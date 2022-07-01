56 Best Smelling Colognes for Men (2022)

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Every sophisticated man knows it’s important to look sharp; it adds to your confidence and makes you feel great. But to add an extra dash of confidence it’s a great idea to spray on a splash of cologne on your way out the door. Not only will you look great but you’ll also smell amazing too.

To help you find the perfect cologne for you, we’ve put together this extensive list of the top 56 best smelling colognes for men.

From $100

Topping our list is Blu Atlas Atlantis. This cologne combines a wonderful mix of zesty and earthy notes to create an aromatic yet masculine scent for men who want to smell great. Grab your bottle of Atlantis in the morning, spray a dash on your wrists or neck, and head out for the day with the confidence that you smell amazing.

2. Nautica Voyage

From $27

Nautica Voyage is the perfect cologne for the confident man. Its alluring mix of sweet apple, water lotus, and cedarwood creates an earthy scent that’s perfect for any time of the day or night. It’s a great addition to your cologne collection so grab yourself a bottle and try it on for yourself.

3. Sauvage by Dior

From $102

Sauvage by luxury fashion house Dior is one of the top men’s colognes on the market. The fragrance has deep earthy tones that exude masculinity and wilderness. It’s the perfect scent for men who want a less “sweet” cologne that will turn heads. Give it a try, we think you’ll love it.

4. Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana for Men

From $45

This top-selling men’s cologne is perfect for romantics looking for a sensual yet masculine scent. The fragrance is the perfect trifecta of alluring scents, which is achieved through a base of American mush wood, a heart of rosemary and Sichuan pepper, and a top note of juicy mandarin.

5. Versace Eros Flame for Men

From $87

If you’re looking for a spicy woody scent Versace Eros Flame for Men might be the one for you. The cologne has base notes of wood and vanilla, middle notes of pepperwood, rose, and geranium, and is finished off with top notes of citrus, rosemary, and black pepper. The result is a beautiful fragrance that’s the perfect accompanying scent for a night out.

6. Yves Saint Laurent Y

From $110

With a blend of bergamot, ginger, apple heart sage, geranium, juniper berries, vetiver, cedar, Tonka, amber woods, and olibanum notes, this cologne by Yves Saint Laurent is among the best on the market. The long list of ingredients works perfectly to create an alluring fragrance that boosts your confidence and makes you stand out from the crowd.

7. Polo Blue by Ralph Lauren for Men

From $58

Polo Blue by Ralph Lauren is a classic cologne that provides a great all-day scent perfect for all occasions. The blend of melon, basil, and washed suede work great together to create an invigorating fragrance. If you’re looking for your “everyday” cologne you can’t go past Polo Blue.

8. Versace Eros for Men

From $84.70

Eros by luxury brand Versace provides men with a scent of mint, lemon zest, and green apple with undertones of vanilla and geranium flower. The result is a vibrant yet masculine cologne you’ll love to wear daily. Grab yourself a bottle of this stunning scent and see what all the fuss is about.

9. Davidoff Cool Water

From $26.88

This classic cologne can be found in bathroom cabinets the world over. The fragrance includes a lovely, understated blend of tobacco, lavender, jasmine, mint, rosemary, and amber wood to create a cologne that’s the perfect choice for your go-to daily scent. To top it off, Davidoff Cool Water is one of the least expensive on our list.

10. Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio for Men

From $110

Acqua Di Giò is a beautifully layered fragrance that’s perfect for all occasions. When applied to the wrist or neck, you’ll get a lovely whiff of Calabrian bergamot, neroli, and fresh green tangerine, combined with deeper notes of rosemary and patchouli. This cologne is perfect for all occasions and is sold at a great price for the level of quality received.

11. Montblanc Legend Spirit

From $120

Montblanc Legend Spirit is a fresh, modern scent that will be a great addition to your cologne collection or to make as your new daily scent. It’s made with a high quality blend of natural flavors including grapefruit, cardamom, and cashmere wood that when combined create a powerful scent that will leave you confident about the day ahead.

12. Usher for Men

From $19.99

We don’t have many celebrity fragrances on our list, but Usher for Men is a notable exception. This fragrance has strong top notes of verbena, melon, and pineapple, mid notes of lavender, and pepper, and is rounded out with deep “woody” notes. The result is a powerful everyday cologne that turns heads.

