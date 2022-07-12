Jet Set: Summer Adventures

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a durable duffle bag and ditsy floral suitcase to a fun twist on the LBD and a nourishing hand sanitizer, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Away F.A.R Duffle 55L
Away recently debuted a new collection of luggage especially for those embarking on outdoorsy travel—perfect for all your upcoming adventures. Their new duffle is ideal for those who adore the outdoors, of course, but it’s also a stylish and dependable option even if you’re more of a relaxing beach vacation kind of jet-setter, or if you just want another duffle, because summer weekend trips! This particular bag is made of recycled materials and is water-resistant; it’s super durable and can hold about a week’s worth of all the necessary outdoor gear…or a few extra pairs of shoes.
Evolvetogether Malibu Hand Sanitizer
As a lifelong germaphobe, I’ve been a hand sanitizer fanatic long before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, though the past few years have definitely upped my already aggressive use of the product. This particular hand sanitizer is amazing for trips or just keeping in your bag at all times; it’s in a super petite container and the citrusy scent also happens to smell amazing, plus it contains glycerin and aloe vera, so it won’t dry out your hands.
State x LoveShackFancy Logan Suitcase
Add a whimsical touch to your travel wardrobe with this adorable suitcase; it’s on the smaller size, so it’s best for shorter getaways, and the ditsy floral print is so cute.
Bandier Le Ore Lesina Wrap Dress
No matter what kind of trip you’re going on, it’s always a good idea to pack one black dress, ideally one that you can dress up or down. This slinky wrap dress is actually from Bandier’s Le Ore line, so it’s made of a wicking compression material.
Native Sensitive Deodorant in Rosé
Deodorant might not seem like the most thrilling item in your toiletry kit, but this rosé-scented version is here to change that. It’s a clean deodorant that’s specially formulated for sensitive skin, sans irritating ingredients like baking soda.