CBD for Sleep: 10 Products To Help You Fall Asleep (And Stay Asleep)‏

If you sometimes struggle to fall asleep, you’re not alone. Insomnia and nighttime anxiety are common, and they make it hard to rest and recover from the day. Thankfully, there are plenty of great products to help with sleeplessness, from CBD oils to the best bath bombs.‏

‏CBD can be incredibly helpful for promoting sleep. It eases anxiety, dulls pain, and can help you relax as night falls. But with so many CBD products on the market, how do you choose one? We did our research and compiled a list of 10 best CBD for sleep. Our top recommendations are:‏

‏Best CBD for sleep‏

CBD products come in many forms, including gummies, capsules, tinctures, and oils. Some also contain additional helpful ingredients, such as CBN or melatonin. Choosing only 10 products that we consider the best CBD for sleep wasn’t easy, but after careful research, we narrowed our options down to these excellent picks.‏

CBDistillery Sleep Synergy gummies have an appealing elderberry flavor and are made with ingredients including organic cane sugar, tapioca syrup, and fruit pectin. CBDistillery stands against gimmicks in their marketing and shares their third-party lab results openly. ‏

‏Pros:‏

‏Made with hemp produced with natural farming practices‏

‏US Hemp Authority Certified‏

‏Made with non-GMO hemp oil‏

‏One gummy per serving‏

‏Cons:‏

‏Contains sugar‏

‏How do you take it?‏

‏For better sleep, chew one CBDistillery Sleep Synergy gummy before bedtime. These gummies are portable for easy use when traveling or on-the-go.‏

‏Why do we love it?‏

‏We love these gummies because they contain the perfect ratio of CBN to CBD for better sleep and stress relief. Reviewers report that these gummies tackle many causes of sleeplessness, from pain to stress. In a 2019 survey, 89% of users reported that the gummies helped calm their mind, and 84% said they helped with pain after physical activity.‏

‏CBDistillery stands behind these gummies with a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. And right now you can get 2 bottles of CBD gummies for the price of 1!

Slumber is a Colorado-based company dedicated to offering lab-tested, science-backed products. They use natural, non-GMO ingredients and back their products with a 30-day guarantee. With such dedication to quality, it’s no wonder that Slumber Sleep Aid is our choice for Runner Up.‏

‏Slumber Sleep Aid is a gummy hemp supplement that offers 13 mg CBN and 2 mg melatonin per serving. The vanilla blueberry flavor receives rave reviews from customers. This one will help you relax, drift off to sleep, and stay asleep all night long.‏

‏Pros:‏

‏THC-free formula‏

‏Appealing flavor‏

‏One gummy per dose‏

‏Lab-tested for quality‏

‏Contains melatonin for gentle relaxation‏

‏Cons:‏

‏Contains corn syrup and sucrose‏

‏How do you take it?‏

‏For better sleep, Slumber recommends taking one gummy about 30 minutes before bedtime. You can take these gummies nightly or as needed.‏

‏Why do we love it?‏

‏We love how this product combines the power of hemp extract and melatonin. Reviewers report feeling less groggy the next morning than when using pure melatonin for sleep. The gummy formula allows you to avoid the herbal taste of many CBD oils and tinctures. ‏

‏We also appreciate how Slumber has packed the perfect dose into each gummy, so you only have to take one. Lab testing and their money-back guarantee show how much confidence Slumber has in their products.

