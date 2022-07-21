15 Best Natural Shampoos in 2022

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

In recent years, it has become apparent that those ingredients we used to read on the label of our trusty shampoo bottle are actually pretty toxic. Sodium Chloride, Formaldehyde, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, and Polyethylene Glycols are just as questionable as they sound, as these are the code names for parabens, PEG, and sulfates that most natural shampoos now avoid at all costs.

These harsh ingredients can strip the hair of its natural moisture, weigh down curls and ringlets, and often leave your hair feeling dry, weak, and brittle. As more organic and natural shampoo brands emerge in the hair care world, it is evident that we don’t need these chemicals and toxins to have smooth, manageable hair, as nature provides us with much safer and healthier alternatives.

The natural shampoos that we are about to introduce to you have made it to our list because of a number of reasons. We usually look for brands that are dedicated to the eco-conscious, sustainable, and ethical production and packaging of their shampoos, and we prioritize ingredients that are naturally derived or organic.

These natural shampoos contain plant-based extracts, nourishing natural oils, and deliciously scented essential oils to hydrate and strengthen the hair without harming your body or the environment—what more could you ask for? Whether you need a creamy, nourishing shampoo, a gentle, lightweight cleanse, or something in between, we can help you find the right product with our list of the 15 best natural shampoos on the market in 2022.

Blu Atlas has hundreds of 5+ star reviews and this shampoo is an excellent example of their high standards. As a leading brand in the world of natural cosmetics, Blue Atlas prioritizes sustainability and eco-conscious production without compromising on quality or performance. This shampoo is super hydrating and revitalizing and won’t weigh down your hair with any nasty chemicals, plus it is infused with potent natural ingredients to strengthen the hair from root to tip and deeply cleanse any oil build-up on the scalp.

Jojoba oil is one of the most nourishing ingredients out there, as it is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids. What’s unique about jojoba oil is that it is technically not an oil, but a wax ester that has a similar makeup to the sebum produced by your skin.

This means that the jojoba oil in this shampoo deeply penetrates the scalp and the hair cuticle for ultimate nourishment. This shampoo also contains aloe barbadensis leaf, which is full of vitamins A, C, and E and is soothing and calming on the scalp.

One feature we love about this shampoo is that it focuses on scalp health to promote healthy hair from its root. The fortifying and restorative properties in this formula are great for men experiencing hair loss or thinning, or for those who want a bit of extra volume in their hair. Just gently massage a coin-sized amount of shampoo into wet hair and enjoy a wonderful, foamy lather before rinsing.

Many natural shampoos can struggle to lather, but Blu Atlas has infused this shampoo with Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, a surfactant derived from coconut that creates an incredibly creamy consistency and lathers up easily. Blu Atlas is a deeply cleansing, ultra-softening shampoo that pretty much doubles as a conditioner, and you’ve got to get your hands on it!

2. Rahua Hydration Shampoo

Never underestimate the powers of nature. Rahua hydration shampoo is paraben-free, sulfate-free, silicone-free, and vegan, and will restore any level of hair damage to its former glory using a range of natural ingredients. Rahua hydration shampoo is infused with natural oils, proteins, and fruit extracts that have been used throughout history to nourish, soften, and moisturize the hair.

This shampoo takes its inspiration from the abundance of the Amazon, as it contains a blend of symbiotic oils including morete oil, rahua oil, and sacha inchi that are trusted by the Amazonian people for their incredible hair benefits. Morete oil is rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as powerful antioxidants that bring a radiant glow to the hair and protect it from harsh UV rays.

This formula also contains organic mango sugars, which hydrate the hair, as well as symbiotic sacha inchi extract. Sacha inchi seeds have been consumed by Amazonian people for centuries for their nutrient-rich health benefits, but they are also extremely beneficial for your hair. These seeds are full of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients, and sacha inchi oil locks in the hair’s natural moisture to give you glossy, sleek, and luminous hair.

