astronomically high, but that’s where a quick dip in the pool, ocean or really any body of water comes into play. A stylish swimsuit is a must during the summer, and this year, we’re still especially into the high-waisted bikini silhouette.
While high-waisted swimsuits have been popular for decades, they’ve experienced quite the resurgence as of late. It’s not surprising, as the retro-inspired look is not only effortlessly elegant, but is also one of the most flattering and comfortable two-piece styles out there. Depending on your preferred silhouette, a high-waisted swimsuit offers more coverage than an itsy-bitsy bikini, while still showing off a bit more than a traditional maillot, because sometimes you want a little more sun, okay?
There’s a high-waisted bikini for every style preference, whether you’re partial to a higher-cut bottom that shows more leg and is on the skimpier side, or more modest, fuller coverage looks, including boy shorts-esque and bikini brief options. No matter what you’re looking for, we’ve found all the best high-waisted bikinis to shop for summer.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Agua Bendita Lily Bikini Bottom and Calista Essential Top
We’re loving the dramatic yet ladylike vibes of this high-waisted emerald one-piece, especially the voluminous, balloon-sleeved top.
-
Andie Swim The High Waisted Cheeky Bottom
Make a statement in red with this fiery but still minimalist bikini, with an ultra-high-rise bottom.
-
Lisa Marie Fernandez Blue Seersucker Balconette Bikini
This textured seersucker blue set is inspired by vintage bikini silhouettes, complete with preppy button accents on the high-waisted bottoms.
-
Onia Anais Bikini Bottom
This pretty yellow number has a super-high-rise waist for optimal coverage, which is offset by the high-cut sides and flattering belt.
-
Acacia x Sorry in Advance Echo Bottom
Keep it sleek and simple in this textured bikini, with a banded high-waisted bottom and bra-like supportive top.
-
Eres Les Essentiels Conquete Bikini Briefs and Les Essentiels Symbole Top
You can’t go wrong with a timeless bikini from Eres; this seamless brief-like bottom is made with a sculpting fabric; it sits high on the waist, with true full coverage.
-
Mikoh Muliki Bottom and Kano Top
Add a little sparkle to your look with this shimmery two-piece. This is more of a mid-to-high rise bottom, and it’s definitely on the cheekier side in the back.
-
Hunza G Jamie Twist-Front Seersucker Bikini
You’ve surely spotted Hunza G’s cult-favorite crinkle-y swimwear all over the place, and this lime green set is a fun high-waisted option.
-
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Clara-Rose Bralette Bikini Top & Bottoms
Embrace the retro vibes in this adorable ribbed look.
-
Aerie Ribbed Mix Crossover High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom and Ribbed Mix Bandana Bandeau Bikini Top
Summer is surely the best time of year to try out the neon trend, and we’re loving the unique crossover waist on this (very well-priced!) bikini.
-
Carolina K Crochet Bikini Set
Crochet isn’t just for summertime frocks, as this delicate knit two-piece proves.
-
Bondi Born Poppy Bikini Bottom and Raina Top
This sleek and smoothing high-waisted bottom has equally high-cut legs, for a comfortable, sporty, yet stylish vibe.
-
Monday Swimwear Sorrento Bottom and Sorrento Top
This flattering bikini bottom sits high on the waist, with a subtle banded top.
-
Marysia Salento Bottom and Salento Top in Bloom
This feminine embellished suit leans more on the side of a boy shorts-bikini brief cut, with an adorable balconette top.