‏

Koi Nighttime Rest CBD Gummies are our top pick for vegan CBD gummies. Their texture comes from pectin, a fruit-based thickener. Furthermore, they are Certified Vegan, 100% allergen-free, and kosher. Each 2-gummy serving contains 20 mg CBD and 5 mg of melatonin, which is an appropriate dose for most people.‏

‏Koi’s products are tested in independent, accredited labs. They test their gummies for both purity and potency, and customers can review the Certificate of Analysis prior to purchase.‏

‏Pros:‏

‏Delicious, cherry limeade flavor‏

‏Come in 6, 20, and 60-count packages‏

‏Encourage mental and physical calmness‏

‏Vegan, kosher, and allergen-free‏

‏Made with broad-spectrum CBD oil‏

‏Cons:‏

‏Only come in one flavor‏

‏How do you take it?‏

‏Koi recommends adults chew 2 gummies before bedtime. ‏

‏Why do we love it?‏

‏We appreciate the effort Koi takes to source quality, vegan ingredients for these gummies. Since they are made with broad-spectrum CBD oil, they do not contain detectable amounts of THC. The inclusion of 5 mg melatonin makes the formula even more relaxing. ‏

‏Koi Nighttime Rest Gummies receive rave reviews from customers who enjoy the flavor and how quickly they feel the effects.

These CBD gummies for sleep come in two different (but very yummy) flavors: Chamomile Honey and Blueberry Lemonade.

‏Both flavors of Soul CBD Sleepi Gummies contain CBN, myrcene (a natural aromatic compound to promote a calming, sedative effect to fall asleep faster), and melatonin. Each Chamomile Honey gummy contains 25mg of CBD, 5 mg of CBN and 3mg of melatonin, while each Blueberry Lemonade gummy contains 25 mg of CBD, 3 mg of CBN and 3 mg of melatonin.

‏Pros:‏

‏Flavored with real blueberry extract and chamomile

‏Contains melatonin

‏Contains CBN

‏Lab-tested results are available to public

‏Cons:‏

‏Contains sugar

‏How do you take it?‏

‏Simply take one gummy 30–60 minutes before bed.

‏Why do we love it?‏

‏We love how delicious these gummies sound — we’d even consider taking them just because of that! We also love how open Soul CBD is with their lab results, posting their report right on the product page for easy access.



Also, the reviewers love the product, reporting falling asleep quickly and actually being able to stay asleep!

These melt-in-your-mouth gummies are easy to chew so you don’t have to spend time just trying to get through it. They contain quality, vegan-friendly ingredients, like L-theanine and passion flower extract.



These CBD sleep gummies contain 25mg of CBD and 15mg of CBN in each gummy, helping you ease into sleep while also being able to wake up non-groggy (and totally rested).



Pros:‏

‏All-natural, organic ingredients

‏Third-party lab tested‏

‏Made in the USA

‏Contains CBD and CBN‏

‏60-day money-back guarantee

‏Cons:‏

‏Noticeable hemp taste‏

‏How do you take it?‏

‏FOCL recommends starting with one gummy and dosing up as needed. Additionally, you should enjoy your gummy ~30 minutes before bed for best results. You can also pair it with FOCL Night for a super deep sleep.

‏Why do we love it?‏

‏FOCL is well-respected for being a high-quality CBD company who takes pride in all of their products. We also love how transparent they are with lab results and quality testing.

‏

CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD: Lemon Dream Indica were our top choice for a full-spectrum CBD product. These gummies contain all of the active cannabinoids from the hemp oil, including a legally compliant amount of delta-9 THC. Each gummy provides 25 mg of CBD, plus 5 mg THC and 3 mg melatonin.‏

‏The hemp used to make CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies is grown 100% organically to ensure purity. These gummies have been medically reviewed, and they’re made in the USA and are in compliance with Cruelty Free standards. The full-spectrum formula allows for the entourage effect by which various cannabinoids work together to enhance the others’ effects. You can expect deep sleep, stress relief, and relaxation with these gummies.‏

‏Pros: ‏

‏Vegan and cruelty-free‏

‏Appealing lemon-ginger flavor‏

‏One gummy per dose‏

‏Contains just enough THC for a gentle calming effect‏

‏Cons:‏

‏Can not be enjoyed before driving or operating machinery‏

‏How do you take it?‏

‏For deep, blissful sleep, CBDfx recommends taking one gummy before bedtime. First-time users may want to take half a gummy the first time. Since this product contains small amounts of THC, you cannot drive or operate heavy machinery while under its effects.‏

‏Why do we love it?‏

‏We appreciate the effort CBDfx put into creating a gummy that contains some THC, yet is legally compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill. CBD often works best in conjunction with the other cannabinoids in hemp, and this formula allows for that.‏

‏Reviewers like the pleasant flavor of these gummies, which do not taste strongly of hemp oil.

