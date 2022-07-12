Capital One Shopping Review: Will It Really Save You Money?

In Partnership with RevOffers. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Shopping online has brought a world of convenience to shoppers—whether you’re the type constantly scouting for the latest and greatest or you subscribe for delivery of essentials. Although your mailbox still gets packed with coupons, the days of sitting down with a pair of scissors, picking out the coupons to use, and shamelessly taking up time with the cashier are over. Well, maybe not for everyone. But if you’re shopping online, you’ve discovered the most hassle-free way of getting all your goods, and this Capital One Shopping review will help you discover how you can save and earn with your online purchases.

You know there are deals out there, but you’re not entirely sure where to find them. Sometimes, it’s easy—you get a discount code after trading your email. Or even a piece of mail can direct you online to retrieve a code. Other times, clever websites post the codes—front and center—to entice buyers. When it’s not so obvious, what choices do you have? Well, Capital One Shopping has taken it one step further.

The only thing you need to do is download the browser extension. Y

You don’t even need to be a Capital One customer! Below, we explore the pros and cons of the service, explain what it is in detail, and highlight its main features. We also compare this service with competitors and answer some commonly asked questions—all so you can find the best deals every time you shop. Get ready to rack up those savings!

Pros

Easy, fast enrollment process

Available for non-Capital One customers

100% free service

Automatically applies coupons

Very user-friendly

Works whenever you use your browser

Save money with ease

Mobile app available

Cons

Best coupon code can’t be guaranteed

U.S. ZIP code required

Some cash-back limitations apply

Explore Capital One Shopping

What is Capital One Shopping?

Capital One Shopping is a free browser extension that was previously known as Wikibuy. After you download it, it finds and tests different promo and coupon codes quickly and efficiently. When it discovers the best available, it presents it to you on the spot, wherever you’re shopping. It even lets you know where you may be able to purchase the product for a more affordable price. It’s available for thousands upon thousands of websites where you do your shopping, like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and so many more.

Capital One Shopping doesn’t just locate and share coupon codes in a flash, but it also offers a rewards system. If you’ve ever spent time online typing in “coupon codes for (enter item),” you know how time-consuming and frustrating it can be to try a dozen codes that don’t work. With this free shopping extension, you save time, and you save money. The rewards system is set up so that even when you can’t find a better price, you can still revel in rewards. Essentially, Capital One Shopping is set up so that you can earn Capital One Shopping Credits on your purchases from some of the best-known websites, like eBay and Walmart. Redeem these Capital One Shopping Credits for gift cards you can use on these websites. Although you may not always get a great coupon, you’re still in the business of saving.

Main features

The beauty of Capital One Shopping is that it’s multi-faceted. The primary feature is that you get coupon codes instantly—but that’s not all Capital One Shopping offers. To be thorough with this Capital One Shopping review, we have to explain all its features. Below, we explore all the ins and outs of this service, so you can get a feel for exactly what you’ll get when you download the browser extension (which is available for all popular browsers!) or the mobile app.

Coupon Codes

They’re out there! But trying to find them can feel like a full-time job. You spot a code, you excitedly paste it (the first time), and then realize it’s not valid. By the tenth code, you’ve given up and you’re ready to just have the retailer take your money. Capital One Shopping cuts through all the noise—and in record time. Literally, seconds after you visit a website, this shopping extension is working on your behalf, combing through the net to find all the coupon codes related to the product you’re viewing.

Like magic, Capital One Shopping applies those coupon codes to your shopping cart. Sometimes, these codes are crowdsourced from other Capital One Shopping users and sometimes, these codes can be found on the open net. You get access to a few more codes than you would normally be able to find, and even when you’re purchasing multiple items, Capital One Shopping is keeping up with you, making sure you get the best deal available.

Capital One Shopping Credits

Although coupons are the main attractive feature, you should also know how Capital One Shopping Credits work. Just for being loyal to their service, Capital One Shopping compensates you with these awesome reward points that come through as cash-back percentages on each of your purchases. For instance, if you love shopping on the Walmart website, you get up to 2% cash-back rewards just for having this browser extension activated.

The browser is always working so just make sure you find the little green icon, click on it to activate rewards, and you’re good to go! Another way to take advantage of these reward points is to shop locally. Make sure you have a debit or credit card linked to your Capital One Shopping mobile app and when you purchase locally at shops or restaurants, you become eligible for 4% cash-back rewards!

