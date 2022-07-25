  Best Shaving Cream for Men: Top 12 Brands of 2022

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Selecting the right shaving cream for your needs can seem like an overwhelming process. However, it doesn’t need to be. There are several areas to take into consideration before purchasing a product.

First, ingredients vary significantly between brands, and certain agents may interact with people’s skin in different ways. Next, you’re going to want to select a cream that does a good job of softening the stubble or hairs while providing a smooth surface for your razor to glide over. Finally, price is always something to consider when browsing products.

By briefly thinking about each of your preferences, you should easily be able to land on a quality product that fits with your needs and requirements for the perfect shaving cream. Without further ado, here are the best shaving creams for men.

The best shaving cream for men, without question, is Blu Atlas. This is a no-nonsense, high-quality cream with a rich, luxuriant finish. It combines the earthy scent of the woods with notes of bergamot, clary sage and patchouli to take your shaving experience to the next level. Enriched with vitamin E, this shaving cream will leave your skin feeling clean, smooth and healthy.

Blu Atlas uses all-natural ingredients with no sulfates and no parabens, so it is ideal for those who are sensitive to artificial ingredients. The company stands behind their products: They guarantee you will love it or your money back.

2. Jack Black Beard Lube Conditioning Shave

Jack Black Beard Lube Conditioning Shave is the perfect addition to your daily shave routine. This formula was designed to give you an effortlessly smootho shave. The multi-use product goes on completely clear, allowing you to use it before, during or even after your shave.

The ingredients are super clean to ensure that your razor will glide over the skin without causing irritation. This shaving cream won’t clog your blade, so you can use it again and again to get the close shave that you desire. Macadamia nut oil, jojoba oil, peppermint and glycerin are just a few of the skin-saving ingredients contained in this cream.

After using the Beard Lube Conditioning Shave, you can be sure to get a soothing shave − even if you have coarse hair. Your skin will love you for using it, and you will feel fresh, clean and ready for the day.

3. Cremo Original Shave Cream

Cremo is known for their slick and smooth shaving products. The original formula allows your razor to glide effortlessly over the skin, preventing nicks and razor burn. A comfortable yet close shave is the norm with this classic cream.

This product comes in a three-month supply and is perfect for daily use. There’s no need to add water , and you can simply apply this product straight from the tube to a damp face. The unique molecules interact with water to create an impeccably smooth surface for your razor.

The classic scent is marked by subtle citrus, which pairs well with most other products and fragrances. The ingredients are pure, and Cremo doesn’t test on animals, so you can feel good about getting your shave on with this product. Finally, Cremo will fit just right with anyone’s budget, as it comes in at just under $10.

4. Harry’s Shaving Cream

You can find this top-notch shaving cream from a company better known for making razors. Harry’s Shave Cream is a rich and conditioning formula that softens your beard to give you a close and comfortable shave. The thick cream creates a barrier between your skin and your razor to avoid the dreaded razor bumps, cuts and irritation.

Harry’s scent is marked by a unique blend of 12 essential oils and extracts with eucalyptus and fresh mint notes. The mint leaves you with a fresh and cool feeling after every shave. This formula works best on wet skin, and it needs to sit for a few minutes to achieve the full softening effect on your facial hair. In addition, Harry’s brand is paraben-free, sulfate-free, and never tested on animals. This is another brand that will get you a lot of bang for your buck.

5. Taylor of Old Bond − Street Sandalwood Shaving Cream Bowl

For those of you who are wet-shaving aficionados, Taylor of Old Bond Street hits it out of the park with this shaving cream. A cult favorite, the Sandalwood Shaving Cream comes with a mixing bowl for easy mixing and lathering. However, if you plan to go completely traditional and apply it with a badger-hair brush, you’ll need to purchase that separately.

Apply to a wet face for a smooth and close shave. This formula is extra thick and creamy, creating a luxurious shaving experience. The masculine sandalwood fragrance contains notes of lavender, amber, orange blossom and musk, resulting in a multilayered scent that will last you all day.