‏

Those who work night shifts often rely on sleep aids to fall asleep during the daytime. Extract Labs PM Formula Hemp Tincture is our top choice for shift work. The formula allows users to adjust their dose, as needed, to suit their own body chemistry. The 1:3 ratio of CBN to CBD harnesses the entourage effect for greater relaxation than one typically gets from a pure CBD product.‏

‏Extract Labs’ products are lab tested for potency and are free from all pesticides and herbicides. The formula was created by an in-house team of scientists. Extract Labs PM Formula Hemp Tincture does not contain melatonin, making it a good choice for those who feel groggy after taking melatonin products. Each bottle contains 300 mg CBN and 900 mg CBD.‏

‏Pros:‏

‏Made with vegan, non-GMO ingredients‏

‏Third-party lab tested‏

‏Comes in a convenient dropper bottle‏

‏Contains CBD and CBN‏

‏Allows you to dial in your dose over time‏

‏Cons:‏

‏Noticeable hemp taste‏

‏How do you take it?‏

‏Extract Labs recommends taking up to 1 mL before bed. They advise users to start by taking 0.5 or 1 mL and then gradually increase their dose until they find an amount that works for them. It can take 1 to 2 weeks to feel the full effects of a CBD product.‏

‏Why do we love it?‏

‏Extract Labs was started by a veteran who discovered the helpful effects of CBD after returning from service in Iraq. We appreciate the company’s science-backed approach and their use of full-spectrum hemp oil for its synergistic effects. ‏

‏The liquid formula of this product allows for personalized dosing, which is important since everyone reacts to cannabinoids differently.



‏

Green Roads CBD Sleep Capsules were our top choice for capsule-form CBD sleep products. These capsules are easy to swallow. They work well for those who don’t like the flavor of hemp oils and want to avoid the sugar in CBD gummies.‏

Green Roads CBD Sleep Capsules were developed by pharmacists and are tested for purity by third-party laboratories. Each capsule contains 25 mg of CBD and 5 mg of melatonin, allowing for restful and restorative sleep. Reviewers mention these capsules are effective for easing pain, anxiety, and restlessness that can interfere with sleep.‏

‏Pros:‏

‏Vegan and gluten-free‏

‏Soy-free formula‏

‏Support overall wellness‏

‏THC-free‏

‏Cons:‏

‏25 mg dose is more than some need‏

‏How do you take it?‏

Green Roads recommends swallowing one capsule, with a glass of water , 30 minutes before bedtime. You can take these capsules nightly or as directed by a qualified healthcare professional encourage restful sleep.‏

‏Why do we love it?‏

‏We appreciate that these capsules are a flavorless option for those who don’t enjoy the taste of hemp oil. The 5 mg dose of melatonin is just enough to work synergistically with the CBD to ease insomnia. Since these gummies are made with CBD isolate, they do not contain the traces of THC found in full-spectrum products.‏

Green Roads was founded by pharmacists, and their mission is to help every person become a healthier version of themselves.