13. Chanel Bleu De Chanel

From $152

Bleu De Chanel is one of the luxury fashion house’s top fragrances for men. Pricewise, it’s among the more expensive on our list but if you’re looking for a unique scent that makes you stand out from the crowd you should definitely consider buying a bottle. Scentwise, this fragrance is a lovely mix of woody, citrus, and herb notes that work amazingly together.

14. Versace Man Eau Fraiche

From $65

The next best smelling cologne for men we want to highlight is this stunner by Versace. The scent combines carambola with citrusy lemon, rosewood, and tarragon, which work great together to create a fresh and fragrant scent that’s perfect for any occasion. Check it out for yourself. We think you’ll love it.

15. Boss Bottled by Hugo Boss

From $91

Boss Bottled is an iconic classic cologne that’s been used by men the world over. It’s a lovely blend of spicy floral and woody notes that combine to create a powerful scent that you’ll love to apply daily. You can’t go wrong with any Hugo Boss cologne and Boss Bottled certainly proves this rule.

16. Invictus by Paco Rabanne for Men

From $61

Invictus by Paco Rabanne is a stunning mix of freshness and heat that smells like summer. The freshness comes from the sweet grapefruit notes and the heat comes from the guaiac wood and ambergris. These individual fragrances combine to create a powerful scent that’s perfect for when you’re heading out on a summer’s night.

17. Lucky You Cologne for Men

From $19.99

Lucky You combines tamarind, cardamom, and bamboo steam to create an earthy, natural fragrance. It’s a great scent for men who want a lighter note that can be applied any time of the day. Add a bottle to your shopping cart and give it a try today.

18. Prada Luna Rossa by Prada

From $65

Prada Luna Rosa is an aromatic scent that combines citrus and floral notes to create a luxury cologne that’s perfect for any occasion. Not only does this cologne smell great, but it’s also available at an accessible price point, which makes it one of the best value for money colognes on our list.

19. Curve for Men Cologne

From $23

If you’re looking for a strong but not overwhelming scent to add to your cologne collection, this spicy, woody, magnetic scent from Crave might be the perfect fit for you. It’s a great all-day scent that gives you lots of confidence. Grab a bottle today and check it out for yourself.

20. Givenchy Play for Men

From $260

One of the most expensive colognes on our list, Play by Givenchy is a stunning fragrance that exudes luxury. The fragrance combines top notes of Amyris wood, middle notes of bitter orange and grapefruit, and is finished off with light black pepper and patchouli notes. If you want to smell a million dollars, this cologne by Givenchy is for you.

21. Calvin Klein Intense Euphoria for Men

From $86

Intense Euphoria by Calvin Klein is a rich and bold fragrance that blends delicious spice tones with fragrant natural wood notes. This cologne is perfect for men who are looking for a seductive scent for nights out on the town. Grab yourself a bottle and see what all the fuss is about.

22. Estee Lauder Pleasures for Men

From $46

Clean and crisp. That’s how we describe Pleasures for Men by Estee Lauder. The cologne is perfect for a daily fragrance that you can apply every morning before you head out. Although it has some lovely citrus and wood notes, they aren’t overpowering, so they won’t make you stand out when riding the elevator up to the office.

23. Cremo Bourbon and Oak

From $16.99

Cremo Bourbon and Oak provides a beautiful rich scent without the high price tag. It’s one of the cheapest colognes on our list and is widely available both online and in your favorite department store. If you’re looking for a great first cologne this one is worth a look.

24. Jimmy Choo Man Blue

From $95

Jimmy Choo Man Blue is an elegant cologne that’s perfect for men who are looking for a fresh yet masculine fragrance. Man Blue is a great choice if you’re searching for a new all-day fragrance or to keep for special occasions. Give it a try. We think you’ll love it.

25. Azzaro The Most Wanted

From $82

The Most Wanted by Azzaro combines notes of cardamom, amber wood, and toffee to create a seductive scent that ensures you smell amazing. It can be sprayed on in the morning just before you leave the house and is designed to last all day. If you’re looking for a powerful masculine scent, give this one a try.

26. Yves Saint Laurent L’homme

From $137

L’homme by Yves Saint Laurent is a powerful fragrance that combines woody, citrus, and spicy floral notes. If you’re searching for a cologne to have on standby for special occasions, this is a great choice. We’re sure you’ll love it.

27. Tom Ford by Tom Ford for Men

From $103

Tom Ford is a seductive fragrance that ensures you smell amazing. The powerful blend of citrus, wood, tobacco, and leather notes radiates sophistication and masculinity. We love this powerful scent and we’re sure you will too.