All the ingredients are entirely natural, so if you have sensitive skin, there is no need to fear this heavily fragranced shave cream. This is another trusted brand that will protect your skin against irritation, nicks and burns.

6. Kiehl’s Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream − White Eagle

No water is needed when applying this easy-to-use shave cream. The Menthol White Eagle shave cream doesn’t require any materials besides your razor. This is the most popular shave cream by Kiehl’s.

This shave cream provides a slick and smooth surface for your razor when applied to a dry face. After that, you’ll just need to rinse and pat dry, and you can head out. Menthol and camphor are included in this formula to leave you feeling cool and collected throughout the day.

This product is suitable for all skin types, and it primes every face for a close and even shave. Kiehl’s products are paraben-free, and they are even made with recyclable packaging. The reviews for this product rave about how long-lasting it is, and users praise the easy-to-use product that gives a waterless and close shave every time.

7. Gillette Fusion Proglide Sensitive 2 in 1 Shave Gel

Gillette products have been on drugstore shelves forever − and for good reason. This 2 in 1 formula is made specifically for sensitive skin. While this thick cream is close to a gel, it lathers nicely, smells great and can work as an aftershave.

There’s no longer any need to shell out for multiple skincare products, thanks to Gillette. The cooling aftershave comforts skin and prevents irritation after even the closest of shaves. In addition, this product comes with a gel gauge on the can, so you can run to the store to get more before finding a disappointingly empty canister.

Gillette suggests pairing their 2 in 1 cream with their own razor, but we think you’ll be able to get away with most razors after using this product. Finally, Gillette offers a convenient subscription service for this product, with free shipping on refills.

8. Pacific Shaving Company Natural Shave Cream

This all-natural and plant-derived product is good for anywhere you need to shave. It is a favorite product for shaving areas other than your face, and many men find it perfect for shaving the scalp.

It contains no synthetic fragrances, so skin irritation and bumps will be things of the past. The popular 3.4 oz bottle is TSA-friendly, allowing for easy travel, and it’s good for up to 100 shaves. A little bit of this rich product goes a long way, allowing for many uses out of a tiny bottle.

The clean ingredient list makes this a great choice for those with sensitive skin, and it will keep moisture trapped in the skin for a hydrated feel all day long. Furthermore, this is another brand that is cruelty-free and made in the United States.

9. Proraso Shaving Cream

Another product for those involved in the wet-shave world is the Proraso shaving cream. The retro design of the packaging makes it an easy product to pick off the shelves; however, its Italian heritage runs deep. Known for being a choice product for men with thick hair, the formula is extremely thick and sticky until water is added.

A brush is recommended for proper application. After lathering with the product, you’ll be left with a thick and fluffy barrier, protecting your skin against the razor. One of the first things you’ll notice when you apply the cream is the masculine scent with notes of sandalwood, vetiver and fresh tobacco.

The scent is another long-lasting favorite, so you won’t need to worry about finishing up with aftershave. In addition, this cream doesn’t clog razors, so you can be sure to use your products time and time again.

10. Nivea for Men Sensitive Shaving Gel

Nivea for Men promises a smooth and clean shave with its no-itch gel formulated for sensitive skin. Stubble is softened instantly with the gel, and your razor should glide effortlessly across the skin. Additionally, this product promises to comfort and protect, so it is ideal for sensitive skin.

This shave gel is enriched with vitamin E and chamomile extract in addition to witch hazel extract, so you can feel confident integrating this as a part of your daily routine. Also, the aloe in the gel gives a cooling aftereffect that will feel great if you are used to burning or irritation following too close a shave.

It lathers into a thick and flat formula that sits on the skin to prevent razor bumps. This product is free from alcohol and dyes, and is safe to apply directly to your most sensitive areas.

