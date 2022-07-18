26 Best Natural Face Moisturizers (2022)

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Are you in the middle of a lifestyle change? Or a New Year’s Resolution? Are you trying your best to replace all your not-so-eco-friendly products with something more natural? Whether you’re here because you want to put your money towards products that are kinder to the planet, or because you would rather only use natural products free from harsh, potentially harmful ingredients – we have a product for you.

The natural skincare world is a funny thing, and sometimes it can be difficult to tell which companies are in it for the right reasons, and which ones are keeping true to their promises. Without undergoing a full on FBI-level investigation, we think we’ve done a pretty good job at sorting through your options – you’re welcome!

We’re here to help you on your journey towards finding the perfect natural moisturizer for you. So whatever your reasons or motivations are, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find your new favorite moisturizer, on our list of the 26 best natural face moisturizers in 2022.

Here, at the top of our list of best natural face moisturizers is this moisturizing cream by Blu Atlas. We think the quality, naturally powerful ingredients make this one a valuable addition to any skincare routine. Vitamin-packed mango seed butter does an incomparable job of nourishing dry skin, and is known to do so without clogging your pores. Seaweed extract is the other ingredient that makes this moisturizer special.

Among many other factors, seaweed has natural anti-aging and hydrating properties which in combination with mango seed butter, will make your skin appear brighter and healthier. Give this one a try if you want to skip the trial and error phase, and just get it right the first time.

2. Weleda Skin Food Light

Weleda is a trusted company, well known for its reliably effective all-natural skincare products, so it makes sense that this Skin Food Light moisturizer makes our list. This one is perfectly suited to daytime wear as it works quickly to alleviate dryness, without weighing your skin down with a heavy, sticky formula.

Day creams don’t have to be underwhelming when it comes to nourishment and hydration, however, so you don’t have to limit wearing this one to the daytime! Use it anytime that suits you. Reviewers note that this is the perfect base layer to go under makeup. If you’re not a makeup wearer, this moisturizer also does a good job of brightening your skin for that no-makeup glow.

3. Simple Replenishing Rich Moisturizer

Now in recycled packaging, this Replenishing Rich Moisturizer by Simple is a strong contender in the battle of the natural moisturizers. This product is a great natural product (it would have to be to make our list!), it is made without fragrances, colors, soaps, or alcohol and is also cruelty-free.

But being natural is only half of the criteria to make our list, the one is also one of the best out there. Suitable for sensitive skin, this rich moisturizer is made with ingredients that love your skin, namely, Provitamin B5 which works to attract moisture and draw it into your skin. The result is supple, fresh, silky smooth skin. If you prefer moisturizers with a lighter feel, Simple also makes this moisturizer in a light formula.

4. Origins Ginzing Moisturizer

Natural skincare powerhouse, Origins, brings something unique to the table. This Ginzing Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer is like a hydration bomb for your skin, and it does its work without the use of any oils. What sets this one apart is the use of caffeine from coffee beans, and ginseng. Caffeine and ginseng are both powerful ingredients that boost blood circulation in your skin, helping your body repair damage faster by boosting collagen production.

Not only is this moisturizer good for your skin at the microscopic level, but it also produces results you can see with the naked eye. You will feel and look brighter and more energized. The moisturizer’s light citrus scent is a nice bonus too.

5. Burt’s Bees Daily Moisturizing Cream

Burt’s Bees, whether you already know them for their luscious lip balms or not, is a (gentle) force to be reckoned with. This daily moisturizing cream is equal parts gentle and hydrating and offers another solid option for those with sensitive skin.

Cotton extract is the star ingredient in this one, what could be more gentle than cotton? Cotton extract is used because it is naturally high in vitamin E, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids – all things your skin loves. Combined together, they produce fabulous results.

As if the clever use of cotton extract wasn’t enough, this moisturizer is also hypoallergenic and has received the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. Grab yourself a bottle to see why we’re making such a fuss.

6. Good & True Organics Moisturizer

Good & True Organics have a stellar product in this Ultra-Light Daily Moisturizer. Delicious natural ingredients are combined to form a super-hydrating layer over your skin, it immediately soaks in and leaves no oily or sticky residue making it perfect for use under makeup.