Just because this is a natural shampoo doesn’t mean that it can’t be an amazing product for cleansing colored or treated hair. This shampoo is enriched with ungurahua; an intensely strengthening oil that has amazing benefits for maintaining and restoring colored hair. The tiny molecules in this oil push color pigmentation deep into the hair shaft, making your color last longer and appear more vibrant.

We also love the scent of this shampoo, as mango and passionfruit not only benefit your hair but also leave your shower smelling tropical and luxurious. We highly recommend trying this amazing natural shampoo when you need a top-up.

3. True Botanicals Nourishing Shampoo

If you’re somebody who likes to do their research before a purchase, True Botanicals is one step ahead of you. This brand is committed to creating safe, effective, and sustainable products that are formulated with only the best, most beneficial ingredients.

True Botanicals was formed by Hillary Peterson, whose journey with health led her on a search for quality, bioactive, natural beauty products that can be sustainable and effective. This shampoo is just one product in her range of super hydrating, gentle, and beautifully designed products that we recommend as a stylish addition to anyone’s shower.

True Botanicals focuses on the details, to really cleanse your oily hair without any parabens, sulfates, or toxic chemicals, and with minimal impact on the earth. They have created a hypoallergenic, luxurious shampoo that will leave you with bouncy, soft hair that is super easy to style. True Botanicals nourishing shampoo is lightweight in both consistency and aroma, as its light, creamy formula generates a fresh citrus scent with floral and herbal notes to calm the mind, body, and soul.

Organic green tea extract, ylang-ylang flower oil, and aloe leaf extract revitalize the hair and boost elasticity and shine, while meadowfoam seed oil deeply nourishes your hair by sealing in hydration. This shampoo also contains a coconut-derived surfactant for that rich lather to create a joyful shampooing experience.

4. Viori Shampoo Hair Bar Hidden Waterfall Sweet Musk Scented

Invigorate your senses and bask in the luxury of Viori’s Hidden Waterfall shampoo bar. This is an all-natural, rice-based shampoo that is crafted with the traditional wisdom of the Red Yao women, using the rice sourced from the Longsheng Mountains, local to this tribe. This shampoo bar is thoughtfully created like no other, as Viori is committed to respecting the Red Yao community and helping them to thrive.

Viori pays a fair and sustainable premium for all purchases from the Red Yao tribe and gives at least 5% of profits to local incentives that benefit the community. Viori’s support and respect for the work and farming of the Red Yao community is to be admired and mirrored by other brands, as this is an honorable way to operate a beauty brand in 2022.

Viori not only has a beautiful mission, but they also have created a vegan, plastic-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free shampoo bar with a rich, musky scent that smells incredible on men and women. This solid shampoo has been used to moisturize, renew, and repair all types of hair for over 2,000 years, as Longsheng rice enhances shine and strength and helps the hair to grow long, strong, and tangle-free.

This formula is also enriched with cocoa butter and shea butter, which soften and condition the hair, as well as rice bran oil and hydrolyzed rice protein, which help to boost volume and elasticity. Aloe vera repairs, smooths, and calms the scalp, and bamboo renews any dry, damaged hair, leaving you with the ultimate glow. We love this product and we know you will too, as it is socially responsible, stimulates the senses, and gives you an incredible natural shine.

5. Odacite 552M Argan + Coconut Soap-Free Shampoo Bar

Most of the natural shampoos on this list have landed their spot because of their environmentally-conscious efforts, but Odacité has really impressed us with their focus on sustainability. Do you want to know why this shampoo bar is called 552M? It is because every year, approximately 552 million plastic shampoo bottles end up polluting nature or in US landfills. 552 MILLION BOTTLES! This shampoo bar has been named to raise awareness for the environmental impact of shampoo bottles and offers a plastic-free, natural, and sustainable alternative to your usual single-use shampoo.