11. Clinique for Men Cream Shave

Clinique is known for its products in skincare for both men and women. The men are getting the attention with this product. A bit more high-end than some other products on the list, Clinique delivers a close and comfortable shave.

Even when used with old-school razors, this product lathers and softens stubble to prevent any type of irritation, bumps or redness. Users report a glowing feel and skin that is left hydrated and bright all day long. The scent is subtle, making it suitable for those who aren’t trying to turn heads with their aftershave smell or for people who want to layer this product with other fragrances.

While the tube may not be overwhelming in size, a little goes a long way with this mighty shave cream. This cream is designed with all skin types in mind, and it should hold hydration inside until your beard starts growing again.

12. Port Products Face Saving Shave Formula

Because it is cited in Men’s Journal as a top 10 shaving cream, we had to include this one on the list. This formula is an ultra-concentrated cream that glides onto the face. Another product held in high esteem by those with sensitive skin, Port Products shave cream was designed with all skin types in mind.

Ingredients like coconut oil and avocado oil lock in moisture and keep your skin calm and soothed post-shave. The notes of mint, bergamot and lavender add to the cooling and calming aftereffects. Willow bark extract is incorporated into the formula as an anti-inflammatory.

This is yet another quality shave cream manufactured in the United States. It is cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain any parabens or colorants. Port Products is an easy choice for a feel-good and luxurious shaving experience.

Buying Guide

Shaving cream can be a valuable item to integrate into your hygiene routine. It is a specialized product for easy hair removal, even in sensitive places. For a clean, easy, quick and close shave, you will want to choose a shaving cream that works for you. There are creams for every skin type and preference. However, the ingredient list is different for every formula.

It seems that everyone has something to say when it comes to their opinion on the top shaving brand. The buying guide above to the best shaving creams for men should help you address some of your concerns, and you will feel confident in selecting a shave cream for your needs.

Soap vs. Shave Cream

Some people will look right past shaving creams because soap has been getting the job done for their shaving needs. However, there are definitely benefits to having a quality shaving cream on hand.

First, shaving cream works to pull and hold the hair away from the face. If your stubble is suspended in shaving cream, it might not snag as much during the shaving process. Also, many shave creams can soften the hair on your face or head. This can be valuable if you have thick or coarse hair and you want to avoid nicks and scrapes.

While both soap and shave cream are slick and slippery, shave cream is designed to be used with a razor. This will allow your razor to glide across your face or scalp with ease and without creating bumps or redness.

Finally, many brands of men’s shaving cream were designed specifically to be used on the face, which might mean the product includes a formula that enhances skincare or soothes razor burn. It also ensures that the product will be nontoxic and safe to use on the face or other sensitive areas. Shave cream seems to be the clear winner here for shaving products. Even better, most shave creams won’t break the bank.

Match Your Skin Type

Considering your skin type as well as your hair type is an important step in the process of buying a shaving cream. Many shave creams are marketed for “all skin types.” If you don’t have a history of skin irritation, redness, itchiness or razor burn, then a run-of-the-mill shave cream might get the job done just fine.

However, if you have experienced any issues in the past, you will want to be choosier when seeking out the shaving cream for your needs. There are creams made specifically for coarse hair, fine hair, oily skin, dry skin, flaky skin…you name it! Sometimes, selecting a brand that was formulated for your specific needs can have a great payoff.

Also, if this is a product you will be using daily, or almost daily, you want to make sure that it adds to and complements your skincare and hygiene routine. A product that throws off your pH balance or complicates your skin is not something you should spend money on or incorporate into your daily habits.

Read the Ingredients

Because shave cream for men is commonly used on sensitive areas, like your face, head and neck, you will want to study the ingredient list closely. Keep an eye out for synthetic fragrances and drying agents. These chemicals can interact with your skin or with other products to cause an uncomfortable reaction. In severe cases, you could even have an allergic reaction or end up with chemical burns.