Charlotte’s Web Sleep CBD Gummies receive rave reviews from customers who struggle with anxiety in the evening. These gummies’ full-spectrum formula with 10 mg CBD and 3 mg melatonin is perfect for relaxing the mind and restoring a regular sleep cycle. Flavonoids, terpenes, and phytocannabinoids from hemp enhance the effects.‏

‏They’re flavored with natural fruit and vegetable juices.‏

‏Pros:‏

‏Formulated with full-spectrum CBD oil‏

‏Free from chemical additives and dyes‏

‏Made with USA Grown Hemp‏

‏Appealing raspberry flavor‏

‏Come in 30, 60, and 90-count bottles‏

‏Cons:‏

‏Must take 2 gummies for a full serving‏

‏How do you take it?‏

‏Customers are advised to take two gummies about 30 minutes before bedtime. Make sure you chew the gummies thoroughly for prompt results.‏

‏Why do we love it?‏

‏Charlotte’s Web has long been a leader in the CBD industry. They have a long track record of creating quality, effective products, and their Sleep CBD Gummies are no exception. We appreciate how these gummies not only help you get to sleep, but help you re-develop a healthy sleep cycle, overall. This can be a great relief for those who struggle with nightly anxiety.‏

‏We also appreciate the inclusion of phytocompounds and terpenes in these gummies. These compounds work in conjunction with CBD to enhance its sleep-promoting effects.

‏

Formulated with CBD, CBN, and terpenes, Kanibi Sleep is our top choice for stress relief. The CBN and terpenes really enhance the mental relaxation effects of the CBD, helping you doze off and recover after a long, stressful day. These gummies are a good choice for busy parents, athletes, and anyone under stress at work.‏

‏Kanibi Sleep is a concentrated, liquid CBD oil made from organic hemp. It’s double-lab tested for safety and potency, and Kanibi uses CO2‏ ‏extraction for enhanced purity. Each bottle contains either 750 or 1500 mg of CBD and comes with a convenient, 1 mL dropper. Each dropper of liquid provides 25 or 50 mg of CBD, respectively. ‏

‏Pros:‏

‏Liquid formula makes it easy to adjust your dose‏

‏Made in an FDA-inspected facility‏

‏Made with full-spectrum CBD oil‏

‏Contains <0.3% THC‏

‏Formula made with natural MCT oil from coconut‏

‏Cons:‏

‏Noticeable hemp flavor‏

‏How do you take it?‏

‏Kanibi recommends taking Kanibi Sleep by placing the oil beneath your tongue and holding it there for a full minute before swallowing. You can swallow the product immediately, but it will take longer to have an effect with this approach.‏

‏New users should start with 10 mg CBD, which is 0.4 mL of this product. If that’s not enough, Kanibi recommends increasing the dose by 5 mg every 5 days. The dropper is clearly marked for easy dosing.‏

‏Why do we love it?‏

‏The full-spectrum formula of this product is perfect for stress relief. We also love how easy it is to adjust your dose of Kanibi Sleep according to your own needs and body chemistry. ‏

‏Kanibi stands behind this product with a 100% money back guarantee.

‏‏How we chose the best CBD products for sleep‏

Not all CBD products are created equal, so we had to set some pretty strict standards as we compiled this list. Here are the core criteria we considered while finding the best of the best.‏

‏Ingredients‏

‏While all of these products contain CBD, we took a close look at where that CBD came from. We selected products made from hemp grown in the US, and on organic or pesticide-free farms whenever possible. ‏

‏Beyond the active ingredients, we also examined the filler or binder ingredients in each product. Preference was given to companies that used vegan and sustainably sourced ingredients. We also looked for products appropriate for customers with food allergies and sensitivities.‏

‏Lab Testing‏

‏Purity and potency are big concerns in the CBD industry. Third-party lab testing ensures customers that the product contains the amount of CBD it claims to contain. It also ensures the product is free from any potentially harmful substances, such as heavy metals and pesticides. We only included products from companies that submit to third-party testing.‏

‏Customer Reviews‏

‏Of course manufacturers have all sorts of good things to say about their products, but what do the customers say? To create this list of CBD products for sleep, we read reviews — plenty of them, on plenty of different websites. We looked for products with a lot of positive reviews, but also gave preference to those with specific reviews. If customers specifically noted that a product helped with anxiety, pain, or stress, we took that to heart.‏