While this solid shampoo may prioritize sustainability, it does not compromise on performance, as this rich, salon-quality shampoo boosts volume and restores dry or damaged hair. The argan oil in this formula is intensely nourishing and can even promote cell regeneration, improving hair growth and volume.

Coconut oil improves the texture of bushy, coarse hair and is particularly hydrating for color-treated hair, while castor oil deeply nourishes each and every strand. We adore the rejuvenating citrus aroma of this shampoo, and we love that it is soap-free, to maintain the strength and purity of the hair without depriving it of moisture. For silky smooth hair and one less plastic shampoo bottle in the ocean, try Odacité’s Argan + Coconut shampoo bar today.

6. Lush Honey I Washed My Hair Shampoo Bar

We can’t get enough of shampoo bars and we certainly can’t get enough of Lush. Did you know that Lush actually invented shampoo bars in the late 80s? And in 2019, they sold 6.6 million shampoo bars, saving over 19 million shampoo bottles from entering the landfill! They have been a leading brand in sustainable, ethical, and nourishing beauty products for decades, making waves in the natural cosmetic industry. Plus, Lush never fails to create a product that smells good enough to eat.

Honey I Washed My Hair is enriched with Australian honey as well as a unique blend of essential oils including sweet wild orange oil, bergamot oil, limonene, and citronellol that create an incredible aromatic blend. Honey is known for its cleansing properties and soothing effects on the skin, but it is also a great moisturizer for hair. Honey has emollient and humectant properties, which smooth the hair and deeply moisturize even the thirstiest of hair, allowing it to retain more moisture for longer. We love that Lush has created a hydrating, long-lasting shampoo that won’t leave you with a pesky plastic bottle at the end of the month.

7. Ursa Major Go Easy Daily Shampoo

When searching for the right natural shampoo for your hair, it is important to assess the type of ingredients that will be beneficial to your hair type. For example, thick, coarse hair can benefit from rich castor oil or avocado oil, while coconut oil gives straight hair a glossy shine, and fine hair loves the lightweight hydration of aloe vera.

This shampoo is popular amongst the fine hair community, as it is enriched with volumizing and nourishing natural ingredients that won’t weigh down fine hair. Ursa Major Go Easy Shampoo contains balsam to repair dry, brittle hair and improve the health of the scalp, as well as macadamia to strengthen and protect delicate hair.

Overall, this sulfate-free, natural shampoo is an experience of pure luxury, as ginger, balsam, and fir create a woodsy, ethereal vibe in your everyday shower. Go Easy Shampoo is also cruelty-free, vegan, and super cleansing.

8. Green People Quinoa and Artichoke Shampoo

82% certified organic ingredients, a super concentrated formula, and carbon-neutral packaging—what more could you ask for in a natural shampoo? Green People have crafted this eco-friendly and ultra-nourishing shampoo that will leave your hair shining bright as a diamond. We don’t usually come across artichoke in a shampoo, but it actually has a whole range of hair benefits. Artichoke extract protects hair and skin from environmental stressors and UV damage, promoting healthy and radiant hair.

This formula also contains chamomile oil for its natural soothing powers, quinoa for that sleek, glossy shine and preservation of color, and Yukka extract to create a foaming consistency that is gentle on vulnerable skin.

Green People have created one of the most gentle shampoos that we have encountered, and they have also gone the extra mile in terms of sustainability, as this shampoo tube is made from fully recyclable and sustainably farmed sugar cane. It isn’t easy to make a shampoo that is committed to the environment while still being high-performing, but Green People have succeeded.

9. Sienna Naturals H.A.P.I. Shampoo

This is one of the best natural shampoos in 2022, particularly for curly hair, as Sienna Naturals H.A.P.I. shampoo contains super nourishing natural ingredients that are amazing at reviving your natural curl pattern and cleansing the scalp.

