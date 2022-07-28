Hollywood Legend Alan Horn to Join Warner Bros. Discovery

Disney’s former chief creative officer Alan Horn is joining Warner Bros. Discovery in a consultant role that will begin Aug 1, according to a memo from CEO David Zazlav.

“I am thrilled to share with you that Alan Horn, one of the most respected studio executives in the industry, has agreed to assist me in a consultant role during this transition period, starting August 1. No one knows this business better than Alan does. He has had an extraordinary career spanning nearly half a century,” Zazlav wrote.

Horn retired from Disney in October 2021 at the age of 78 after a nine year stint with the company. Disney lured Horn out of retirement after he had been forced out at Warner Bros. in 2013. Horn’s time at Disney was wildly successful, with three films—Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame and —grossing over $2 billion dollars globally.

“In many ways this is a homecoming. Alan began his career with the legendary Norman Lear and partners Jerry Perenchio and Bud Yorkin, and later co-founded and led Castle Rock Entertainment before serving as president and COO of Warner Bros. for 12 years. He knows the ins and outs of this studio and helped build it into the powerhouse it is today. He also has wide-spread talent relations and great respect and appreciation for our unparalleled collection of IP, and will be able to provide a unique and valued perspective to the overall creative process. We’re so glad to have him join us,” Zazlav wrote.