Price Comparison

Another clever feature is the price comparison tool. When shopping online, you’ve likely checked out different retailers to discover the best deal for the product at hand. With Capital One Shopping, you’ve got a scout doing all this work for you. Instead of jumping from tab to tab to compare pricing yourself, it works behind the scenes to make sure you’re getting the most awesome deal currently available. If it finds a better price elsewhere, it sends you a little alert via a pop-up, so you know where to direct your attention—and your spending money.

You can click on the link to the other retailer to explore the new option. It also goes above and beyond to make sure you’re always in the know when special deals are available when you visit eBay and Amazon. With so many sellers, prices are constantly shifting on these platforms so Capital One Shopping stays on top of it all to keep you informed. This price comparison tool uses your ZIP code as well to calculate shipping times and any costs associated with delivery. It’s very thorough and extremely handy!

Product Search

To make your online search more efficient, you can also visit the Capital One Shopping website directly, where you can take advantage of their product search tool. Here, you can type in the item you’re looking for and you get results from different online stores. Compare the deals and pricing on the spot to make sure you’re getting the best price available. With this tool, all extra costs like shipping are already calculated—along with the discount coupons, of course.

The other neat aspect of this tool is that you’re privy to which online stores may get you the most Capital One Shopping credits. This way, you can take all your benefits into account and make a solid choice. For instance, say you’re looking for a new blender. Simply type “blender” into the search bar, and on the top row, you’ll see whether coupons are available or what cash-back percentage you get from different retailers. Just below, you get a whole list of blenders with available deals highlighted just beneath each product photo.

Watchlist

Use the watchlist when you know you’re planning to buy something but you’re not ready to make that final purchase just yet. Just add the item to your watchlist and Capital One Shopping will monitor any changes to the price over the course of 60 days—if there is a price drop or a killer deal, you’ll get an alert, so you don’t miss out! This is a great feature for large purchases and can also help you around the holidays or other special dates so you can stock up on gifts for loved ones and save more money than ever.

Trending Deals

The home page is packed with useful information too. You may decide that instead of shopping on your usual online store (or hopping around from site to site), it’s easier to discover trending deals on the Capital One Shopping homepage. Here, you can discover special deals and reward points from different online stores all at once. This page combines trending deals from online retailers with featured offers from Capital One Shopping. Having all that information up front helps to direct you, so you can maximize all the benefits.

Explore Capital One Shopping

How to install and use it

This wouldn’t be a complete Capital One Shopping review if we didn’t tell you how it works. This is by far the best part—it’s super easy to use! With so many features packed into this browser extension, you might think there are a few hoops to jump through. But just as they’ve designed a service that simplifies your online shopping experience, they’ve also made sure to make it super easy to install and use. If you intend to use the browser extension, just visit the Capital One Shopping website, and download the browser extension for your browser (either for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari, or Mozilla Firefox).

You’ll be prompted to enter fourpieces of information: whether you have Amazon Prime, your email address, your zip code and a password. That’s all Capital One Shopping needs to start working on your behalf. After you’ve entered your information, Capital One Shopping starts finding deals immediately. There is no waiting period or any other action you have to take to get started. It’s only visible and activated when you’re shopping—if you’re browsing the web for something else, it stays out of your sight.

If you’re ready to start shopping, then go for it. It’ll activate and begin letting you know where to shop to find the best available deals. It’ll highlight different coupons when you’re on sites like Amazon to let you know how much you could be saving on each new product you explore. You can use Capital One Shopping in a variety of ways—and once you’ve tried out the different methods, you’ll find which one works best for you.

For example, if you’re the type of shopper who remains loyal to a specific online store, you can keep visiting those stores, let Capital One Shopping do its thing, and make your purchases. Although not every single store is part of Capital One Shopping’s program, there are tens of thousands of online retailers that participate, so it’s unlikely you have a favorite store that hasn’t already been included. Although sometimes it’s fun walking through shops like Target, with Capital One Shopping you can simplify your shopping experience, make fewer trips out to crowded parking lots, and enjoy your purchases delivered right to your front door.

