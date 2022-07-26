Jet Set: Carry-On Essentials

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From an elegant leather phone bag and adorable pleated exercise dress to a TSA-approved SPF and adventure-ready beauty update, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Cuyana Phone Bag
Cuyana’s new phone bag combines the best of a travel wallet and a crossbody; it has all the features you want to keep your essentials organized while on the go, including card slots, compartments for bills and, of course, a zippered space for your phone, plus a detachable strap, so you can wear it either vertically or horizontally.
Bask Travel Size SPF 30 Lotion
Don’t forget to always pack SPF when you’re planning a trip; not only is sunscreen by far the most important step in your skincare routine, but you also don’t want to get stuck having to buy the overpriced sunscreen in the hotel gift shop. Bask just released a new travel sized version of their organic and vegan sunscreen; it’s super lightweight, non-greasy and works for sensitive skin types.
Ilia Liquid Powder Eye Tint
Ilia’s liquid powder eye shadows are a mainstay in my toiletry kit; I love that unlike with a powder palette, there’s no chance of cracking. They recently debuted matte shades, which are perfect for any jet set experience.
Outdoor Voices Ace Dress
Outdoor Voices is known for their cult-favorite exercise dress, and now the brand has debuted new workout frock silhouettes, including this adorable pleated number that’s just as suitable for a day of tennis as it is for a breezy vacation hike.
G.o.d. Eyewear Twenty Seven
You can’t frolic off on a trip without a fashionable pair of shades, and these stylish sunnies are such a fun option for summer, especially with the unexpected pearly white colorway and ’90s-inspired shape.