Thick hair can often become insulating to the scalp, entrapping moisture, dirt, and oil against the scalp. This shampoo removes this build-up to restore the natural bounce and softness of the hair. Aloe barbadensis leaf juice and nourishing glycerin help retain moisture in the hair and soothe any irritation on the scalp, while baobab oil conditions the hair leaving it soft, tangle-free, and with no frizz in sight.

This shampoo is perfect for those with sensitive skin who emerge from the shower with red, blotchy skin or an itchy, irritated scalp. This shampoo is dermatologically tested to be gentle on vulnerable skin, and is free from sulfates, parabens, silicones, and artificial fragrances. This is not to say that H.A.P.I. shampoo isn’t fragrant; it leaves your shower with an aura of warm, woodsy notes and hints of lavender, ginger, and balsam.

​​10. Dr Alkaitis Herbal Shampoo

If you’re someone who likes to invest in their haircare, we highly recommend Dr Alkaitis organic herbal shampoo. Although this shampoo may be one to save up for, it is a best seller amongst hair care professionals, as its strengthening, chemical-free formula delivers amazing results that are worth the investment.

Organically grown aloe vera gel and glycerin boost hydration, along with Dr. Alkaitis’ hair and scalp herbal complex, which is infused with a range of organic and ethically wildcrafted herbal ingredients that encourage growth and promote voluminous, strong hair.

This is a unique blend of the highest quality, as experts at Dr Alkaitis have specially formulated this shampoo to provide nourishment, regeneration, and stimulation to all hair types. Splurge on your hair in 2022 and enjoy the healthiest hair of your life.

11. Vitabrid C12 Scalp Shampoo

When we’re looking at the best shampoos of 2022, we have to consider the root of where all the magic happens—the scalp. This shampoo has been formulated to specifically target the health and vitality of your scalp to promote healthier, shinier hair. Whether your scalp is oily, easily irritated, or dry and flaky, this shampoo will be a great addition to your routine.

It is enriched with vitamin C, vitamin B complex, and peptides to gently cleanse the scalp without stripping it of its natural moisture. It also contains glycerin for hydration, niacinamide for gentle exfoliation and skin renewal, and hydrolyzed collagen for nourishment and volume.

We love that this shampoo is infused with 97% naturally-derived ingredients and is free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones, and mineral oils, ensuring your hair is clean and cared for. Vitabrid C12 Scalp Shampoo also stimulates the senses with a subtle, luxurious aroma of ginger root extract, rosemary extract, and liquorice extract, creating a mature yet calming scent that will have many complimenting your signature fragrance.

12. Inna Organic Cedarwood Shampoo

Any list of the 15 best natural shampoos of 2022 must include Inna’s Organic Cedarwood Shampoo, as this certified-organic formula is one of the best natural shampoos for damaged, dry hair. The ingredients in this nourishing shampoo are not only natural but also harvested from certified organic farms, making this shampoo one of the highest in quality. Free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones, and artificial fragrances, nothing is fake in this formula, and your hair can thank us later.

We love that this shampoo is enriched with natural surfactants to gently remove any build-up that can go untouched by most shampoos. This allows the potent strengthening and rejuvenating properties of the moisturizing ingredients in this formula to effectively penetrate the hair, giving you optimum results. Aloe barbadensis leaf juice is a regular favorite of ours on an ingredients list, but this pure, organic aloe is even richer in antioxidants and calming nutrients, leaving dry hair moisturized, restored, and glowing.

This shampoo also contains an organic cedarwood essential oil blend, which has been combined with organic cypress and canaga flower to improve scalp health and deeply nourish the hair from root to tip. This shampoo will transport you to a quiet patch of wildflowers within the woods right from your shower, while simultaneously pampering and nourishing your hair.

13. Herbal Essences Hemp + Potent Aloe Shampoo

Herbal Essences Hemp + Potent Aloe Shampoo is a refreshing and hydrating shampoo that delivers great results at an affordable price. Hemp has become increasingly recognized among the beauty world as an extraordinarily beneficial ingredient in both a smoothie bowl and a shampoo formula and Herbal Essences has harnessed its smoothing and healing properties.