If you’re not the type of person who sticks to a specific retailer, use the product search tool on the Capital One Shopping website. Just enter the item you’re interested in, check out the deals and potential rewards, and make your way over to the retailer with the most attractive offer. This feature is included with Capital One Shopping—just head on over to the website and you can have full access!

As you browse through different shopping websites, you can check for coupon codes on different items. Sometimes, finding a coupon code is easy but other times, it’s like searching for a needle in a haystack. Codes exist, and you’re always getting special offers directly into your inbox, but sometimes when the moment comes and you’re ready to purchase, the code has expired! To save you time and the hassle of trying to find a code that works, just click the “Try Codes” button when you’re ready to check out, and Capital One Shopping will apply any available codes to your item in a flash.

Don’t forget to use the watchlist tool. If you know you’re going to be making a big purchase (think furniture or electronics) within the next 60 days, this tool will keep an eye on the item in question for you. You’ve probably done this manually before, checking online every other day to see if maybe the retailer is running a promotion. Find better use of your time and let your shopping extension do the work for you!

A deeper look at the pros and cons

Pros:

Easy Sign-Up Process

By now, it’s quite evident that this free browser extension has a lot of pros. You don’t need a lot of information to sign up. All you need is your Amazon Prime status, your email address and your zip code. Typically, when you join a new service, they ask for a lot more information. However, with this tool, you just need three simple pieces of information. You don’t even need to be a Capital One customer! At first glance, you might feel like this browser extension isn’t available to you because you don’t have a Capital One credit card. However, they designed this so that anyone with a web browser can use the service.

100% Free

Another great pro is that it’s completely free. You’d think that something so valuable would come at a cost but the way they have put this together allows them to provide the service free for anyone who wants to use it. You garner tons of benefits without having to pay a dime. It works automatically anytime you’re shopping. Even if you forget, the browser extension will send you a nice little reminder that there’s money to be saved! It’s super intuitive and user-friendly, so even if you’re not a whiz behind the computer, this browser extension makes it easy for you to save money every time you shop online.

Ease of Use

Since it’s so intuitive and easy to use, you don’t have to activate it any time you shop online. Rather, it’s automatically going to apply coupon codes to make sure that you’re saving. It’ll also alert you when there is a better deal on a different online store. It’s up to you if you want to switch retailers but Capital One Shopping will always make sure you have enough information available to make the best buying decision.

Cash-Back Rewards

The reward points are another excellent feature that is designed to entice buyers to use specific retailers. You’re already getting great deals with the coupon codes that are automatically applied to your purchases, but you can take your online shopping one step further by maximizing your rewards. Start at the Capital One Shopping website to discover which retailers may offer the most rewards. Combine rewards with discounted products and you are setting yourself up for a lifetime of great deals.

Cons:

U.S. Only

Although there is plenty to celebrate when it comes to Capital One Shopping, there are some cons. The first is that it’s only designed for people within the United States. That’s why you are prompted to enter your ZIP code during the sign-up process. It does seem like Capital One Shopping intends to expand internationally, but for now, it’s only intended for shoppers within the U.S.

Limited Rewards

The rewards aspect of this browser extension is great for a lot of retailers. However, you may find that some of your favorite retailers are not on that list. For example, Amazon is by far one of the most popular online shopping platforms. However, you cannot redeem your reward points for an Amazon gift card. The same thing goes for Target. This might be a frustrating limitation, but you have plenty of other options when it comes to redeeming your points.

No Guarantee

You might be wondering just how good this browser extension is at finding the best available coupon. If you’ve been doing this work manually, you’ve probably come to rely on your keen eye for coupon codes. However, even the savviest online shopper can’t beat the speed with which this browser extension works. Test it out yourself when you first download it, and you’ll see that the best available codes are populated. Simply, they can’t guarantee that it’s the best one each time you shop.

Capital One Shopping vs. Competitors

Another popular service that does something similar is called Honey. Honey is a browser extension that has a lot of the same features that Capital One Shopping offers. Although technically, Capital One Shopping and Honey are competitors, there is no reason why you can’t have both installed on your browser. You can maximize savings by comparing coupon codes and enjoy cash-back benefits. However, keep in mind that you can’t earn double on a single purchase. You’ll have to decide between using the coupons and rewards CapitalOne Shopping offers or the coupons and rewards Honey offers.