‏Ease of Use‏

‏When you’re hurrying to get ready for bed, you don’t want to fiddle with complicated packaging or a hard-to-dose product. We included a lot of gummies in this list because they’re easy and enjoyable to take. However, since some customers prefer the dose-adjustability of liquid CBD formulas, we also found some incredible oils and tinctures. The ones we selected are still easy to take thanks to well-marked, well-designed droppers.‏

‏What is CBD?‏

‏CBD stands for ‏‏cannabidiol.‏ This is an active compound found in cannabis plants. Unlike THC, the cannabinoid known for its psychoactive effects, CBD will not make you feel “high.” However, it has been found to have a number of beneficial effects in the body.‏

‏CBD is found in some strains of marijuana, but also in most strains of hemp. Most of the CBD used to make therapeutic CBD products is derived from hemp, which can be grown legally in the United States as long as it contains less than 0.3% THC.‏

‏How CBD works as a sleep aid‏

‏Studies have found CBD to be quite an effective sleep aid. Although scientists are still learning about how and why CBD affects sleep, there are a few promising theories.‏

‏One study found that taking CBD before bedtime helped lower participants’ levels of cortisol. Since cortisol is a stress hormone, people with high levels of cortisol at night tend to have trouble sleeping. Lowering cortisol levels with CBD can help you drift off to sleep more easily and also stay asleep longer.‏

‏Anxiety and anxious feelings can also keep people up at night. CBD can help ease anxiety and quiet the mind, allowing for better sleep.‏

‏CBD works by binding to the endocannabinoid receptors in your brain. When it binds, it has an overall relaxing effect while also providing some pain relief. These effects may be enhanced when you take CBD along with other cannabinoids, like CBN. This is why so many CBD products for sleep also contain CBN and other cannabinoids. ‏

‏Possible side effects of CBD‏

‏CBD is generally safe to use, and most patients do not experience any side effects when taking it. However, mild side effects can occur in some cases. The risk of side effects increases at higher doses.‏

‏The most common side effects of CBD‏ are dry mouth, drowsiness, and low blood pressure. Some patients feel light-headed after taking CBD. ‏

‏There have been some reports of liver damage, but only in patients who have taken really high, prescription doses of CBD. This is not something patients typically need to worry about when taking 10, 25, or even 50 mg of CBD to help them sleep. However, if you are worried about side effects, it’s best to check with your doctor before incorporating a CBD sleep product into your routine.‏

‏Types of CBD‏

‏As you browse various CBD sleep aids, you may notice that there are three different types of CBD used in these products: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. All of these ingredients contain CBD, but they differ from each other in important ways.‏

‏Full-Spectrum CBD‏

‏This ingredient contains not only CBD, but also any other cannabinoids that were extracted from the hemp. Which cannabinoids are present and at what concentrations depends on the hemp. You’ll usually see some CBN, along with various terpenes, which are aromatic compounds that give hemp its flavor. Some full-spectrum CBD does contain traces of THC.‏

‏The other cannabinoids and terpenes in full-spectrum CBD do have some therapeutic benefits and tend to enhance the effectiveness of CBD, especially when it comes to pain relief. However, those who want to avoid even trace amounts of THC won’t want to use products made with full-spectrum CBD.‏

‏Broad-Spectrum CBD‏

‏Broad-spectrum products contain CBD and all of the other cannabinoids from the hemp, but not THC except possibly in trace quantities. Broad-spectrum CBD is a good choice for customers who want the entourage effect of secondary cannabinoids, but wish to avoid THC.‏

‏CBD Isolate‏

‏Products made with CBD isolate contain only CBD — no other cannabinoids or terpenes. These products tend to have less “hempy” flavor since many of the terpenes that create that flavor have been removed. CBD isolate does not contain any THC, nor does it contain CBN. Sometimes CBD isolate is listed as “pure CBD” or “purified CBD.”‏