28. Paco Rabanne 1 Million Fragrance for Men

From $89

1 Million for Men is a captivating fragrance that blends intense citrus notes of blood mandarin and grapefruit with mint, cinnamon, musky amber, and leather to create a cutting edge scent that stands out from the crowd. If you’re looking for a sleek daily scent, check out 1 Million for Men.

29. Le Male FOR MEN by Jean Paul Gaultier

From $96

This stunning cologne by Jean Paul Gaultier includes a lovely collection of notes, including bergamot, cardamom, orange blossom, and vanilla. When combined the result is a masculine yet sophisticated fragrance that when applied leaves you feeling confident and powerful.

30. 212 Sexy by Carolina Herrera For Men

From $64

212 Sexy for Men has a beautiful scent of mandarin and bergamot, mixed with lovely undertones of amber and vanilla. It’s the perfect cologne for a night out in the city with friends or on a date. If you’re looking for a fresh and invigorating scent this one is for you.

31. Paul Sebastian for Men

From $26

Paul Sebastian Classic Cologne for Men remains a popular fragrance after decades on the market. It smells amazing and is sold at a great price point, so it makes a great first cologne for young men. Spray on a dash of Classic and you’re sure to have a great night out.

32. Calvin Klein Obsession for Men

From $79

Obsession by Calvin Klein is a timeless classic, used daily by men the world over. The famous fragrance combines sandalwood, lavender, musk, sage, mandarin, and bergamot to create a sophisticated scent that can be worn day or night.

33. Fierce By Abercrombie & Fitch

From $83

Fierce by Abercrombie & Fitch for Men is a masculine scent combining woody and citrus notes. We love the fresh and clean finish of this cologne. If you’re looking for a seductive fragrance to spray on before a date, this is the one for you.

34. Outlaw Men’s Cologne by Tru Western

From $45

Outlaw Cologne by Tru Western is perfect for the modern man who wants to smell fresh and sophisticated without the citrus and flowery notes that many other colognes have. Spray on some Outlaw after a shave and you’ll smell amazing all day long.

35. 18.21 Cologne by Man Made

From $84

18.21 Cologne by Man Made is a sweet, yet masculine fragrance that’s inspired by the prohibition era speakeasy lounges. The main note you get in this cologne is sweet Virginia tobacco which smells amazing. If you’re looking for a more “manly” scent, this one is for you.

36. Burberry London

From $72

This sophisticated cologne by luxury brand Burberry, combines top notes of bergamot, lavender, and cinnamon with lower notes of tobacco leaves and oak. The result is a beautifully balanced fragrance that makes a great daily cologne or one to keep in the bathroom cabinet for special nights out.

37. Dolce & Gabbana for Men

From $63

Dolce & Gabbana for Men is a timeless classic Italian fragrance that makes the perfect daily cologne. The citrus and lavender notes create an understated, sophisticated scent that leaves you smelling great all day without drawing unnecessary attention.

38. Kenneth Cole Vintage Black

From $82

Kenneth Cole Vintage Black is a straightforward, authentic cologne for the everyman. We love this cologne for its simple, understated flavor profile. It’s the perfect cologne to apply daily and is sold at a great price point.

39. Tommy Bahama St. Kitts

From $68

Once you spray on a dash of Tommy Bahama St. Kitts, you’ll be transported to the sandy beaches of the Caribbean. The citrus and woody notes leave you smelling like a tropical island. It’s a great cologne to wear when heading out for a date or to catch up with friends.

40. Tommy by Tommy Hilfiger for Men

From $36

Tommy by Tommy Hilfiger is a fresh and zesty fragrance that makes a perfect daily cologne. We love the blend of natural notes, including apple, spearmint, cranberry, and lavender. Grab yourself a bottle of Tommy and apply it each morning before you head out for the day.

41. Ralph Lauren Polo Red for Men

From $57

The next product on our list of 56 best smelling colognes for men is Polo Red by Ralph Lauren. This product combines powerful citrus notes with wood, coffee, and fragrant herbs to create an energizing and fresh fragrance you’ll love to use. It’s the perfect cologne for confident men who want to smell great.

42. Only the Brave by Diesel

From $120

Only the Brave by Diesel is a stylish cologne that’s perfect for younger men looking for a powerful daily scent. It comes in a stylish clenched fist-shaped bottle, but don’t worry. It doesn’t just look good, it smells amazing too. Add a bottle to your shopping cart and give it a try for yourself.