You might decide after testing each one out that you prefer to only have one installed. If that’s the case for you, then simply delete the browser extension that you used the least. For others, you may find that keeping them both installed helps you discover different coupon codes. Whereas a coupon code may not appear on one browser extension, it may appear on the other.

If you tend to shop primarily on Amazon, you’ll find that Honey has a list of attractive features. For example, if you’re shopping for a specific item, Honey immediately prompts you when that item is available from another seller at a discounted rate. Another example is that Honey lets you know when they have decided on a “top pick.” You can view the price history on different items so you can see just how much prices have fluctuated over the course of several days.

Unlike Capital One Shopping, Honey doesn’t keep track of other retailers to let you know when an item may be available for purchase at a lower price. If your online shopping is primarily done on Amazon, then Honey might be a better option. However, for a broader service that extends past Amazon, Capital One Shopping is significantly more robust. If you’re interested in exploring some other alternatives to Capital One Shopping, there are a couple of different options you might be interested in exploring. They include:

RetailMeNot

Rakuten

ShopSavvy

Shopkick

Swagbucks

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Capital One Shopping safe?

Of course, any time you download something to your desktop, you should make sure that it’s completely safe. If you read the terms of service, you’ll see that Capital One Shopping clearly itemizes what type of data it collects. Yes, the service does monitor your online activity and does collect certain pieces of information. This is pretty standard for any online service. You’ve probably seen how social media sites tailor their ads to your online activity—but Capital One Shopping doesn’t sell your data. It uses what it learns about you to improve your shopping experience.

One primary concern for online shoppers is whether their personal data is being sold to other companies for marketing. In the privacy notice, Capital One Shopping states that they do not share your data for advertising purposes. Capital One Shopping has a long-standing reputation spanning across a decade. It’s been used by countless customers and its reputation remains strong.

Is Capital One Shopping legitimate?

Yes, and the millions of people who use it can attest to that. You might raise an eyebrow when you hear the word “free,” but this truly is a service that you can use without paying for it. It exists to save you money and to get you set up with reward points so you can earn cash back on your purchases. It’s as simple as that. It’s also great because you don’t have to worry about getting any ads from the service. Sometimes, a good thing is ruined by a bunch of ads popping up on your browser. You’ve probably been interested in a news article but got so bombarded with ads that you ended up frustratedly closing the browser window.

Shopping is made peaceful with Capital One Shopping because the only pop-ups you get are reminders to save money. It’s an efficient browser extension and so long as you’re using a modern computer, you’ll find that it works quickly to deliver great deals. If for any reason, you decide that Capital One Shopping is not for you, all you have to do is remove the extension from your browser. It’s absolutely a legitimate service that many people swear by and that can completely transform the way you shop online.

Keep in mind that although completely legitimate, Capital One Shopping does track your data. As we explained before, they do not sell your information, but there are pieces of information that Capital One Shopping will be privy to. For example, where you’re located, your browsing history, your social media preferences, and your order information when you buy online are all tracked.

Most browser extensions do the same thing. This is a legal practice and Capital One Shopping thoroughly itemizes the pieces of data they collect in their terms of service. Although typically people skip over these long pieces of text, you should know that when you sign up, you are allowing for this data tracking to take place.

Another important thing to note is that when you see certain retailers highlighted on the Capital One Shopping website, it’s likely because they have created some sort of partnership. This allows them to participate in the Capital One Shopping Credits program, which is ultimately what allows you to redeem your reward points for gift cards.

Who should use Capital One Shopping?

Anyone who shops online! If you’re going to be browsing online, adding items to your cart, and clicking that ”check out” button, then try using Capital One Shopping to see how much money you’re able to save. If you haven’t been using coupon codes online, you’ve been shelling out way too much cash! Yes, you are probably going to buy those essentials anyway but why not purchase them at a discounted price? It’s a super simple way to keep savings at the forefront of your mind when you’re shopping online. It’s easy to get carried away when you spot a product you love but with Capital One Shopping, you’ll always have a friendly reminder that there are ways to save.

