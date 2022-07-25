The Best Mineral Face Sunscreens to Wear Every Single Day

You already know how important it is to wear sunscreen every single day, and especially so during these ridiculously hot summer months. Sunscreen is your best defense against sun damage, including premature signs of aging like wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. Most importantly, SPF is key in protecting your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that can cause skin cancer.

Sine sunscreen is so crucial, it’s essential to find a formula that you like and will actually use. There’s a lot of debate over what makes a good sunscreen, including the benefits of chemical versus mineral SPFs, but the truth is that the best sunscreen is one that you will actually use.

So, what’s the big difference between mineral and chemical formulas? Mineral (also known as physical) sunscreens typically contain just two active ingredients (titanium dioxide and zinc oxide), which essentially sit on top of skin and act as a physical blocker from UV rays. Chemical sunscreens, on the other hand, often are composed of several other active ingredients aside from just titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, and actually absorb the UV rays.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

If you’re not sure which SPF is best for you, take a look at your skin concerns. Mineral sunscreens tend to be less irritating for those with sensitive or reactive skin, including conditions like rosacea, eczema and acne, as they’re more gentle. In my personal experience, I’ve found that if you’re blemish-prone and have generally sensitive skin (like me!), a mineral SPF is your best bet, especially for face sunscreen.

While mineral SPFs have long had a reputation for a thick, chalky and unblendable consistency, there have been major strides in formulations over the past several years, and there are now plenty of mineral sunscreens that won’t leave that dreaded white cast. Still, remember that mineral sunscreens are, for the most part, going to require a little more work to fully rub in than a chemical formula. Everyone’s skin is different, and a mineral SPF that’s a dream for one skin type might not be for another.

If you’re not sure where to start, don’t fret—we’ve done the hard work for you, and found the top mineral face sunscreens you’ll want to use every single day.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.