‏CBD Oil Vs. Hemp Seed Oil‏

‏The‏ ‏terminology surrounding CBD oil‏ can be confusing. CBD oil is sometimes referred to as hemp oil. The two are one and the same. However, hemp ‏‏seed‏ oil is a different product.‏

‏CBD oil, or hemp oil, is extracted from the flowers, leaves and stalks of the hemp plant. The flowers are the structures that contain the CBD, CBN, and other helpful cannabinoids. Hemp seed oil is extracted not from the flowers or buds of the hemp, but from its seeds. ‏

‏Hemp seed oil does not contain therapeutic amounts of CBD or other cannabinoids. It is, however, a good source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. As such, it is often used in cooking and sometimes in skincare products.‏

‏If you’re looking for a therapeutic product to help with sleep, stress relief, or pain relief, you want CBD oil or hemp oil. If you’re looking for cooking oil, you want hemp seed oil. ‏

‏Which Is Better: CBD Gummies or CBD Oil?‏

‏CBD gummies and CBD oil both have their advantages and disadvantages. CBD gummies taste good and are easy to take discreetly. You can travel with them easily without worrying about them spilling. However, it may take you an hour or more to feel the effects of CBD gummies since the CBD needs to be absorbed by your digestive tract and into your bloodstream.‏

‏CBD oil is not usually as tasty as CBD gummies, and it can be messy. However, it is easier to control your dose with CBD oil as you can add or subtract single drops from your dose, as needed. CBD oil also works faster than CBD gummies. You can hold it under your tongue, allowing some of the CBD to be absorbed and go to work immediately. ‏

‏Other ways to try to fall asleep‏

‏If you’re struggling to sleep, there are plenty of remedies you can try. Most of these can be used on their own or in conjunction with a CBD sleep product.‏

‏Melatonin‏

‏Melatonin‏ is a hormone that your body produces naturally in the pineal gland. It encourages sleep and relaxation. If you are struggling to fall asleep at night, it could be because your body is not making enough melatonin. Melatonin supplements can help make up for this deficiency, allowing you to fall asleep and stay asleep.‏

‏Some sleep aids contain both melatonin and CBD. They tend to work well together. However, some people find they feel groggy in the morning after taking melatonin.‏

‏Meditation‏

‏Meditation‏ can help calm your mind, allowing you to drift off to sleep. If you’re new to meditation, using a guided meditation app can really help. These apps use calming music and imagery to help you clear your mind and put anxious thoughts aside. ‏

‏Meditation has a lot of other benefits, too. It can reduce overall stress levels, give relief from depression, and regulate pain. These benefits can add up to better sleep.‏

‏Limiting Screen Time‏

‏Bright lights from electronic devices can reduce your production of melatonin, making it harder to fall asleep. For better sleep, experts recommend‏ ‏avoiding screens‏ for at least an hour before bedtime. You may also try avoiding electronics in the bedroom, in general. ‏

‏If you do have to look at your phone close to bedtime, put it in nighttime mode. This will reduce the amount of blue light it emits. Blue light tends to be the most disruptive to sleep patterns.‏

‏Bath Bombs‏

‏Another way to encourage sleep is to enjoy a soak in a hot bath. Adding a bath bomb can increase the relaxing effects. Many bath bombs are infused with relaxing scents and essential oils, such as lavender, chamomile, and vanilla. Some are even infused with CBD. Since some CBD can be absorbed through the skin, this is another way to take advantage of its benefits.‏

‏Essential Oils‏

‏Various essential oils can encourage better sleep when used for aromatherapy. According to the ‏ ‏American Sleep Association‏ ‏, the best essential oils for sleep include:‏