The all-natural shea butter, coconut oil, and avocado are ingredients which have powerful moisturizing and softening effects on your delicate facial skin, leaving you with brighter and younger-looking skin that glows from the inside out. This moisturizer is barely scented, making it the perfect choice for those that prefer their facial moisturizers without fragrance. This one is good and true, just like the name implies, so grab yourself a bottle and give it a try.

7. Glow Recipe Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer

Believe it or not, the best part about this gorgeous packaging isn’t how great it’s going to look on your vanity or bathroom sink, it’s that it’s 100% recyclable! Not that you’ll be in a hurry to get rid of it. This Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer by Glow Recipe is perfect for makeup lovers and anyone else who loves oil-free moisturizers. Because this one is oil-free, it won’t cause your foundation to separate (oil breaks up most make-up), making it the perfect base layer.

If you don’t usually wear makeup, don’t worry, this one could still be your new favorite. Watermelon extract makes up the majority of this formulation, bringing with it a host of skin-loving vitamins which promote healthy, glowing skin. Hyaluronic acid is also a key ingredient in this product’s success, known for its ability to help skin retain moisture.

8. Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Repair Cream

Biossance cleverly recognizes our body’s own uniquely powerful method of maintaining the health of our skin by mimicking nature. In this product, you will find squalane, derived from sugarcane, which has anti-inflammatory properties. Squalane works to calm inflamed skin and reduce the appearance of redness, which is especially good news for those that experience conditions such as eczema and rosacea. Squalane also hydrates your skin at the cellular level, penetrating deep into your pores without clogging them.

Another reason this product is so effective is because of the use of a probiotic. Probiotics help sensitive skin heal and repair, contributing to that bright, even complexion this product will achieve for you. If you’ve struggled to find a product that not only agrees with your sensitive skin but actively improves the appearance of it, it may be time to give this one a try.

9. Trilogy Very Gentle Moisturizing Cream

All good natural products should be safe and effective for use on sensitive skin, this Very Gentle Moisturizing Cream by Trilogy meets that standard and then some. This one has all the usual markers of a natural product, such as being cruelty-free, fragrance-free, dermatologically tested, and petroleum-free. In addition, this product is as good as it is natural, working hard to heal and calm irritated worn down skin barriers, and also hydrating dried-out skin.

If your skin has been through some rough times and reacted to a few too many suboptimal products in the past, this is one to try. To reap the rewards of this moisturizer, use it immediately after cleansing your skin.

10. Derma E Vitamin C Renewing Moisturizer

This Vitamin C Renewing Moisturizer by Derma E is another must-try. Enriched with gentle but powerful ingredients, this one will leave your skin feeling refreshed and renewed. Vitamin C is one of the hero ingredients in this product.

Vitamin C is well known for its ability to help speed up the skin’s natural process of healing and regeneration, namely, it boosts collagen and elastin production. What does this mean in terms you and your skin can understand? It means that you may be left with a more even complexion with fewer fine lines, and that’s a win!

Another honorable mention goes to rooibos. Rooibos extract is used here for its antioxidant properties, which along with vitamin C, helps protect your skin from environmental stressors such as UV rays. This one should be easy enough to get your hands on, just swap it out for your usual daily moisturizer and enjoy!

11. African Botanics Retinal Night Cream

Luxury skincare brand African Botanics has created a very special night cream. The first thing to note is that retinal is a vitamin A derivative. Vitamin A derivatives have gained significant popularity due to their powerful cell regeneration effects, making the skin appear smoother in texture and tone. You may be more familiar with retinol, seen in products like The Ordinary 1% Retinol in Squalene.

These are very similar to retinal but most notably they are less potent, which makes this Retinal Night Cream by African Botanics perfect for more mature skin as it works quicker, meaning you will see results sooner. This doesn’t mean other age groups can’t use this product, it is also perfect for those already accustomed to high-strength retinoid products.

Aside from all that scientific stuff, this night cream is like an overnight skin facial, so if you want noticeable results and you want them quickly, try this one out – you will have to pay for it though! (it is a luxury brand after all).

12. Pai The Anthemis Moisturizer

Good news for those with sensitive, eczema, rosacea-prone skin – you now have another product dedicated to making your life easier. The Anthemis Moisturizer by Pai will gently but deeply soothe inflamed skin, giving it some much-needed and perfectly-tailored attention.