43. Coach Platinum

From $100

We love Coach Platinum for Men. Blended with a rich assortment of flavors, including black pepper, cashmere, vanilla, and patchouli this fragrance smells amazing and lasts all day. Grab a bottle, spray it onto your pulse points, and you can head out for the day knowing you’ll smell great.

44. Azzaro Wanted for Men

From $126

Azzaro Wanted for Men is a powerful and irresistible fragrance that has been designed for men looking for a masculine scent. It’s made with a combination of woody, citrus, and spicy notes and is perfect as a daily fragrance. Grab yourself a bottle and sample it for yourself.

45. Tom Ford Noir for Men

From $150

Tom Ford Noir is made with a beautiful blend of bergamot, verbena, caraway, pink pepper, and violet. The result is a powerful, seductive fragrance that makes you stand out from the crowd. It’s definitely one of the better luxury colognes for men on the market.

46. Ultra Male by Jean Paul Gaultier

From $86

Ultra Male is an intensive, seductive fragrance that’s been designed for men with a sense of adventure. The cologne is built on a base of citrus and woody notes and is rounded out with fragrant herbs and spices. If you’re on the hunt for a new daily go-to cologne, this one might be worth checking out.

47. Versace Pour Homme Dylan Blue

From $73

Dylan Blue is a beautiful new cologne from the House of Versace. The scent is best described as aromatic and includes wood, citrus, and spicy notes. This luxury fragrance is sold at a great price point so it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re looking for a new cologne for special occasions.

48. Gentleman By Givenchy

From $72

Gentleman is a mid-range offering from Givenchy, makers of several high quality colognes. It’s an elegant fragrance that combines light floral and deep woody notes to create a fresh, clean, and masculine scent.

49. Polo Sport by Ralph Lauren for Men

From $53.40

This classic fragrance was created by design house Ralph Lauren in 1994 and has become a go-to cologne for men the world over. Polo Sport is a refreshing scent that can be used daily. Simply spray a dash of Polo Sport onto your wrists after a shower and you’ll smell amazing for the rest of the day.

50. Artisan by John Varvatos

From $75

Artisan by John Varvatos provides you with a fresh citrus all-day scent that doesn’t overpower. If you’re looking for a new go-to fragrance that’s perfect for all occasions, you won’t go wrong with this one.

51. Vera Wang Men’s Cologne

From $66

If you’re looking for a rich and warm scent that will make you stand out from the crowd, Vera Wang for Men is the one for you. It’s a lovely blend of fruity, zesty, wood, and tobacco notes that work perfectly together. If you’re looking for a new signature scent, try a bottle of Vera Wang for Men.

52. ARMAF Club De Nuit Intense Men

From $51

ARMAF Club De Nuit Intense Men is a great smelling cologne. The top notes of pineapple, bergamot, apple, black currant, and lemon work magnificently with the middle notes of rose, jasmine, and birch. This is then rounded out with base notes of vanilla, musk, and patchouli to create a stunning scent, perfect for all times of the day.

53. Drakkar Noir By Guy Laroche For Men

From $26

Not everything new is great, so we wanted to include some old classics on our list. Drakkar Noir is a classic fragrance that has served men of all ages for decades. It has a lovely mix of lavender, lemon, and mandarin blended with spices to create a cool and enduring scent.

54. Calvin Klein Everyone

From $67

Calvin Klein Everyone is a fresh citrus-based cologne that’s suitable for both men and women. The cologne is kept simple with only a few crisp citrus and wood notes that don’t overpower. It’s the perfect fragrance to apply daily.

55. Dolce & Gabbana K Eau De Toilette Spray for Men

From $55

K by Dolce and Gabbana is a wonderfully blended cologne that all men love. The top layer combines blood orange with Sicilian lemon; the middle combines sage, geranium, pimento essence, and lavender; while the base consists of cedarwood, patchouli, and green vetiver. The result is an amazing scent you’ll love to wear daily.

56. Tom Ford Ombre Leather

From $175

You may have noticed that Tom Ford design house makes a few appearances on our list. That’s because they consistently produce fragrances for men that meet and exceed all expectations. Released in 2018, Ombre Leather became an instant classic that combines a beautiful mix of jasmine, white moss, leather, patchouli, and amber. It’s a little on the pricey side but in our opinion, it’s worth every cent.