If you do know the magic of using online coupon codes and you’ve been searching for them yourself, you’ll find that Capital One Shopping is like a dream. It’s like an invisible assistant whose only job is to tap you on the shoulder when they spot a good deal. Plus, since you’re using Capital One Shopping to save, you can also take advantage of the reward points. You can accumulate hundreds if not thousands of dollars from cash back rewards on items that you would’ve been purchasing anyway. Make those purchases work for you and extend your dollar.

So long as you live within the United States, excluding Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, you are eligible for this free service. You just need three simple pieces of information to sign up, including your ZIP code and you can get started right away. You do have to be over 18 to use this browser extension and you should have one of the most popular browsers installed. You’re probably already using something like Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox; just make sure you download the correct browser extension.

The only bummer is that Capital One Shopping may not be available for really small online shops. However, it has a vast network of thousands of online retailers who participate in its program. Use the browser extension when you’re at your computer, download the app on your phone for when you’re shopping on the go, and take advantage of deals in your local area. The only caveat for using Capital One Shopping in brick-and-mortar stores is that you have to link either your debit or your credit card to your account.

Final thoughts

Already with how quickly Capital One Shopping works to discover and share active coupon codes with you, you have a great service worth using. However, since they’ve partnered with a variety of different retailers, they set up a fantastic reward system that lets you not just save, but earn with your purchases. Whether you’re shopping on your favorite online store, or you go to the Capital One Shopping page to search for products, you are setting yourself up for a lifetime of savings.

It seems like the best way to maximize the service is to go through their website and look for the products you are intending to buy. This way, you can see all the deals upfront and can choose a retailer that gives you cash back on your purchases. The more you get acquainted with the service, the better you’ll get at picking those retailers with the highest cash-back offers. Before you know it, you’ll be a complete pro who is not just saving on every purchase but also earning cash back on every purchase.

Although there are some limitations with those redeemable gift cards, you’ll find that they more than make up for it by offering you a wide variety of stores to select from. So long as you keep your account active, those rewards don’t expire. Let them accumulate for an entire year if you want and use them for holiday purchases. Whatever you choose to do with your rewards is up to you!

Explore Capital One Shopping

Questions People Ask

How does Capital One Shopping make money?

You may be wondering exactly how Capital One Shopping makes money since they offer this service free to anyone in the U.S. Well, those shopping credits that you get to enjoy come from partnerships that Capital One Shopping makes with online retailers. With these partnerships, everyone wins.

For example, when you make a purchase at a retailer that Capital One Shopping recommends, Capital One Shopping makes a commission on that sale. This partnership with retailers also allows retailers to offer you cash back rewards on your purchases. The online retailer makes a sale, Capital One Shopping gets paid on that sale, and you walk away having saved on your purchase and having earned cash back on your purchase. It’s very clever!

Does Capital One Shopping cost anything?

No, it’s completely free to use. Capital One Shopping’s income comes from the partnerships they forge with online retailers. The service is designed to be free for you. There are no membership fees or hidden costs.

Does Capital One Shopping work?

Absolutely! The more you use it, the better it works for you. You can get super savvy with it and maximize your cash back rewards by shopping from online retailers that offer a percentage back on your purchases. This way, you’re saving up front and you’re earning rewards to use later.

How do you redeem the rewards?

When you’re ready to redeem rewards, you can select from a variety of different gift cards. Just select which retailer you’re interested in, and purchase your gift card in the form of an e-gift card. Once your order is complete, allow 24 hours for the e-gift card to arrive in your email inbox.

Is there customer support for the Capital One Shopping service?

Yes, although they’ve created a streamlined service, there may be an occasional snafu that requires the help of a support representative. If you encounter any issue on either the shopping extension or the mobile app, there’s a team you can turn to. They’ve developed a thorough help center, where you can likely find the answer to your question. However, if you’re still needing some help, just shoot an email off to help@capitaloneshopping.com and they’ll assist you.

How much money can I save with Capital One Shopping?

That depends on how much you make use of it! If you’re often shopping online, you’ll see those savings rack up quickly. But whether you use it once a month or 15 times a month, you’re saving a significant amount annually!

What browser do I need to have to use Capital One Shopping?

Luckily, Capital One Shopping’s browser extension is compatible with several different browsers. You can download the extension for Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. These are the most popular browsers available, which is why Capital One Shopping designed a browser extension for each option. This way, you don’t have to download a specific browser to then download the extension. They’re really all about making things convenient.