Chamomile extract is used in this moisturizer, and yes – it is just as soothing for your skin as it is for your soul, just like when you drink it in tea form. Omega-packed rosehip is also used to brighten your skin from the inside out as it expertly hydrates and nourishes. It’s light on your skin and quickly absorbed so you won’t be sweating it off as soon as you (or the day) get hot.

13. Ren Overnight Recovery Balm

We all want to wake up feeling and looking brand new right? Unfortunately, that has not always been achievable, until now. This Overnight Recovery Balm by Ren Skincare is a game-changer, especially for those with ultra-sensitive, inflamed skin. Many reviewers have gushed about how hydrated and glowy their skin feels the next morning – which makes sense given the exciting ingredients list.

A delightful blend of lightweight but nourishing oils contributes to the rejuvenating effects seen with this one. Beta-glucan is there to also speed up the acne healing process and calm down red and irritated skin.

14. Neutrogena Naturals Multi-Vitamin Nourishing Moisturizer

Whether you’ve already tried a Neutrogena product in your teens, or you’re completely new to the brand, this one is worth a try, and it’s one of the more affordable moisturizers on our list. This multi-vitamin nourishing moisturizer is unsurprisingly packed with loads of vitamins, including vitamins B, C, and E which all work together to generate some exciting results. This one will leave your skin feeling naturally fresh and smooth, what’s not to love?

15. Botanics Day Cream Sunscreen

This All Bright Day Cream by Botanics is multi-talented – it contains a broad spectrum SPF, it will gently exfoliate, and it will brighten your skin! SPF should be a key component in your skincare routine as it slows the signs of aging, and helps protect your skin from the damaging rays of the sun.

The star ingredient in this day cream is hibiscus, which carries numerous benefits. The main benefit is that hibiscus naturally contains vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production – and as we all know, collagen is an essential protein in the skin. Secondly, hibiscus can also help prevent the breakdown of collagen and elastin, which will overall contribute to firmer, fresher skin.

16. Aveeno Daily Moisturizer

As leaders in the natural skincare market, it makes sense that Aveeno joins our list. This positively radiant daily moisturizer will leave you feeling just that, positively radiant. This one works to correct previous signs of sun damage and aging such as dark spots, whilst also providing you with broad spectrum protection from the sun. This moisturizer is super hydrating but is made without oil, so it serves as the perfect base layer under makeup.

17. Juice Beauty Oil-Free Moisturizer

​​

This one is for the oily skin battlers out there! This Oil-Free Moisturizer by Juice Beauty has a lovely matte finish and manages to control even the oiliest of t-zones. Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol are the key ingredients in this moisturizer. As you may have learned by now, vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that also boosts collagen production. Hyaluronic acid is one of the best hydrators out there, and here it is joined by panthenol, a vitamin B5 derivative, which also happens to possess powerful hydration properties.

This moisturizer has a thick, balm-like texture to it, so be sure to really work it into your skin. Grab yourself a bottle of this vegan, cruelty-free moisturizer soon!

18. Mario Badescu Skin Care Seaweed Night Cream

This Mario Badescu Night Cream is another oil-free beauty. Enriched with seaweed, collagen and hyaluronic acid, this will leave your face and neck thoroughly moisturized. This cream also works to strengthen your skin’s natural protective barrier, meaning your skin will be better equipped to handle all that life throws your way. It may be important to note that this one isn’t fragrance-free, so if your skin usually reacts to that kind of thing, try another one on our list.

19. Bee Yu Hydrating Day Cream

Bee yu does what not many other brands dare to do, but it pays off. Bee yu has harnessed the natural powers of bees – yes, the little flying insects you may or may not be scared of. Not only is the bee venom used in this product ethically sourced, but it is also incredibly effective at boosting your skin’s natural process of collagen regeneration.

It works like this – the small amount of bee venom tricks your skin into thinking it’s been stung by a real bee, which causes your body to send lots of blood to the area, thereby stimulating collagen production. What you’re left with is stronger, brighter looking skin.

The manufacturers do warn that those with bee allergies use with caution, and for those that don’t – well you will likely experience some redness, but this is normal and will subside the more you use it. If you’re after a truly exciting product and a luxury facial experience, give this one a try.

20. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

Kiehl’s know what they’re doing, how else would they manage to create a fantastic product so many have come to trust (if not rely on). This one is made with everyone in mind, whether you have sensitive skin or spend your time climbing mountains – and they can prove it! Kiehl’s tested their products on mountaineers, who reported the moisturizer stood up well to the extreme conditions they faced. That’s good enough for us.

We think what makes this one so special is that it delivers a very high level of moisture without weighing your skin down, it glides onto your skin effortlessly and soaks in quickly. If you want a reliable product of extremely high quality, give this one a go.

21. Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter

If you already use argan oil for your hair, you will know how special this ingredient is. This Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter uses argan oil to create a truly luxurious experience for your skin. Argan oil is thought to have many beneficial effects for your skin, especially when it comes to reducing the signs of aging.

However great argan oil is, the success of this product must be shared with its other ingredients: watermelon seed oil, shea butter, and cucumber extract, all of which contribute to the ultra-hydrating effect this product can have.

22. Osea Advanced Protection Cream

This Advanced Protection Cream by Osea is designed to firm and plump tired skin. Its extra-nourishing and deeply hydrating formula soothes and softens even the most stubborn dry spots on the face. The success of this face and neck cream comes down to the use of plant-derived amino acid DPHP (Dipalmitoyl Hydroxyproline for those that would rather hear its chemical name).

DPHP plays an important role in the regeneration of collagen – the secret to smoother looking skin. The amount of collagen in the skin naturally subsides with age, so having a product in your skincare routine that helps counteract that sounds like a great idea to us!

This is another one of the pricier face moisturizers on our list, but we think it’s worth it (and reviewers do too!).

23. Peach and Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream

This Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream by Korean skincare brand Peach and Lily is a must-try. Korean beauty products have a long-standing history of using only the finest natural ingredients, free from harsh chemicals, making this product the perfect addition to our list. This moisturizer was designed to deliver a healthy, compliment-worthy glow to the skin, made possible because of a few star ingredients.

Matcha gets a lot of the credit with this one, mostly because it is very densely packed with antioxidants. Why do we care about antioxidants? Well, when applied to the skin, they provide a defense against the free radicals from the environment (from the sun and pollution). The niacinamide included in this moisturizer also works to brighten dark spots and uneven skin tones, overall contributing to that glowy clear skin we all want!

24. Ursa Major Golden Hour Recovery Cream

This Golden Hour Recovery Cream by Ursa Major does everything it should – it hydrates, soaks into your skin quickly, and leaves your skin feeling nourished. This product has swapped the usual nasties (parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrance) for high-quality, natural ingredients that your skin will love. Each ingredient was specifically chosen for its unique qualities, but they all come together nicely to leave your skin feeling smooth and calm.

A special mention goes to sea buckthorn, a special botanical that strengthens your skin’s moisture barrier – meaning your skin will be less likely to succumb to dryness. This one is deliciously (and naturally) scented by neroli, rose, and sandalwood, giving the cream a pleasant citrus and floral aroma.

25. Awake Human Facial Moisturizer

This Organic Facial Moisturizer by Awake Human is a fantastic unscented option, whether you’re sensitive to fragrance or are looking for something that won’t compete with your perfume. Awake Human has created their product with careful consideration, choosing only the most natural, gentle ingredients – whilst still getting results.

Shea butter was chosen to expertly deliver moisture below the skin’s surface, with the lighter oils such as jojoba and sweet almond working to soften your skin. Use this one day and night without worry or stress, and you will be left with the perfectly moisturized skin you deserve. Awake Human even offers a money back guarantee, so you can give it a go and if it’s not for you, you can send it back for a refund! How good is that?

26. Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream

Finally on our list of the best natural face moisturizers is this 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day and Night Cream by Tula Skincare. This one makes our list because it truly does it all and caters to all. The clean, natural ingredients are sure not to upset anyone or their skin, with the formula free from parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, and phthalates.

After 6 weeks of using this moisturizer, the majority of reviewers noted that their skin felt firmer, more supple, and less blotchy – importantly, most noticed results as soon as the 1-week mark. If you want a product that is proven to be both kind and nourishing to your skin, give this one a try, you deserve it!