‏Clary Sage, which helps reduce cortisol levels associated with high stress.‏

‏Jasmine, which helps reduce restlessness to improve sleep quality.‏

‏Valerian, which can ease anxiety at bedtime.‏

‏Bergamot, which may lower heart rate, ease stress, and relieve anxiety.‏

‏Lavender, which can help you spend more time in deep sleep.‏

‏An easy way to use essential oils is to add them to a diffuser. Their scent will then spread through the room. You can also dilute the essential oil in a mild carrier oil, such as almond oil, and apply it to the skin. ‏

‏Frequently Asked Questions‏

‏Is CBD safe for people of all ages?‏

‏CBD appears to be very safe for adults. According to‏ ‏Harvard Health‏ Publishing, there is still not enough information to make it clear whether CBD is safe for children under the age of 21. Scientists will continue to study the safety of CBD for kids. There are plenty of anecdotal stories in which it appears children have benefitted from taking CBD. However, since research is limited, parents should avoid giving their children CBD unless instructed to do so by a physician.‏

‏Although more research is needed, most experts feel that CBD is safe for adults over the age of 65. In fact, it can offer a lot of benefits to patients in this demographic. CBD can help alleviate arthritis pain and cancer pain and other symptoms. ‏

‏Is CBD legal?‏

‏CBD is generally legal in the United States under federal law. It was made legal under the Farm Bill, also known as the Agricultural Improvement Act, passed in 2018. This law made it legal to grow hemp in the U.S. Hemp is defined, under this law, as cannabis that contains less than 0.3% THC. As such, CBD derived from hemp can be legally sold and purchased in the United States. However, growing cannabis that contains more than 0.3% THC is still illegal on the federal level.‏

‏CBD is legal in most U.S. states. However, there are some states that have lower limits on the amount of THC that CBD and hemp products can contain.

‏Are CBD gummies bad for your teeth?‏

‏Most CBD gummies do contain some sugar. They could potentially contribute to tooth decay if you are not careful in how you use them. Make sure you brush your teeth after eating the gummies, but before going to bed. This will remove the sugar from your teeth so it does not contribute to cavity formation.‏

‏If you are not able to brush your teeth after using CBD products, using a CBD oil, tincture, or capsules is likely a better choice. Most of these products are sugar-free.‏

‏Is CBD addictive?‏

‏CBD does not appear to have addictive qualities. This is one reason why it has become so common as a sleep aid. Many other sleep aids do have a potential to be addictive or habit-forming. ‏

‏Will CBD make me feel high?‏

‏No, CBD will not make you high. It is not a psychoactive compound. The compound in cannabis associated with feeling high is known as THC. Some full-spectrum CBD products do contain traces of THC, but even this is not enough to make most people feel high. However, to be on the safe side, it’s wise to avoid operating heavy equipment or driving after taking any product with full-spectrum CBD.‏

‏What Is CBN?‏

‏CBN is another cannabinoid, similar to CBD and THC. Its proper name is cannabinol. Like CBD, CBN when derived from hemp is legal to buy and sell in the United States, however it is not legal when derived in other ways such as non-exempted portions of the marijuana plant. It interacts with the same receptors in your brain as CBD and has a relaxing effect, which makes it helpful for improving and promoting sleep.‏

‏CBN is also good for relieving pain. This makes it a good sleep aid for those with chronic aches and pains that contribute to their insomnia. CBN and CBD tend to work even better together, thanks to the synergistic properties of cannabinoids. ‏

‏Why do you put CBD under your tongue?‏

‏The instructions on many CBD oil and CBD tincture products will tell you to place the product under your tongue. This is to encourage faster absorption of the product. You have blood vessels very close to the surface under your tongue. Some of the CBD will be absorbed into these blood vessels, and it will immediately take action, helping you feel more relaxed. You’ll then swallow the rest of the CBD, which will have to make its way through your digestive tract before being absorbed and utilized.‏

‏This is why CBD oils and tinctures often work faster than gummies and capsules. With gummies and capsules, you have to wait for the CBD to be absorbed by your digestive tract before you feel its effects.