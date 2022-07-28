Embrace Your Inner Coastal Grandmother With These Nordstrom Fashion Finds

If there’s one viral TikTok fashion trend to get behind this summer, it’s surely the coastal grandmother aesthetic. For those of you that have, against all odds, somehow managed not to come across the term yet, it’s a phrase coined by TikToker Lex Nicoleta: “If you love Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, Ina Garten, cozy interiors and more, there’s a good chance you might be a coastal grandmother,” she explained in a video that currently has 2.4 million views.

The coastal grandmother wardrobe is all about a neutral color palette, with staple pieces like classic striped shirts, plush cashmere sweaters, breezy button downs and a whole lot of linen. The look is lightweight, laidback and effortlessly chic, embodying all the best aspects of coastal living. If you’re still having trouble picturing the aesthetic, just look to the patron saint of coastal grandmothers, also known as Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give, with her white turtlenecks, flowing linen pants and tastefully decorated oceanfront home.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The coastal grandmother is easygoing but polished, often spotted gardening, cooking or reading while lounging in her beach cottage, and often pouring a glass of wine to sip while relaxing on her cushy ecru-colored couch. Oh, and spoiler alert: you don’t actually have to be a grandma or live in a beach town to embrace the coastal grandmother aesthetic, because this is an aspirational mindset we’re going for here.

Now that you’re ready to channel your very fashionable inner coastal grandmother, you’ll want to look the part. We’ve done the hard work for you and gone through all the best items from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, which ends on July 31, to help you embody the coastal grandmother aesthetic. Below, see the best coastal grandmother-inspired items to buy before the Nordstrom sale comes to a close.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.