Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri Knows You Hate Video so He Made a Video About It

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri really likes video. He likes video so much that his response to a user backlash over Instagram (a photo-sharing app) becoming TikTok (a video entertainment app) was to post a video about it. The grassroots revolt on Instagram was started by photographer and influencer Tati Bruening over the weekend, reached the lofty heights of influencer royalty when Kylie Jenner added the plea to “make Instagram Instagram again” to her story.

Kylie is notorious for causing significant pain to Snapchat with a single tweet, so it’s no surprise that the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri was forced to respond.

In his video, he begins by reassuring everyone that the TikTok-knockoff version of Instagram is simply a test and describes it accurately as “not good.” Shortly after that he transitions into what we all knew was coming, a speech about how people are consuming, sharing, and posting video — not photos. Mosseri is correct about all of this, but that hasn’t stopped Bruening’s Change.org petition from gathering more than 100,000 signatures in only 48 hours, according to a statement from Change.org.

“We’re going to have to lean into this shift while continuing to support photos,” Mosseri said, before moving on to addressing “Recommendations” — Instagram-speak for Meta’s attempt at creating a For You Page, the discovery mechanism that has made TikTok by far the most engaging app in the marketplace. But while TikTok’s algorithm works as if by magic, Instagram’s random injections of strange content into your curated feed do not. And Mosseri knows it.

“Now if you’re seeing things in your feed that are recommendations that you are not interested in, that means we are doing a bad job ranking, and we need to improve. And you can X out a recommendation. You can even snooze all recommendations for up to a month.”

Which is probably what you should do if you don’t like the overall direction of Instagram. With roughly one billion monthly active users and Meta’s notoriously slavish adherence to metrics above all else, it’s going to take a mountain of hard data showing users abandoning the app to get Mosseri to make a different video.