If you have any serious concerns about the ingredient list of your shave cream, it is best to consult with your dermatologist before purchase. Even natural or plant-derived scents can cause a reaction in some people. Finally, take note of any allergies that you may have or any other products that you have reacted to that contained similar ingredients.

Be sure to avoid any products that leave you itchy, burning or swollen. This is even more important if you like a really close shave, because some ingredients can cause reactions to open wounds, including small nicks or scrapes from a razor. It is usually a good idea to search for products free of toxins, parabens, sulfates, and synthetic scents or dyes.

Brand of Choice

Some customers are very careful about which companies they give their money to − and for good reason! Companies and brands that use safe and highly recommended ingredients usually have that listed on their website or product packaging.

Some brands are cruelty-free, vegan, plant-derived or all-natural. Some companies offer their product in recyclable or compostable packaging. Others will offer a satisfaction guarantee or even a subscription-based service for their products. Read the labels on your shave cream and consult the brand’s website to learn more about what each company prides itself on.

To Lather or Not to Lather

Shaving creams come in all types: creams, gels, liquids, balms and more. Creams are usually thick and viscous, and they will be fluffier on the skin. Gels will lie much closer to the skin, and won’t provide as thick a layer as a cream.

Liquids and balms will be a thin layer on the skin, but they can still provide a slick and protective surface for your razor to glide across and will help you avoid any snags or cuts. Additionally, some creams can be applied directly to your face without any preparation. Others might require mixing with water or some level of lathering before application.

Whether you prefer to shave dry or wet, there will be a shaving cream that fits your needs. When selecting the medium for shave cream, stick to something you are comfortable with. Certain consistencies perform better with certain skin or hair types. Narrowing down your preference in this area might take some experimenting, but luckily, most of the shave creams on our list will fit in the budget.

Do I Smell?

The fragrance of a shaving cream can be a significant deciding factor. Shave products vary greatly, and even some products in the same line can smell different. This is something to keep in mind when selecting your cream.

Many shaving creams on the market these days are sold as “all-natural” products. However, many of these formulas will still contain scents of some kind. Some are essential oils and extracts, while coconut and other oils are also often included.

Some of these products will add to the effectiveness of the shaving cream, but most often these oils are added purely for fragrance purposes. It is important to note that if you have extremely sensitive skin or react easily to products with added fragrance, you may want to opt for an unscented option.

Also, if you use a plethora of products while getting ready for the day, you may want to choose a more subdued scent for your shave cream to avoid clashing odors. On the other hand, plenty of brands allow you to make a statement with your shave cream.

Musk, sandalwood and oud are common fragrances found in shave cream, and these are sure to bring out a bold scent. Coconut and mint are other common scented ingredients that make the list on most brands of shave cream.

Whatever your preference, be sure to consider the scent itself, the length it will last, and how it will interact with your skin and other products. And don’t forget to choose something that your partner also enjoys! There is plenty of variety out there, and you are sure to find a staple shave cream that makes the cut.

The Price Is Right

Price is always something that is important to consumers. You want to be sure that you are getting a quality product without spending an arm and a leg. The price of shave creams varies between brands.

Some of the higher-priced shave creams might include more product, special scents or a promise of skincare benefits. They might also be more concentrated and require less product to be expelled with each use. Luckily, most shave creams can be found online or in stores, so that you can compare quantities and prices.

Consult the Critics

Reading reviews is a great way to see if the product in your hand or in your cart is worth purchasing. Unhappy customers frequently post their woes online, and if people don’t like the product, you should quickly be able to find out why.

Most shave creams are sold through websites as well as in convenience stores, grocery stores and pharmacies. The reviews on each website should help guide you if you are stuck between products or are curious about how a product performs. However, happy customers will also often leave reviews.

All of these will help you investigate what the product is good for and why people keep buying it. Of course, combing through reviews for hours shouldn’t be necessary, but it is often a good idea to take a quick look at what other people are saying about the product, brand and company.