This formula is packed with hydrating hemp to fight frizz in any environment, as well as aloe vera gel which is full of polysaccharides that deeply moisturize the scalp and hair follicles, ensuring soft and shiny hair.

We love that for a cheaper price, you don’t have to sacrifice the quality of your shampoo, as this formula is free from colorants, sulfates, parabens, and animal testing, and is packed with quality botanicals. Herbal Essences harvests its natural ingredients from The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London, which is a world-renowned botanic institution with over 260 years of experience in plant science.

When you buy a bottle of Herbal Essences Hemp + Potent Aloe Shampoo, you know two things for sure: Your bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic, and your hair will soon be soaking in the benefits of real, pure, botanical extracts.

14. Everist Waterless Shampoo Concentrate

This shampoo is one of the best natural shampoos in 2022 because of its commitment to sustainability, in both its formulation and in the behind-the-scenes work. Everest is known for its eco-conscious, high quality, and high-performance products, as its primary aim is to become a zero-waste beauty brand.

However, they do not only strive to be zero-waste and zero-plastic, as this shampoo is zero-water. Crazy right? But kind of genius! Most shampoos consist of more than 70% water (that’s why aqua is usually the first ingredient on the label), but Everest has created a shampoo that is a concentrated paste rather than a runny liquid, as it is activated by the water in your shower.

This paste is three times more concentrated than your average shampoo, so just one small 100ml container has the same number of uses as an entire bottle of regular shampoo, without all that extra packaging. This is an excellent way to reduce your impact on the environment, as you get the same experience of washing your hair but with the convenience of a mini, travel-friendly bottle.

This waterless shampoo is great for all hair types, as it is powerfully cleansing for both the hair and scalp while nourishing and volumizing at the same time. Aloe vera leaf juice, rapeseed oil, and sesame seed oil intensely hydrate and soften the hair without weighing it down, and a blend of divine essential oils invokes a calming and luxurious shower experience.

Bergamot, orange, rosemary, clary sage, and peppermint not only smell incredible but offer a range of benefits for the overall health of your hair and scalp. This shampoo is a great purchase for an experienced eco-warrior or someone who is looking to improve their sustainable purchasing, as it is formulated with clean, safe ingredients and is a great way to reduce your household waste.

15. Shaeco The One & Done Argan Oil Shampoo Bar

Let’s finish on a good note, as Shaeco has created an amazing solid shampoo that we believe to be one of the best natural shampoos on the market. This shampoo has the triple wow-factor that we are looking for, as it is plastic-free, made with natural and safe ingredients, and is super affordable. This shampoo bar is more than double the size of most shampoo bars, so you get twice the number of washes, for the same price as a regular solid shampoo. It is suitable for all hair types and even comes with its own pebble cork box.

Shaeco The One & Done shampoo bar is enriched with argan oil, which we know to be intensely conditioning and moisturizing for both the hair and scalp. Argan oil also leaves the hair velvety smooth and shiney, as well as smelling rich and luxurious. This shampoo is also infused with brassica alcohol and brassicyl aalinate esylate, which are 100% natural and biodegradable, as well as being deeply hydrating, softening, and strengthening. Shaeco has also used cetyl alcohol to enhance this shampoo, which is a plant-based fatty alcohol that helps to restore and soften the hair, giving it a silky glow that is easy to style.

By using this shampoo bar, you are preventing about three plastic bottles from entering the ocean or landfill, and you are protecting your hair from any nasty chemicals. This formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and safe from parabens, sulfates, and salts, making it super safe for colored hair. A bubbly and rich lather is an important part of enjoying the shampoo experience and this solid shampoo does not fail to impress, as coconut extract lathers up wonderfully when your hair meets water.